Things to Do This Week, May 23-30

Filmed in and around Pioneertown in 1950, the serial western, Cody of The Pony Express shows the Townhouse Motel, now the Pioneertown Motel, for the first time on the silver screen.
Coachella Valley Firebird Clinic: May 23
Join the Coachella Valley Firebirds, Acrisure Arena, and Desert Recreation District, along with Riverside County supervisor V. Manuel Perez and assembly member Eduardo Garcia, for an intro to youth street hockey clinic community event.
Bingo with Deven & Ned: May 24
Los Angeles’s longest running weekly event is coming to Oscar’s Cafe. The legendary Bingo brand will have a monthly charity fundraising extravaganza hosted by the comedy and musical duo of Deven Green and Ned Douglas.
Suzanne Somers
Women Who Lead: May 25
Palm Springs Life presents a celebration of three remarkable women in the Coachella Valley: Leticia De Lara, Martha Garcia, and Tara Lazar. These leaders and role models — both in business and in life — are bettering our community through their extraordinary accomplishments and dedication. Guest speaker is Suzanne Somers.
Startup Pitch Competition: May 26
Caravanserai Project Social Impact Startup Pitch Competition showcases mission-driven innovators in the Inland Empire region seeking to develop and implement irreversible system change solutions to problems in education, nutrition, housing to social justice and workforce.
Palm Desert Free Concert: May 26
The series of free May concerts at Palm Desert Civic Center closes with Legends of Classic Rock, a killer line-up of musicians who have previously played with White Lion, Ratt, Steppenwolf, Rod Stewart, Alice Cooper, Quiet Riot, Great White, and Dokken.
Darrell Hammond: May 27
One of the longest running members of Saturday Night Live, Darrell Hammond brings a number of wonderful impressions to his act at the Cascade Lounge inside Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs. Hammond is also the author of the New York Times bestseller, God, If You’re Not Up There I’m F*cked, which was just released as an audiobook on Audible.com narrated by Hammond himself. The film Cracked Up, detailing his life and career, was shown as part of the DOC-NYC film festival.
War
WAR: May 27
Multi-platinum-selling WAR, the original street band, is known for hits including “Low Rider,” “The World Is A Ghetto,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends,” “The Cisco Kid,” and many more. They have sold more than 50 million records. See them at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon.
Pioneertown Film Festival: May 27–29
Originally developed in 1946 as a set for cowboy films, the High Desert community of Pioneertown returns to its roots with this major Western cinema celebration. The event features live music, panels, and a party in addition to more than 35 movies and world premieres. Jason Momoa’s The Last Manhunt premieres on opening night.
Cole & Noël & I: May 29
A.J. Freeman sparkles at Arthur Newman Theater, performing favorites by Cole Porter and Noël Coward, beloved composers who penned many a musical — including Porter’s Kiss Me, Kate, which won the first-ever Tony Award.
Indian Wells Memorial Day Ceremony: May 30
Participants include: Indian Wells Mayor Dana Reed; Keynote speaker Commissioner Tom Freeman, musical entertainment, and invocation and benediction. Indian Wells residents and the general public are invited to attend this free patriotic event. No reservations are needed.