Things to Do This Week, Jan. 20-27

GO: STEVEN FALES, CONFESSIONS OF A MORMAN BOY / THROUGH JAN. 2020
Steven Fales is finishing up a five-month Coachella Valley residency at Hotel Zoso with its “Storytelling Tuesdays” series. The one-man show tells the story of what happened to Fales and his gay brothers and sisters in the Mormon Church at the turn of the millennium. mormonboyexperience.com
• READ NEXT: Steven Fales Chats About The Story Behind His Performance.
groove: Itzhak Perlman / Jan. 20
Among Israeli-American violinist Itzhak Perlman’s impressive performances are President Barack Obama’s Inauguration and in the film score for Schindler’s List — plus one this month at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. mccallumtheatre.com
groove: “Monday Musicals” with MTU Students / Jan. 20
This 5-week run at Aqua California Bistro features the musical, The Fantasticks starring Broadway’s Sal Misretta and Ben Reece with a cast of alumni from Musical Theatre University in Rancho Mirage. acquaranchomirage.com
TASTE: mexican spirts dinner / Jan. 22
The Saguaro Palm Springs is holding a series of dinners celebrating the spirits of Mexico. The dinners kick off Jan. 22 with Siete Misterios mezcals. Enjoy a 3-course dinner paired with Siete Misterios mezcals and a casual and informational discussion with a knowledgeable brand ambassador.
eventbrite.com
GO: Fast. Eat. Live. Talk / JAN. 23
Kelly Gray and Scott Jansen discuss fasting and fashion highlighting Gary and others who has had success of Fast. Eat. Live program Limited seating at Grayse on El Paseo, RSVP.
palmspringslife.com
GO: The Catwalk Celebrity Fashion Show / JAN. 24
The Catwalk Celebrity Fashion Show Luncheon at Toscana Country Club in Indian Wells is part of the charity work actor Patrick Warburton is doing on behalf of St. Jude, which is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The luncheon will feature fashions by Saks Fifth Avenue in Palm Desert, modeled by Warburton and his celebrity friends. Cost per ticket is $200. palmspringslife.com
Patrick Warburton
GO: Southwest Arts Festival / Jan. 23–26
More than 200 artists sling paintings, sculptures, pottery, glassware, and more at this Coachella Valley-favorite festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. fb.com/southwestartsfestival
go: LunaFest Palm Springs / Jan. 25
It’s a woman’s world at this short-film festival at Palm Springs High School’s Richards Center for the Arts. All the movies featured — which range in style from brief but powerful documentaries to colorful animated films — were written and directed by women and center on the experiences of women and girls. Plus, festival proceeds benefit local gal-centric nonprofits. lunafestpalmsprings.com
GROOVE: JSK Band / Jan. 25
Now in its 22nd year, the Gardens on El Paseo’s charity concert series has drummed up more than $1 million for local nonprofits with eats, sips, and songs on the lawn in front of Sak’s Fifth Avenue in Palm Desert. This month’s show features classic rock outfit JSK Band and benefits the Bighorn Golf Club Charities. thegardensonelpaseo.com
GO: Renée Taylor / Jan. 26
Renée Taylor is an Oscar-nominated screenwriter and an actress known for playing Fran Fine’s mother Sylvia in The Nanny. She’s also an avid collector of celebrity diet tips (and anecdotes), a passion she shares with McCallum Theatre audiences in her show My Life on a Diet. mccallumtheatre.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MCCALLUM THEATRE
René Taylor in My Life on a Diet.
