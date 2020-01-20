Things to Do This Week, Jan. 20-27

GO: STEVEN FALES, CONFESSIONS OF A MORMAN BOY / THROUGH JAN. 2020

Steven Fales is finishing up a five-month Coachella Valley residency at Hotel Zoso with its “Storytelling Tuesdays” series. The one-man show tells the story of what happened to Fales and his gay brothers and sisters in the Mormon Church at the turn of the millennium. mormonboyexperience.com

• READ NEXT: Steven Fales Chats About The Story Behind His Performance.

groove: Itzhak Perlman / Jan. 20

Among Israeli-American violinist Itzhak Perlman’s impressive performances are President Barack Obama’s Inauguration and in the film score for Schindler’s List — plus one this month at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. mccallumtheatre.com

groove: “Monday Musicals” with MTU Students / Jan. 20

This 5-week run at Aqua California Bistro features the musical, The Fantasticks starring Broadway’s Sal Misretta and Ben Reece with a cast of alumni from Musical Theatre University in Rancho Mirage. acquaranchomirage.com

TASTE: mexican spirts dinner / Jan. 22

The Saguaro Palm Springs is holding a series of dinners celebrating the spirits of Mexico. The dinners kick off Jan. 22 with Siete Misterios mezcals. Enjoy a 3-course dinner paired with Siete Misterios mezcals and a casual and informational discussion with a knowledgeable brand ambassador.

eventbrite.com

GO: Fast. Eat. Live. Talk / JAN. 23

Kelly Gray and Scott Jansen discuss fasting and fashion highlighting Gary and others who has had success of Fast. Eat. Live program Limited seating at Grayse on El Paseo, RSVP.

palmspringslife.com