Things to Do This Week, April 26-May 3

View an assortment of historic planes when the Palm Springs Air Museum marks its 25th anniversary with a 3-day event this week.
Take a moment on April 26 to celebrate National Pretzel Day by stopping by a Coachella Valley location of Wetzel’s Pretzel’s where they are giving them away for free starting at 3 p.m. until closing. wetzels.com
Laughter is in the air again when Palm Springs comedian Jason Stuart, who had a part in the 2016 film, Birth of a Nation directed by Nate Parker, joins forces with Vicki Barbolak, a top 10 finalist on season 13 of America’s Got Talent, for a show April 30 at the Miracle Springs Resort in Desert Hot Springs.
Six characters present the works of Langston Hughes, James Baldwin, Essex Hemphill, E. Lynn Harris, Tarrell Alvin McCraney, and others in presenting Speak My Words, Tell My Truth by Brothers of the Desert that explores how their words influenced American culture and its acceptance of homosexuality April 29 for free via Zoom.
The Palm Springs Air Museum marks its 25th anniversary with a three-day celebration, April 29 to May 1, hosted by actor Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds), features food from Lulu California Bistro, and entertainment by The Company Men and wartime Radio in the museum’s outdoor setting.
Jam to the sounds of Scorpions tribute band, LoveDrive, on April 30 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino’s outdoor Rock Yard. The is the last time you played “Rock You Like a Hurricane”.
Tim Styles
Don your 10-gallon hat and gallop on over to La Quinta Brewing Co. in Palm Desert for their annual CountryFest Parking Lot Party. Country crooners Redneck Rodeo and Tim Styles serenade attendees enjoying BBQ and craft brews on May 1.
With proceeds benefitting the LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert, tee off at Indian Canyons Golf resort in Palm Springs, May 1-2. The 20th annual Rainbow Challenge requires registration.
Catch the last Palm Springs Vintage Market before it takes a break until the fall on May 2 at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. Start time is one-hour earlier at 7 a.m. Here’s a chance to find that retro accessory you’ve been searching for.
Hear from former California senator Barbara Boxer on issues covering health, climate change, social justice, LGBTQ rights, and more on May 3 put on by the United Nations Association Coachella Valley.