GROOVE: Coachella Valley Symphony: The Best of Stage and Screen / Jan. 26
Winter never really comes to the Coachella Valley — but that doesn’t mean the Coachella Valley Symphony won’t blow ticketholders at the Annenberg Theatre away with a medley of tracks from Game of Thrones. There’re also songs from Aladdin, plus some Beethoven for good measure. psmuseum.org
GO: DESERT ABILITY CENTER TENNIS TOURNAMENT / JAN. 26
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa and PBI Tennis are partnering with the Desert Ability Center (DAC) for a 1-up, 1-down tennis tournament, bringing together local adaptive athletes, and other tennis enthusiasts. The event is free and open to the public. desertabilitycenter.org
GO: FREE ART EXHIBITION TOUR AT SUNNYLANDS / JAN. 26
Sunnylands is giving the public free access to the historic Annenberg estate to see the 30-foot cedar totem pole that stands on the estate’s golf course. palmspringslife.com
GO: DAME JOAN COLLINS / JAN. 26
Ahead of her Palm Springs appearance, “Dynasty” star Joan Collins reveals her fave spot to grab a drink in town and whether she’s seen the show’s reboot. palmspringslife.com
GO: ROCK THE RIDE / JAN. 26
Big Rock Golf & Pub at Indian Springs is hosting Rock the Ride, the official kick-off party for the Palm Springs Cruisin’ Association’s annual Dr. George Charity Car Show. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m., with donations benefiting Desert Cancer Foundation. More than 200 classic, hot rod and special interest cars will be parked along the 18th green on display. Inside Big Rock Pub, there will be live music, food and more. The event is open to the public and free to attend, but a donation of $20 to Desert Cancer Foundation provides a wristband for all day Happier Hour.
palmspringslife.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY BIG ROCK PUB
Music, food, and 200 classic, hot rod, and special interest cars to be had at Big Rock Pub.
GROOVE: Herb Alpert & Lani Hall / Jan. 27
Trumpeter, recording exec, and painter and sculptor Herb Alpert and vocalist and author Lani Hall are among the jazz world’s biggest power couples. The married pair serenade audiences with American and Brazilian bops at the McCallum Theatre. mccallumtheatre.com
ART EXHIBITIONS
Alexander Girard: A Designer’s Universe / Through March 1
Girard wore many hats in the world of design — buildings, furniture, fabrics, and more all bear his mark. More than 400 objects, plus a replica of one of his celebrated interiors, bring the artist’s unique sense of whimsy to the galleries of the Palm Springs Art Museum. psmuseum.org
Touching History: Stonewall 50 / Through March 29
Fifty years after the uprising at the Stonewall Inn in New York City that kickstarted the fight for LGBTQ rights, the Palm Springs Art Museum presents this beautiful exhibition of photographs and collages exploring the power of queer intimacy and touch. psmuseum.org
Reach for the Sky: Tradition + Inspiration / Through June 7
A striking 30-foot-tall totem pole has greeted visitors to Walter and Leonore Annenberg’s Rancho Mirage estate, Sunnylands, since 1978. Carved by indigenous artist Henry Hunt and later restored by his son Stan and grandson Jason, the totem pole serves as the focal point for a new exhibition featuring work by the Hunts and American sculptor Herb Alpert. sunnylands.org
Gerald Clarke: Falling Rock / Jan. 18–May 31
Palm Springs Art Museum mounts Cahuilla artist Gerald Clarke’s first major solo exhibition, highlighting around 80 works, including branded books and metal signs, that approach modern issues with a dry wit and a singular cultural perspective that refuses to let viewers shy away from America’s fraught history. psmuseum.org
THEATER
Beehive: The ’60s Musical / Jan. 10–26
This revue musical pays R-E-S-P-E-C-T where it’s due: the groovy girls that defined 1960s pop. Book it to the Indio Performing Arts Center for high hair, high notes, and songs by iconic women artists like Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, and Diana Ross. dtworks.org
Camelot / Jan. 17–Feb. 9
The writers of My Fair Lady penned this classic King Arthur musical. Take your own seat at the round table at Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs. palmcanyontheatre.com
Those Musclebound Cowboys From Snake Pit Gulch / Jan. 17–Feb. 9
Desert Rose Playhouse in Rancho Mirage lassoes in Coachella Valley audiences with this cheeky, modern take on the American western, in which an east coast detective disguises himself as a woman for an investigation and finds himself fighting crime — and falling in love — in the all-men gold rush town of Snake Pit Gulch. desertroseplayhouse.org