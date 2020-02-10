Things to Do This Week, Feb. 10-17

GO: Art Palm Springs/ FEB, 13-17

Art Palms Springs returns to the Palm Springs Convention Center for its ninth edition with an opening night preview on Feb. 13, and runs through Feb. 17. Art collector Jordan Schnitzer is being honored as 2020 Patron of the Year, while the 2020 Icon Award is going to Los Angeles-based painter, sculptor Chuck Arnoldi. art-palmsprings.com

GO: Cirque Éloize / Feb. 13

This contemporary dance and circus company uses music and movement in addition to narration to draw McCallum Theatre audiences into a colorful love story set at an elegant hotel full of intriguing travelers and staff. mccallumtheatre.com

GO: Modernism Week / Feb. 13–23

Every February, design buffs flock to the desert for a valley-wide celebration (think: tours, lectures, parties, and more) of all things midcentury modern.

One of the week’s most exciting events launches it: an out-of-this-world kickoff party playfully dubbed Space Modyssey. “We’re going to transform 20,000 square feet of space into an incredible environment that is intergalactic in nature,” says party planner Frank Goldstin. The theme was inspired by the affair’s location at the Palm Springs Air Museum, and the night’s entertainment — a David Bowie tribute extravaganza called Space Oddity — powers up the same retro-futurist aesthetic.

David Brighton, who plays Bowie, views Palm Springs as the perfect place to, well, space out. “Something about UFOs and the desert [seems] tied together,” he says. “And since it’s an artistic community, we will really be able to delve into [Bowie’s] artistry.”

Golstin encourages attendees to dress a little starry themselves. “It’s an incredible, immersive experience,” he says. “You’ll find that many people come attired towards the theme. It brings a great deal of excitement to the evening — [which is] designed to surprise and delight you at every step.” modernismweek.com

GO: Circus Vargas / Feb. 13-23

Run away with the circus, for two unforgettable hours of nonstop action, thrills, excitement and adventure. Circus Vargas presents their new 2020 production “Mr. V’s Big Top Dream!”, a tribute to the man himself, the late Mr. Vargas. circusvargas.com