Things to Do This Week, April 5-12

Modernism Week 2021 offers 11 days of tours and talks from April 8-18 including a tour of a 1956 home, Sunburst Palms, John Lautner’s Desert Hot Springs oasis, and a midcentury-inspired cocktail clinic.

With its Art Auction ’21, the Palm Springs Art Museum presents more than 40 works by artists in partnership with Sotheby’s on April 9-16. Take a tour of the participating artists’ digital studios.

More than 60 artists from across the Coachella Valley open their studios for the public to view during Desert Open Studio Tours, April 10-11. There will be interactive demonstrations in Palm Desert.

The eighth annual Rancho Mirage Artists Show goes virtual where you can view the artwork on 3-D walls as you walk from room to room to gain a 360-degree gallery experience beginning April 5 through May 28.

The Palm Springs Writers Guild presents a virtual gala on April 8 hosted by actress Joyce Bulifant to benefit their college scholarship fund for local high school students with an interest and skill in writing. Author Andrew Neiderman is the keynote speaker.