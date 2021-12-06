Things to Do This Week, Dec. 6-13

The top players in pickleball, pro and non-professional, vie for age group titles at the Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships in Indian Wells, Dec. 6-14.
DESERT JAM: DEC. 6
Raise funds for local nonprofit Well in the Desert while rocking out with the Jackson-Garret Band and other songsters at the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage. Tickets include a buffet dinner.
Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships: Dec. 6-14
Held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, players compete singles, doubles, and mixed doubles in 9 age division in skill ratings of 3.0 o 5.0, plus pro singles, doubles and mixed doubles, and juniors for ages 8 to 18.
BARRY MANILOW: DEC. 7–8 & 10–12
He writes the songs that make the whole world sing — and he’s performing them at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. Barry Manilow serenades audiences with his beloved tunes and some Christmas classics in four special holiday concerts.
Performers travel through the air and push the limits with incredible acrobatic tricks with Circovia.
TREE LIGHTING, NORTH POLE VILLAGE IN CATHEDRAL CITY: DEC. 8
Bring the entire family to the “Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony” and “North Pole Village” presented by Agua Caliente Casinos in Downtown Cathedral City on Dec. 8 from 5-7 p.m. The annual event includes a lit Hollywood-style movie set themed as Main Street at Santa’s North Pole. Snow-Fest captures all the holiday spirit and places it at one event with holiday music, Santa Claus, holiday tree lighting ceremony, candy canes, bike giveaways for kids, and a free movie at the Mary Pickford Theatre. Free admission and free parking.
AN EVENING WITH ANGIE DICKINSON: DEC. 8
In her six decade career, actress Angie Dickinson has appeared in more than 50 films. She speaks on her film career and much more at Oscar's Café in Palm Springs.
PHAT CAT SWINGER: DEC. 9
Genre-bending jazz group Phat Cat Swinger takes the stage at Agua Caliente Casino in Palm Springs, playing spirited numbers by luminaries like Frank Sinatra and Elton John. You might recognize the nine-piece band from the background of Christina Aguilera’s 2009 music video for “Candyman.”
AN EVENING WITH LONI ANDERSON: Dec. 9
Loni Anderson busted stereotypes with her role on WKRP in Cincinnati, and how that independence served her well in her personal life including a marriage to the late Burt Reynolds.
THE HISTORY OF HI JOLLY AND THE GREAT CAMEL EXPERIMENT IN THE SOUTHWEST: DEC. 10
At the Old Schoolhouse Museum in Twentynine Palms, Southwest Stories host Steve Brown recounts the adventures of Philip Tedro or Hi Jolly, a camel driver hired by the U.S. Army to carry cargo across America’s deserts. joshuatree.org
CIRCOVIA: DEC. 10–11
The cast of this visually stunning circus seems to be visiting from a world where gravity is a mere suggestion. See their death-defying acrobatics at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.
desert air: DEC. 10-11
Desert Air debuts a dance weekend getaway under the desert sky – hosting two intimate days of world class underground dance music amongst the historic aircrafts of the Palm Springs Air Museum.
"A CHRIstMAS CAROL" - A BROADWAY MUSICAL: DEC. 10-12
Broadway heavy hitters, Alan Menken (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors) and Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Seussical, Once on This Island), breathe fantastic new life into the classic tale of A Christmas Carol at Theatre 29 in Twenttynine Palms.
PALM SPRINGS GAY MEN'S CHORUS HOLIDAY SHOW: DEC. 10-12
The Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus is back and ready to perform for its spectacular holiday show “Sparkle, Twinkle, Jingle!” at the Palm Springs Museum Annenberg Theater. The Chorus welcomes its new artistic director Jerry R. Soria-Foust, who will premiere his talents in their annual fun-filled holiday show.
PAWS ’N CLAUS: DEC. 11
Your pup has definitely been a good boy or girl this year, so take them to tell Santa. Dogs and cats get a sweet photo op with Mr. Claus at this charity event at The Gardens on El Paseo. Proceeds benefit the Bianca Rae Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing resources to youth and rescued pets.
Merry Movie Nights: Dec. 11
Join us on the center lawn in front of Saks Fifth Avenue at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert for family holiday films + the sights of snowfall. Bring your own blankets and dress warm. This week's film is Elf starring Will Ferrell and the late Ed Asner.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE LATSOS
The Latsos perform songs by local composer Joe Giarrusso.
THE LATSOS: DEC. 12
Piano-playing pair Giorgi Latso and Ana Fedorova-Latso bring their talents to the Coachella Valley Repertory in Cathedral City, performing songs by local composer Joe Giarrusso.
ZERO PROSTATE CANCER RUN/WALK: DEC. 12
Raise funds to support patients with prostate cancer by participating in this virtual race. Runners and walkers craft their own course using the event’s app, which captures the live race experience with a real-time DJ broadcast and a chat room. zerocancer.org
MARTINIS & MOXIE SOCIETY SOCIAL: DEC. 12
The Palm Springs Cultural Center celebrates Frank Sinatra’s birthday with a classy bash featuring cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, an art exhibition, a Sinatra history lesson, and songs by Ol’ Blue Eyes. Stick around after the party to see a film starring the Sultan of Swoon.
California Desert Chorale Holiday Concert: Dec. 12
The California Desert Chorale launches its 29th season with a free holiday concert, “Love, Light and Laughter,” sponsored in part by the City of Palm Desert on Dec 12 at 3 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Palm Desert.
Meet Author David Wills: Dec. 12
Author and photographic preservationist David Wills will be at Just Fabulous in Palm Springs for a special book signing celebrating the launch of Nat King Cole: Stardust – the first photography book ever published on the legendary entertainer.