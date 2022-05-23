Things to Do This Week, May 23-30

Startup Pitch Competition: May 26

Caravanserai Project Social Impact Startup Pitch Competition showcases mission-driven innovators in the Inland Empire region seeking to develop and implement irreversible system change solutions to problems in education, nutrition, housing to social justice and workforce.

Palm Desert Free Concert: May 26

The series of free May concerts at Palm Desert Civic Center closes with Legends of Classic Rock, a killer line-up of musicians who have previously played with White Lion, Ratt, Steppenwolf, Rod Stewart, Alice Cooper, Quiet Riot, Great White, and Dokken.

Darrell Hammond: May 27

One of the longest running members of Saturday Night Live, Darrell Hammond brings a number of wonderful impressions to his act at the Cascade Lounge inside Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs. Hammond is also the author of the New York Times bestseller, God, If You’re Not Up There I’m F*cked, which was just released as an audiobook on Audible.com narrated by Hammond himself. The film Cracked Up, detailing his life and career, was shown as part of the DOC-NYC film festival.