Things To Do This Week, April 18-25

"Glow in the Park" sheds a whole new light on The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE LIVING DESERT ZOO AND GARDENS
GLOW IN THE PARK: THROUGH APRIL 29
Explore the themed pathways, enjoy the immersive and interactive photo opportunities at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens’ inaugural Glow in the Park. The event features dozens of illuminated animal and nature-scape lanterns across the zoo.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MUSEUM OF ANCIENT WONDERS
View the replica of the Twin Towers that stood at the entrance to Cathedral City.
CATHEDRAL CITY, THEN AND NOW: THROUGH APRIL 30
The Museum of Ancient Wonders hosts an exhibit by the Cathedral City Historical Society featuring a comprehensive photographic and artifact-rich timeline of the city’s history. See the miniature version of the Twin Tower Entrance which once stood for 15 years starting in the 1920s at the entrance to the city.
Career Fair at JW Marriott Desert Springs: APRIL 19-20
Palm Desert’s largest luxury resort will host a two-day Career Fair on April 19—20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the hotel’s Sinatra Ballroom.
Jacques Caussin on Birth of Modern Design in America: April 20
The co-founder of Modernism Week and an American Industrial Design Expert will discuss the birth of modern design including midcentury modern design at Eminent Design at The River in Rancho Mirage. RSVP required as space is limited.
PHTOGRAPH COURTESY MR. WASH
The Mr. Wash portrait Beating Hearts pays tribute to the late, great Kobe Bryant.
THIRD THURSDAY COCKTAIL PARTY: APRIL 21
Rancho Mirage boutique Rancho Relaxo hosts this monthly shindig, where you can sip, shop, and meet some of the creative minds behind the store’s handmade products, which include macramé décor and statement earrings.
AUTHOR SUSAN STRAIGHT: April 21
Tod Goldberg will speak in person with Susan Straight, National Book Award finalist and UCR creative writing professor, to discuss her most recent novel, Mecca. Named a Most Anticipated Book of March 2022 by the Los Angeles Times and Alta, Mecca is a stunning epic tracing the intertwined lives of native Californians fighting for life and land.
JONATHAN NEAL & LIANE: APRIL 21–23 & 28–30
Neal and his partner, Liane, blend choreography and music with mind-boggling illusions at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY ACE HOTEL & SWIMM CLUB
Chulita Vinyl Club spins during Weekend 2 of Desert Gold at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs.
DESERT GOLD AT THE ACE HOTEL & SWIM CLUB: APRIL 21-24
Desert Gold, the annual celebration of cosmic sights and sounds, returns to Ace Hotel & Swim Club. There will be live performances poolside by Sudan Archives and Esty, resident DJs Pangea Sound and Chulita Vinyl Club; a Future Classic party and Desert Gold mainstay The Do-Over returning for their annual Sunday throwdowns. LA based analog culture collective In Sheep’s Clothing will take over The Amigo Room, plus special surprise guests.
EARTH DAY IN CATHEDRAL CITY: APRIL 22
Students from the S.C.R.A.P Gallery in Cathedral City will join forces with the Agnes Pelton Society and artists Karen Riley and Luis Fausto for a live mural painting Earth Day event from 10 a.m. to noon.
HEALTHY COOKING WITH CHEF CRUZ on EARTH DAY: APRIL 22
Avenida Palm Desert hosts the first of its spring cooking series, a cooking demonstration for Earth Day. RSVP by April 19.
BLACK MARKET TRUST: APRIL 22–23
Channeling Frank Sinatra, the Rat Pack, and other midcentury crooners — and pairing that with a “gypsy campfire” vibe, this jazz-pop quintet promises a lively dinner show at the Purple Room in Palm Springs.
DAVID FEHERTY: APRIL 22–23
Sports broadcaster and former professional golfer David Feherty proves he’s up to par as a comedian in this side-splitting one-man show at the McCallum.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY HARRISON HOUSE
Soundcheck Earth immerses the audience in a unique music experience inside Joshua Tree National Park.
SOUNDCHECK EARTH: APRIL 22–23
This site-specific immersive acoustic concert composed by Kennedy Verrett for 17 musicians takes place along the half-mile walking path at Cap Rock in Joshua Tree National Park. Audience members will have the chance to stroll through the concert and even become part of it as their presence adds to the soundscape.
PHOTOGRAPH BY LANCE GERBER / COURTESY COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL
The Playground by Architensions.
COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL: APRIL 22–24
It’s baaack! The three-day festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio features headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd, as well as local artists like Giselle Woo & The Night Owls to Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Modern Men - Sounds of the ‘60s: April 23-24
An extravaganza event featuring everyone’s favorite tunes from the era that ushered in some of our sweetest memories. All the way from memorable folk-influenced melodies, the driving rhythms of Motown, our favorite TV characters come to life, the exotic world of the flower children, to inspiring songs of protest and awakening.
Scott McCreery: April 24
The American Idol winner performs at Morongo Casino. In just a few years, he has produced a trio of platinum singles and two albums debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. He was also the youngest man in music history (and the first country act) to have a debut studio album open atop the all-genre Billboard Top 200 chart.
COMMUNITY SUNDAY: APRIL 24
Get creative with a free afternoon of performances and hands-on art activities outdoors from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Artists Center at The Galen in Palm Desert.
• READ NEXT: "Coachella Walls" Depicts City's Early Identity Not Far from Music Festivals.