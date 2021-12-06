Things to Do This Week, Dec. 6-13

AN EVENING WITH ANGIE DICKINSON: DEC. 8

In her six decade career, actress Angie Dickinson has appeared in more than 50 films. She speaks on her film career and much more at Oscar's Café in Palm Springs.

PHAT CAT SWINGER: DEC. 9

Genre-bending jazz group Phat Cat Swinger takes the stage at Agua Caliente Casino in Palm Springs, playing spirited numbers by luminaries like Frank Sinatra and Elton John. You might recognize the nine-piece band from the background of Christina Aguilera’s 2009 music video for “Candyman.”

AN EVENING WITH LONI ANDERSON: Dec. 9

Loni Anderson busted stereotypes with her role on WKRP in Cincinnati, and how that independence served her well in her personal life including a marriage to the late Burt Reynolds.

THE HISTORY OF HI JOLLY AND THE GREAT CAMEL EXPERIMENT IN THE SOUTHWEST: DEC. 10

At the Old Schoolhouse Museum in Twentynine Palms, Southwest Stories host Steve Brown recounts the adventures of Philip Tedro or Hi Jolly, a camel driver hired by the U.S. Army to carry cargo across America’s deserts. joshuatree.org

CIRCOVIA: DEC. 10–11

The cast of this visually stunning circus seems to be visiting from a world where gravity is a mere suggestion. See their death-defying acrobatics at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.

desert air: DEC. 10-11

Desert Air debuts a dance weekend getaway under the desert sky – hosting two intimate days of world class underground dance music amongst the historic aircrafts of the Palm Springs Air Museum.

"A CHRIstMAS CAROL" - A BROADWAY MUSICAL: DEC. 10-12

Broadway heavy hitters, Alan Menken (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors) and Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Seussical, Once on This Island), breathe fantastic new life into the classic tale of A Christmas Carol at Theatre 29 in Twenttynine Palms.

PALM SPRINGS GAY MEN'S CHORUS HOLIDAY SHOW: DEC. 10-12

The Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus is back and ready to perform for its spectacular holiday show “Sparkle, Twinkle, Jingle!” at the Palm Springs Museum Annenberg Theater. The Chorus welcomes its new artistic director Jerry R. Soria-Foust, who will premiere his talents in their annual fun-filled holiday show.

PAWS ’N CLAUS: DEC. 11

Your pup has definitely been a good boy or girl this year, so take them to tell Santa. Dogs and cats get a sweet photo op with Mr. Claus at this charity event at The Gardens on El Paseo. Proceeds benefit the Bianca Rae Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing resources to youth and rescued pets.

Merry Movie Nights: Dec. 11

Join us on the center lawn in front of Saks Fifth Avenue at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert for family holiday films + the sights of snowfall. Bring your own blankets and dress warm. This week's film is Elf starring Will Ferrell and the late Ed Asner.