Things to Do This Week, Aug. 30 to Sept. 6

Sky's the Limit Observatory in Twentynine Palms will host many of the astronomy events at Night Sky Festival.

Have you ever looked up to the night sky and wondered, “What the heck does it all mean?” OK, that’s probably too deep. But the Night Sky Festival, Sept. 3-5, is geared for both astronomers and novices with activities ranging from a Stargazing 101 chat by Dean Regas from the PBS show, Star Gazers, to hikes at Joshua Tree National Park, to photography and art.

Pat Benatar dared you in the 1980s with “Love is a Battlefield”, and the force behind that song and others was Neil Giraldo. Benatar married him in 1982 and he has been her producer ever since. Catch then Sept. 4 at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage.

Save the Date: Electricity, which debuted three years ago in Palm Springs with the unique setting of an actual hotel room, has returned to the live stage every Tuesday starting Sept. 7 at Oscar’s Café and Bar in Palm Springs. Read this 2018 profile of Terry Ray’s witty script.