Things to Do This Week, April 26-May 3

Six characters present the works of Langston Hughes, James Baldwin, Essex Hemphill, E. Lynn Harris, Tarrell Alvin McCraney, and others in presenting Speak My Words, Tell My Truth by Brothers of the Desert that explores how their words influenced American culture and its acceptance of homosexuality April 29 for free via Zoom.

The Palm Springs Air Museum marks its 25th anniversary with a three-day celebration, April 29 to May 1, hosted by actor Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds), features food from Lulu California Bistro, and entertainment by The Company Men and wartime Radio in the museum’s outdoor setting.

Jam to the sounds of Scorpions tribute band, LoveDrive, on April 30 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino’s outdoor Rock Yard. The is the last time you played “Rock You Like a Hurricane”.