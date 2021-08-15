Things to Do This Week, Aug. 16-23

Sing-a-Long to the classic songs from West Side Story on Aug. 21 with help from members of the Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus and host Rosemary Galore.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY WEST SIDE STORY ON FACEBOOK
Jody Watley, whose top hits include "Looking For A New Love", "Real Love", and "Friends", will perform Aug. 19 at Morongo Casino Resort Spa in Cabazon.
Comedy Madness brings a lineup of comedians to the Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs starting Aug. 20 with Jeff Leach, an English actor who does stand-up, film and TV work, and video game voiceovers.
Splash House returns for Weekend 2, Aug. 20-22, featuring headliners Bob Moses, Gordon City, and special guests Cloonee and MK on Aug. 20 and 21, respectively, at the Palm Spring Air Museum. The rest of the music takes place at three Palm Springs hotels.
Jeff Leach
If it’s called GutterFest, how can you resist, right? The Cave in Big Bear Lake hosts this two-day fest, Aug. 20-21 with such punk bands as Urethane, Guttermouth, and The Aggrolites. Party on!
“Well, they began it!” And we’re the ones to stop’s once and for all. Tonight!” The Summer Sing-a-Long at the Palm Springs Cultural Center continues with West Side Story on Aug. 21. Songleaders from the Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus will be there plus host Rosemary Galore to keep the music going.
Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Del Shores film, Southern Baptist Sissies, with an online reunion of the cast on Aug. 22 including Leslie Jordan, Newell Alexcander, Bobby Eakes, and Ann Walker.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY SOUTHERN BAPTIST SISSIES
Dale Dickey (left) and Leslie Jordan steal a scene in Southern Baptist Sissies. The film was shot during an actual theater production of the play.
Join chef Fabio Viviani, a recurring guest on the Food Network, The Rachael Ray Show, and Good Morning America, for a free virtual culinary course on Aug. 22 where he shows you how to create Italian tacos. Register to receive recipe cards ahead of time, listing the ingredients and utensils needed to cook with Viviani or prepare the dish later.
rescheduled
The piano duo of Giorgi Latso and Ana Fedorova-Latso were slated to play the music of local composer Joe Giarrusso on Aug. 22 at the Coachella Valley Repertory in Cathedral City. The event has been rescheduled to Dec. 12 out of health concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MICHAEL HOLMES' PURPLE ROOM
After more than 17 months since the pandemic shutdown, Michael Holmes' Purple Rom reopens Aug. 31.
Save the Date
“Let’s Do the Time Warp Again.” Remember, it’s just a jump to the left. Desert Rose Playhouse brings back The Rocky Horror Show starting Aug. 26 for a 3-week run in Palm Springs.
Michael Holmes’ Purple Room reopens Aug. 31 for the first time since the 2020 shutdown after an amazing GoFundMe campaign raised more than $100,000 to keep one of the oldest nightclubs in town from going under. Rose Mallett will perform that first night followed by a full slate of nightly performers.