Things to Do This Week, Dec. 23-29

GO: “WILD LIGHTS” AT THE LIVING DESERT / THROUGH DEC. 28

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens will light up the desert this holiday season with Wild Lights, a spectacular light display presented by the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation, through Dec. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. Now celebrating its 27th year, Wild Lights will amaze guests with over a million twinkling LED lights and festive activities. livingdesert.org

GO: STEVEN FALES, CONFESSIONS OF A MORMAN BOY / THROUGH JAN. 2020

Steven Fales is in the midst of a five-month residency at Hotel Zoso with its “Storytelling Tuesdays” series. The one-man show tells the story of what happened to Fales and his gay brothers and sisters in the Mormon Church at the turn of the millennium. mormonboyexperience.com

GO: REACH FOR THE SKY:TRADITION + INSPIRATION / SEPT. 11 – JUNE 2020

Music legend Herb Alpert has created totem pole art after being inspired by the work of the Hunt family, and Sunnylands has brought both collections together to display in Rancho Mirage. or the first time in the United States, the new Sunnylands exhibition brings together three generations of Kwakiutl art representing the Northwest Coast’s most significant carving family: Henry Hunt, his son Stanley, and grandson Jason. sunnylands.org

GO: MARX BROTHERS COLLECTION / THROUGH 2019

Bill Marx, the son of Harpo Marx, loans a stunning array of memorabilia from his famous family to the Rancho Mirage Public Library with the hope of revealing a powerful legacy. ranchomiragepubliclibrary.org or harposplace.com.

GO: Touching History: Stonewall 50 / Through Mar. 29

Fifty years after the uprising at the Stonewall Inn in New York City that kickstarted the fight for LGBTQ rights, the Palm Springs Art Museum presents this exhibition of photographs and collages exploring the power of queer intimacy and touch. psmuseum.org

GROOVE: JOHN STANLEY KING / DEC. 23

John Stanley King’s Country Cowboy Songs runs 6:30-10 p.m. on Mondays with no cover. At Vicky’s of Sabta Fe. They vocalizes in the folk-country tradition, simple in form and harmony, with some romantic ballads that are accompanied by JSK’s acoustic guitar, Eric Frankso on fiddle and Danny Flahive on bass & banjo. vickysofsantafe.com

GO: AUNTIE MAME MOVIE AND COCKTAIL PARTY / DEC. 26

The third annual Mame’s 1920’s Themed cocktail party starts at 6 p.m. Come dressed up (or not) like the characters in the cocktail party in the movie or holiday attire.Then at 8 p.m., go into the theater for an interactive version of Auntie Mame. The movie you love comes alive with audience participation, live actions, and surprises. psculturalcenter.org/pscc

GO: STREET FAIR AT COLLEGE OF THE DESERT / DEC. 28

For over 30 years, Street Fair at College of the Desert is considering one of the top things to do in the Palm Springs area, where locals and visitors alike can spend their day with an open-air shaded shopping experience second to none. With merchandise and services for all ages and any budget, the Street Fair offers over a thousand items for sale. codaastreetfair.com

GO: POLO SEASON OPENER / DEC. 29

Sunday Polo games are scheduled every week from Dec. 29 through March 29, 2020 at the Empire Polo Club. The Club will be closed on Jan. 19 and again March 8. Sunday Polo games are at noon and 2 p.m. There is only one seating for VIP that starts at noon until the final game ends. General Admission is free with a $20 parking fee (cash only) for all Sunday afternoon polo games. empirepoloevents.com