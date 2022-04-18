Things To Do This Week, April 18-25

THIRD THURSDAY COCKTAIL PARTY: APRIL 21

Rancho Mirage boutique Rancho Relaxo hosts this monthly shindig, where you can sip, shop, and meet some of the creative minds behind the store’s handmade products, which include macramé décor and statement earrings.

AUTHOR SUSAN STRAIGHT: April 21

Tod Goldberg will speak in person with Susan Straight, National Book Award finalist and UCR creative writing professor, to discuss her most recent novel, Mecca. Named a Most Anticipated Book of March 2022 by the Los Angeles Times and Alta, Mecca is a stunning epic tracing the intertwined lives of native Californians fighting for life and land.

JONATHAN NEAL & LIANE: APRIL 21–23 & 28–30

Neal and his partner, Liane, blend choreography and music with mind-boggling illusions at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.