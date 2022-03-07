Things to Do This Week, March 7-14

The BNP Paribas Open begins this week and runs through March 20 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
The Glorious Music of Chopin: March 7
Jeffrey Siegel, a piano virtuoso with the gift of gab, regales audiences at the McCallum with the stories and sounds of Frédéric Chopin’s celebrated nocturnes and waltzes.
Citi Taste of Tennis: March 7
The mix of delicious food and tennis returns featuring local chefs who are serving up yummy dishes with the help of players from the BNP Paribas Open.
BNP Paribas Open: March 7-20
Back to its normal spring dates, the BNP Pasribas Open sports a field led by 2022 Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal, followed by World Nos. 2-4, Daniel Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, and Stefan’s Tsitsipas, respectively. On the women’s side, 2021 BNP Paribas Open champ Paula Badosa (World No. 5) is joined by Aryna Sabalenka (World No. 2), Barbora Krejcikova (World No. 3) and Carolina Pliskova (World No. 4). Admission to the BNP Paribas Open is free the first two days, March 7-8. Be sure to check out the BNP Paribas Open practice courts to see the players up close.
Marie Osmond: March 9
She sings, she acts, she writes, she dances, she designs dolls (it’s true!), and now she appears at Agua Caliente Casinos Rancho Mirage alongside local pop orchestra the Desert Symphony. Read our interview with her where she talks about debuting her opera voice.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MATT VON RODERICK
Matt Von Roderick
Matt Von Roderick: March 10
Jazz Artist of the Year winner Matt Von Roderick seasons the sounds of his trumpet with Chet Baker–like vocals and the occasional sprinkle of spoken word. Get a taste at Agua Caliente Casinos Palm Springs.
Voctave: March 10
Voctave’s 11 members met singing for Epcot’s a capella group, Voices of Liberty, at Walt Disney World in Florida. They stretch their voices across five full octaves at the McCallum.
John Shryock & Mari Lynn: March 10–12 & 17–19
Masters of Illusion alums John Shryock and Mari Lynn entertain audiences at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta. Shryock once abracadabra’d for former president George W. Bush at his inaugural ball.
Judy Collins: March 11
Though best known as a folk artist, Judy Collins never met a genre she didn’t like. Her recorded songs range in flavor from show tunes to rock ’n’ roll. You can hear her celebrated soprano at the McCallum (and on a track preserved in the Library of Congress).
The Ladies of Knots Landing: March 11
Actors Michele Lee, Donna Mills, and Joan Van Ark drop by Oscar’s in Palm Springs for a retrospective on their long-running Dallas spinoff Knots Landing. The trio will play clips plucked from the soap’s 344 episodes and answer your juiciest questions.
A Golden Trio: March 11
Stephen Hammer (oboe and recorder), Kenneth Munday (bassoon), and Margaret Irwin-Brandon (harpsichord) perform the compositions of Telemann, Bach, and Handel at The Galen in Palm Desert.
John Lloyd Young: March 11–12
Tenor John Lloyd Young fêtes favorites from the 1950s and ’60s in his show at the Purple Room in Palm Springs. Young originated the role of Frankie Valli in the Broadway hit Jersey Boys. purpleroompalmsprings.com
Peter White: March 12
Jazz fans, get your groove on at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa, where keyboardist Gregg Karukas meets smooth jazz guitarist Peter White for an evening of easy listening.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PAUL ANKA ON FACEBOOK
Paul Anka
Paul Anka: March 12
Paul Anka honors his connection to Ol’ Blue Eyes with an evening of Sinatra songs at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. He chats with us about that connection to Frank Sinatra and more.
Get Happy!: March 12
Great American Songbook expert Michael Feinstein tips his hat to a great American singer — Judy Garland — with a musical journey through The Wizard of Oz star’s life. The special show at the McCallum Theatre aligns with Garland’s 100th birthday.
Michael Carbonaro: March 12
Magician and actor Michael Carbonaro performed illusions as a teen to cover tuition at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. The Carbonaro Effect star makes magic at Agua Caliente Casinos Rancho Mirage.
Peter White: March 12
Jazz fans, get your groove on at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa, where keyboardist Gregg Karukas meets smooth jazz guitarist Peter White for an evening of easy listening.
Tim Allen
Tim Allen: March 12
Take a seat in the Spotlight 29 Casino Showroom for a night of stand-up comedy with Tim Allen, who is arguably best known as the voice of astronaut action figure Buzz Lightyear.
John Stanley King: March 12
This rock and blues singer nabbed a Coachella Valley Independent award for Best Local Musician in 2018. The desert star drums up funds for Family YMCA of the Desert with a show at The Gardens on El Paseo.
Art on Main Street: March 12 & 26
Dozens of artists gather on Main Street in Old Town La Quinta vending paintings, photos, ceramics, textiles, and other objets d’art.
Concerto Concert: March 13
Each year, local students age 11 to 26 show off their orchestral skills in an effort to nab one of the top spots in the Coachella Valley Symphony’s concerto competition. Head to the Annenberg Theater in Palm Springs to discover the young winners and see the symphony perform classics from Brahms, Puccini, and Haydn.
Forever Tango: March 13
Working-class residents of Buenos Aires and Montevideo developed the Argentine tango in the late 19th century. Sixteen dancers twirl through that history in this vibrant show at the McCallum Theatre.
A Taste of Spain: March 13
Support California State University, San Bernardino, students at JW Marriot Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert. A flamenco guitarist serenades ticketholders as they sip sangria and nibble on tapas, paella, and roast pig.
Bob Poole
Nature Roars Back: March 14
Cinematographer Bob Poole shares spectacular footage from his efforts to restore Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park alongside scientists including his sister, elephant researcher Joyce Poole, in this National Geographic Live! event at the McCallum Theatre.
