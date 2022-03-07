Things to Do This Week, March 7-14

The Glorious Music of Chopin: March 7

Jeffrey Siegel, a piano virtuoso with the gift of gab, regales audiences at the McCallum with the stories and sounds of Frédéric Chopin’s celebrated nocturnes and waltzes.

Citi Taste of Tennis: March 7

The mix of delicious food and tennis returns featuring local chefs who are serving up yummy dishes with the help of players from the BNP Paribas Open.

BNP Paribas Open: March 7-20

Back to its normal spring dates, the BNP Pasribas Open sports a field led by 2022 Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal, followed by World Nos. 2-4, Daniel Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, and Stefan’s Tsitsipas, respectively. On the women’s side, 2021 BNP Paribas Open champ Paula Badosa (World No. 5) is joined by Aryna Sabalenka (World No. 2), Barbora Krejcikova (World No. 3) and Carolina Pliskova (World No. 4). Admission to the BNP Paribas Open is free the first two days, March 7-8. Be sure to check out the BNP Paribas Open practice courts to see the players up close.

Marie Osmond: March 9

She sings, she acts, she writes, she dances, she designs dolls (it’s true!), and now she appears at Agua Caliente Casinos Rancho Mirage alongside local pop orchestra the Desert Symphony. Read our interview with her where she talks about debuting her opera voice.