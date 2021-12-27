Things to Do This Week, Dec. 27 to Jan. 3

Jazz & Dinner at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club: Dec. 29

The hotel is teasing a special guest appearance at its Wednesday night jazz series, outside under the pepper tree. Free to the public. Reservations recommended.

Day One 22: Dec. 31

Ring in 2022 with performers like E-40, Getter, Saweetie, and Diesel, a DJ you might know better by his birth name: Shaquille O’Neal. They’re on the bill at this Coachella Crossroads event at Spotlight 29 Casino.

Angel View 10th Annual New Year Challenge: Dec. 31 Through Jan. 2

Dive into the pool at the Palm Springs Swim Center and swim for as long or as little as you can. All of it will benefit children with disabilities. Registration is free.

AirOtic Soireé at Hunters Palm Springs: Dec. 31

A brand new sensual burlesque-style circus cabaret combines the best of burlesque, cirque-style entertainment and astounding acrobatics.

New Year’s Eve at Copa Night Club Palm Springs: Dec. 31

Bump and grind to DJ Banks & Mr.Miami with a massive New Year’s Eve countdown broadcasting live from New York City. Massive balloon confetti midnight ball drop, complementary glass of champagne upon arrival per guest, complementary party favors for everyone. 21+ only with dress code.

For more things to do on New Year’s Eve, click HERE.

Loving All Animals’ New Year’s Day Brunch/ Jan. 1Loving All Animals founders Lindi and Geno Biggi host a festive meal at their Palm Desert home to raise funds for animal welfare programs. The event includes live music, a silent auction, and the opportunity to adopt a new furry friend.

Street Fair at College of the Desert: Jan. 1

The Street Fair is open Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting Jan. 1, and has been presented by the College of the Desert Alumni Association for more than 36 years.

Scott Bruce Brings Elvis Alive at the Purple Room: Jan. 1

Because of his uncanny resemblance to the young King (and his ability to sing, strum a guitar, and swivel his hips), Bruce’s live show has taken him across the U.S. and all over the world. He’ll return Feb. 18 to the Purple Room.

Palm Springs Vintage Market: Jan. 2

Whether you seek a striking painting for above the dining table, a vintage film camera in great condition, or the perfect pair of retro cutoffs, you just might end your search at this monthly market at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

LGBTQ Youth Hike: Jan. 2

The first scheduled meet will be a hike. Meet at the Indio Teen Center. Rides and transportation are available.