Things to Do This Week, Feb. 17-24

TASTE: Palm Desert Greek Festival / Feb. 22–23

St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Palm Desert hosts this colorful fest celebrating all things Athenian. Get your mousaka and baklava fix before browsing the Greek art, souvenirs, and religious items on offer or breaking it down with the Greek folk dance performers. pdgreekfest.org

GO: AGNES PELTON HOUSE MUSEUM DAY / FEB. 23

The annual Agnes Pelton House Museum Day is an open-house event to celebrate the life and legacy of American Modernist painter, Agnes Lawrence Pelton. This one-day-a-year event is an opportunity for the general public to visit and learn about her historic home, her paintings, and the paintings of her artist friends, who formed an art colony in her quaint, Cathedral City Cove neighborhood in the 1930s through the early ’60’s. agnespeltonsociety.com

GROOVE: Burton Cummings / Feb. 24

Fans of Canadian rock band The Guess Who (whose first 1968 album was a double-sided, Coca Cola–advert LP dubbed A Wild Pair that could be purchased for the price of 10 Coke caps and a buck for shipping) will flock to the McCallum Theatre for an appearance by the group’s former lead singer. mccallumtheatre.com

THEATER

Old Jews Telling Jokes / Through March 15

Get ready for an outrageous evening of one-liners, double-entendres and hysterical routines. Created by Peter Gethers and Daniel Okrent, Old Jews Telling Jokes showcases five actors in a comedy that pays tribute to and reinvents classic jokes of the past and present. palmspringslife.com

Rumors / Through March 1

Join Desert Theatreworks at the zany, mystery-packed anniversary party of the deputy mayor and his missing wife by Bronx-born playwright Neil Simon. dtworks.org

The Pajama Game / Feb. 21 – March 15

Romance is blossoming at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Handsome new Superintendent Sid Sorokin falls hard for feisty Union rep “Babe” Williams, and, despite her dismissal of all things love-related, it seems she’s falling right back. palmcanyontheatre.org

Art Exhibitions

Alexander Girard: A Designer’s Universe / Through March 1

Girard wore many hats in the world of design — buildings, furniture, fabrics, and more all bear his mark. More than 400 objects, plus a replica of one of his celebrated interiors, bring the artist’s unique sense of whimsy to the galleries of the Palm Springs Art Museum. psmuseum.org

Imaging Change: History, Memory, and Social Justice / Through April 5

Inspired by Dawoud Bey’s moving photographic series honoring and remembering the six children who were murdered by white supremacists in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sep. 15, 1963, this exhibition at the Palm Springs Art Museum features artists whose photos engage with the past, the contemporary moment, and the need for a different future. psmuseum.org

Lino Tagliapietra: Il Deserto Fiorito / Through April 12

Renowned Italian glassblower (and mentor to American glass master Dale Chihuly) Lino Taliapietra exhibits more than 30 vibrant glass sculptures at the Palm Springs Art Museum. psmuseum.org

Reach for the Sky: Tradition + Inspiration / Through June 7

A striking 30-foot-tall totem pole has greeted visitors to Walter and Leonore Anneberg’s Rancho Mirage estate, Sunnylands, since 1978. Carved by indigenous artist Henry Hunt and later restored by his son Stan and grandson Jason, the totem pole serves as the focal point for a new exhibition featuring work by the Hunts and American sculptor Herb Alpert. sunnylands.org

Touching History: Stonewall 50 / Through March 29

Fifty years after the uprising at the Stonewall Inn in New York City that kickstarted the fight for LGBTQ rights, the Palm Springs Art Museum presents this beautiful exhibition of photographs and collages exploring the power of queer intimacy and touch. psmuseum.org

Gerald Clarke: Falling Rock / Through May 31

Palm Springs Art Museum mounts Cahuilla artist Gerald Clarke’s first major solo exhibition, highlighting around 80 works, including branded books and metal signs, that approach modern issues with a dry wit and a singular cultural perspective that refuses to let viewers shy away from America’s fraught history. psmuseum.org

Jim Isermann, Copy. Pattern. Repeat. / Through Sept. 27

Jim Isermann, a longtime Palm Springs resident, has over many years built an artistic practice that encompasses painting, drawing, sculpture, site-specific installation, and product design. Pattern, color, geometry, and repetition are the cornerstones and the generators of his work in all mediums. psmuseum.org

Salton Sea Stories / Through March 28

Experience the heyday of the Salton Sea through the 1962 photographs of George Mann and the story of Helen Burns, “Queen of the Salton Sea. playinlaquinta.com