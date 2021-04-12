Things to Do This Week, April 12-19

Danny Seraphine, founder of the legendary group Chicago, performs April 17 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino's The Rock Yard.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO
Modernism Week continues all week through April 18, featuring home tours of the Ray Kappe and Sean Lockyer homes at Desert Palisades in Palm Springs. Çheck the website for open times and days.
On April 12, update your basic grilled cheese for an elevated rendition. Cork & Fork Wine Bar in La Quinta serves a version with braised short rib, aged cheddar, smoky tomato jam, and peppery truffled arugula. Vegan? Try the sriracha “cheesy” panini from Chef Tanya’s Kitchen in Palm Springs. corkandforkwinebar.com; cheftanyaskitchen.com
The Palm Springs Animal Shelter hosts its own virtual cooking class with chef Tanya Petrovna of Chef Tanya’s Kitchen from 6-7:30 p.m. April 12. Register and receive a grocery kilt and recipe.
Take a drive to Borrego Springs and participate in the Drive-in Film Festival, April 15-19, for free. Films will be shown in two blocks each day.
Learn about women who behaved badly but for the better good of us all during this Zoom lecture by Dr. Priscila Porter on April 15. This presentation hosted by the Coachella Valley History Museum honors pioneer women, entrepreneurs, aviators, and elected officials.
Palm Springs Art Museum teams up with Sotheby’s to present Art Auction ’21 thought April 16, a fundraising event offering more than 40 works by artists from near and far.
“Comedy On The Rocks!” is a virtual evening filled with the finest whisky by The Macallan, extraordinary cuisine from Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Anaheim, and The Macallan Whisky Ambassador, actor/comedian, and host, Kieron Elliott.
Danny Seraphine, the founding member of the band Chicago, will perform on April 16 at The Rock Yard at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. Listen to early classic Chicago tunes.
Radio personality Larry Elder and former NFL running back Herschel Walker headline the “Love Luncheon” by Mama’s House in Palm Desert on April 17 at Indian Wells Renaissance Resort and Spa. Mama’s House supports women facing an unwanted pregnancy with no place to live or no means of support.
Vintage shoppers will love this trip back, "Men Without Ties” on April 17 at Temple Isaiah in Palm Springs. Hosted by A Curated Collection Palm Springs during Modernism Week, this bi-annual pop-up event offers clothing, textiles, jewelry, accessories, art, glassware, décor items, and more.
Alison Saar’s White Guise (2019) currently exhibited at the Palm Springs Art Museum.