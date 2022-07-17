Things to Do This Week: July 18-25

SUMMER SING-ALONG: July 23

Bring your best karaoke voice and sing along to the tunes from the film, Annie, along with members of the Palm Springs Gay Men's Chorus at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. Happy hour starts at 6 p.m. in the upstairs bar followed by the film at 7.

‘BOULEVARD! A HOLLYWOOD STORY: JULY 23

From the dark alleys of L.A. to the desert nirvana of Palm Springs to the posh New York theater world, the documentary film centers arounds three individuals led by Gloria Swanson who attempt to share a melody with all those people out there in the dark…and how the music of that moment defined the rest of their lives. Gloria Swanson, the iconic star of Sunset Boulevard, both the movie and the character of Norma Desmond provided a renewed spotlight. Seeing in Norma a portal back to the stardom she once commanded during her years as an actress in silent pictures, Swanson strategically began efforts to parlay Sunset Boulevard into a new phase of her career. Watch how Swanson tries to create a musical adaptation of the classic film.

THE HIGH D BOYS: JULY 23

Comprised of melodious four-part harmony, each singer is proficient on their particular instruments, including banjo, guitar, and wash-tub bass with tasteful skits and classy choreography included. See them at Morongo Casino Resort and Spa in Cabazon.

CHRISTMAS IN JULY: JULY 24

The Roost Lounge in Cathedral City hosts this annual celebration — with music, food, drinks, and a holiday wreath contest —benefiting local nonprofit Tools for Tomorrow’s free arts literacy program.