Things to Do This Week, April 12-19

Modernism Week continues all week through April 18, featuring home tours of the Ray Kappe and Sean Lockyer homes at Desert Palisades in Palm Springs. Çheck the website for open times and days.

On April 12, update your basic grilled cheese for an elevated rendition. Cork & Fork Wine Bar in La Quinta serves a version with braised short rib, aged cheddar, smoky tomato jam, and peppery truffled arugula. Vegan? Try the sriracha “cheesy” panini from Chef Tanya’s Kitchen in Palm Springs. corkandforkwinebar.com; cheftanyaskitchen.com

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter hosts its own virtual cooking class with chef Tanya Petrovna of Chef Tanya’s Kitchen from 6-7:30 p.m. April 12. Register and receive a grocery kilt and recipe.

Take a drive to Borrego Springs and participate in the Drive-in Film Festival, April 15-19, for free. Films will be shown in two blocks each day.

Learn about women who behaved badly but for the better good of us all during this Zoom lecture by Dr. Priscila Porter on April 15. This presentation hosted by the Coachella Valley History Museum honors pioneer women, entrepreneurs, aviators, and elected officials.