Things to Do This Week, Aug. 16-23

Jody Watley, whose top hits include "Looking For A New Love", "Real Love", and "Friends", will perform Aug. 19 at Morongo Casino Resort Spa in Cabazon.

Comedy Madness brings a lineup of comedians to the Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs starting Aug. 20 with Jeff Leach, an English actor who does stand-up, film and TV work, and video game voiceovers.

Splash House returns for Weekend 2, Aug. 20-22, featuring headliners Bob Moses, Gordon City, and special guests Cloonee and MK on Aug. 20 and 21, respectively, at the Palm Spring Air Museum. The rest of the music takes place at three Palm Springs hotels.