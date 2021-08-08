Things to Do This Week: Aug. 9-16

Splash House begins the first of two back-to-back weekends of music by the pools, Aug. 13-15 and Aug. 20-22, at the Saguaro Palm Springs, The Margaritaville, The Renaissance, and after dark at the Palm Springs Air Museum. Check for COVID protocols.

Gameacon makes its first visit to the Coachella Valley for gamers seeking new releases, cosplay, panels, and meet the voices behind their fave characters, Aug. 14-15, at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage.

One of These Nights, an Eagles Tribute band, plays all the tunes you love from “Take It Easy” to “Hotel California” on Aug. 13 at Spotlight 29 Casino in Indio.

House Parté, an exhibition of works by an eclectic group of over 40 artists, designers and artisans, both emerging and established in their practice, is available to see now through Aug. 31. Staged in a classic midcentury style tract home in Palm Springs designed by Jack Meiselman, the exhibition contemplates how we inhabit the space we call "home."