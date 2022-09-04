Things to Do This Week, Sept, 5-12

Brenna Whitaker: Sept. 9

Brenna Whitaker returns to the Purple Room with her signature sound and powerful vocals in an evening of jazz standards and classics from the American Song Book including songs made famous by Peggy Lee, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, and more.

TOMMY SAVITT: SEPT. 10

Quitting law school to become a comedian may not be considered the best career choice, but for Savitt, it was the right one. A working comedian for over 20 years, Savitt has been seen on WGN’s The Bob & Tom Show, SI TV’s Funny is Funny, and Comcast’s Boston Comedy Festival. See him at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

DESERT ENSEMBLE THEATRE: SepT. 10

Join their Summer Reading Series for play readings featuring some of the desert’s finest actors and directors. This week features “Iced”, written and directed by Patricia west-Del Ruth. Reservations recommended. https://www.palmspringslife.com/events/desert-ensemble-theatre-summer-reading-series-2022-iced

STEVE ADLER: SEPT. 10

One of rock’s most legendary and recognizable drummers, Steve Adler of Guns N’ Roses is headed to Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa to perform the band’s iconic hits. He is best known as the founding drummer of Guns N’ Roses, which became one of the most influential, groundbreaking hard rock bands to emerge from the late-80′s L.A. hard rock scene.