Things to Do This Week, April 5-12

Visit the John Lautner compound in Desert Hot Springs during Modernism Week, April 8-18.
PHOTOGRAPH BY MIKE SCHWARTZ PHOTOGRAPHY
Modernism Week 2021 offers 11 days of tours and talks from April 8-18 including a tour of a 1956 home, Sunburst Palms, John Lautner’s Desert Hot Springs oasis, and a midcentury-inspired cocktail clinic.
With its Art Auction ’21, the Palm Springs Art Museum presents more than 40 works by artists in partnership with Sotheby’s on April 9-16. Take a tour of the participating artists’ digital studios.
More than 60 artists from across the Coachella Valley open their studios for the public to view during Desert Open Studio Tours, April 10-11. There will be interactive demonstrations in Palm Desert.
The eighth annual Rancho Mirage Artists Show goes virtual where you can view the artwork on 3-D walls as you walk from room to room to gain a 360-degree gallery experience beginning April 5 through May 28.
The Palm Springs Writers Guild presents a virtual gala on April 8 hosted by actress Joyce Bulifant to benefit their college scholarship fund for local high school students with an interest and skill in writing. Author Andrew Neiderman is the keynote speaker.
Singer Mary Callanan and pianist Brian Patton bring their combined talents to the Coachella Valley Repertory virtual stage on April 8, performing songs like, “It’s A Most Unusual Day,” “I Love Being Here with You,” and “Sing Happy”.
The Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City hosts its fourth annual golf tournament on April 9 at Cimarron Golf Resort. Tickets include golf and lunch or just lunch only.
World-renowned architectural designer Scott Mitchell will sign his new coffee table book, Scott Mitchell Houses, which highlights the California designer’s most impressive works to date, April 10-11, at Just Fabulous in Palm Springs. The signing will take place outside in the store’s courtyard.
Singer Ann Hampton Callaway will join the Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus for the “Easter Parade Drive-in Edition” on April 10 at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. The combination live and virtual event will include the screening of Easter Parade starring Judy Garland and Fred Astaire.