Things to Do This Week, Aug. 30 to Sept. 6

Featuring activities for adults and kids, the Night Sky Festival brings you closer to galaxies far, far away.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY NIGHT SKY FESTIVAL
Can you carry a tune? Are you the first to grab the microphone on karaoke night? Then here’s a chance to share your talents with the California Desert Chorale, which slates auditions Aug. 30 for its 29th season.
Help the Purple Room Supper Club reopen its doors on Aug. 31 when Rose Mallett brings her smooth voice to the microphone. After wondering at one point if they would be able to survive the pandemic, generosity from loyal fans have brought them back. Time to celebrate.
Guitarist Mark Linford
Arnold Palmer’s Restaurant in La Quinta reopens Sept. 1 from its summer break and you can enjoy cocktails and dinner with the sounds of guitarist Mark Linford in the background. His music ranges from rock to classical. Check out the Arnie memorabilia in The Paper Room.
Chef Andrew Copley of Copley’s on Palm Canyon in Palm Springs hosts his own virtual cooking demonstration where you can either just watch or follow along and cook the dish yourself at home. On Sept. 2, Chez Copley will be whipping up roasted blackened Salmon, lyonnaise potatoes, asparagus, and avocado Tzatzik.
Meet KESQ-TV anchor Karen Devine at the Women Leader Forum “Let’s Interact” speaker series on Sept. 2 at the Classic Club. Devine, who has nearly 30 years of experience broadcasting in the desert, will speak on women in the workplace and leadership.
Broaden your knowledge about wild bees on Sept. 2 virtually when Dr. Hollis Woodard of UCR Palm Desert creates a buzz (sorry, not sorry) by outlining patterns of bee biodiversity in deserts around the world and how to join one of the bee groups in the deserts of Southern California.
Sky's the Limit Observatory in Twentynine Palms will host many of the astronomy events at Night Sky Festival.
Have you ever looked up to the night sky and wondered, “What the heck does it all mean?” OK, that’s probably too deep. But the Night Sky Festival, Sept. 3-5, is geared for both astronomers and novices with activities ranging from a Stargazing 101 chat by Dean Regas from the PBS show, Star Gazers, to hikes at Joshua Tree National Park, to photography and art.
Pat Benatar dared you in the 1980s with “Love is a Battlefield”, and the force behind that song and others was Neil Giraldo. Benatar married him in 1982 and he has been her producer ever since. Catch then Sept. 4 at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage.
Save the Date: Electricity, which debuted three years ago in Palm Springs with the unique setting of an actual hotel room, has returned to the live stage every Tuesday starting Sept. 7 at Oscar’s Café and Bar in Palm Springs. Read this 2018 profile of Terry Ray’s witty script.
Miranda Lambert
Covid Note: The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians have chosen to postpone concerts at Coachella Crossroads, the outdoor concert venue in the East Valley, and reschedule them due to the recent surge of Covid cases including the Sept. 17-18 concert featuring Snoop Dog, and Miranda Lambert on Sept. 25.