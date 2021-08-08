Things to Do This Week: Aug. 9-16

Splash House returns with a trio of Palm Springs hotels offering music by the pool after a year off.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY SPLASH HOUSE
Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs hosts swing guitarist Luca Pino, who leads the Pino Noir Quartet along with Gareth Price on drums, Nate Ketner on clarinet, and Sam Rocha on upright bass. The quartet performs on Aug. 12 at Jazzville Palm Springs.
Tickets go on sale Aug. 13 for a musical tribute of Jenni Rivera and her last album, Joyas Prestadas, on Sept. 18 at Agua Caliente Terraza at the Cathedral City casino.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY ONE OF THESE NIGHTS
Guitarist Dave Carl of One of the These Nights, an Eagles Tribute Band set to play Aug. 14 at Spotlight 29 Casino in Indio.
Splash House begins the first of two back-to-back weekends of music by the pools, Aug. 13-15 and Aug. 20-22, at the Saguaro Palm Springs, The Margaritaville, The Renaissance, and after dark at the Palm Springs Air Museum. Check for COVID protocols.
Gameacon makes its first visit to the Coachella Valley for gamers seeking new releases, cosplay, panels, and meet the voices behind their fave characters, Aug. 14-15, at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage.
One of These Nights, an Eagles Tribute band, plays all the tunes you love from “Take It Easy” to “Hotel California” on Aug. 13 at Spotlight 29 Casino in Indio.
House Parté, an exhibition of works by an eclectic group of over 40 artists, designers and artisans, both emerging and established in their practice, is available to see now through Aug. 31. Staged in a classic midcentury style tract home in Palm Springs designed by Jack Meiselman, the exhibition contemplates how we inhabit the space we call "home."
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY ACE HOTEL & SWIM CLUB
Megan Louise
Megan Louise, muse of Desire and part of the Italians Do It Better label — which also includes Chromatics, Glass Candy, Johnny Jewel, and more — plays poolside at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club on Aug. 14.
Mark your calendars. The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will be closed for annual maintenance Sept. 7 through Oct. 3 with a tentative opening date of Oct. 4
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY JW MARRIOTT DESERT SPRINGS
Hit the air hockey table as part of a 12,000 -squre-foot game space new to the JW Marriottt FDesert Springs in Palm Desert.
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert welcomes the public to check out its new 12,000-square-foot arcade space featuring classics like PacMan, See Ball, and Air Hockey, four lanes of duckpin bowling and more.
Postponed: The Pioneertown International Film Festival, originally scheduled for Aug. 27-29, is looking for new dates after the recent surge in the Covid-19 numbers dampened gathering in high numbers.