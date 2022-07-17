Things to Do This Week: July 18-25

Directed by Jeffrey Schwarz, the documentary Boulevard! A Hollywood Story focuses on Gloria Swanson's attempt to adapt a musical version of Billy Wilder's 1950 film, Sunset Boulevard with composers Dickson Hughes (left) and Richard Stapley.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY AUTOMAT PICTURES
FANTASY SPRINGS JOB FAIR: JULY 20
The Indio casino is hosting a career expo at the Special Events Center seeking to fill over 75 positions in a variety of roles and departments.
LGBTQIA FOOD DRIVE BENEFIT: July 20
The original Sammy’s Place, in association with Eco Terreno Wines and GED Magazine, will offer a four-course dinner and wine pairing, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert.
FREE MOVIE IN DOWNTOWN Palm Springs: July 20
With the Marilyn Monroe sculpture looming in the backdrop, watch a classic by the iconic actress, Gentleman Prefer Blondes, at 8 p.m. in the new city park presented by the Pam Springs Cultural Center.
PHOTOGRAPH BY ALEX LAKE
The Zombies are probably best known for their 1968 hit, "Time of the Season". They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.
THE ZOMBIES: JULY 21
If “She’s Not There,” she probably high-tailed it to Pappy & Harriet’s to fangirl over these British rockers who cut their teeth alongside The Beatles.
CHAT WITH AUTHOR LISKA JACOBS: JULY 21
Liska Jacobs, author of the spellbinding Catalina and The Worst Kind of Want, returns with her latest novel, the dark social satire The Pink Hotel. The author will be in conversation with Tod Goldberg, director of the UCR Palm Desert low-residency MFA program followed by a Q&A.
LOS LONELY BOYS: JULY 22
Consisting of three brothers jamming to “Texican Rock 'n’ Roll”, the group is on the comeback trail with a stop at Spotlight 29 Casino. Winners of the Best Pop Performance at the 2007 Grammys, you will recognize the trio's hit single, “Heaven”.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY GENNINE FRANCIS
Gennine Francis is 'The Essence of Whitney".
THE ESSENCE OF WHITNEY: JULY 22
Gennine Francis began signing at various venues in Greater Palm Springs in 2002. Everyone thought she looked and sounded like Whitney Houston. In 2014, she took the big step and created a tribute show and three years later took it to Las Vegas. See her at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage.
SUMMER SING-ALONG: July 23
Bring your best karaoke voice and sing along to the tunes from the film, Annie, along with members of the Palm Springs Gay Men's Chorus at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. Happy hour starts at 6 p.m. in the upstairs bar followed by the film at 7.
‘BOULEVARD! A HOLLYWOOD STORY: JULY 23
From the dark alleys of L.A. to the desert nirvana of Palm Springs to the posh New York theater world, the documentary film centers arounds three individuals led by Gloria Swanson who attempt to share a melody with all those people out there in the dark…and how the music of that moment defined the rest of their lives. Gloria Swanson, the iconic star of Sunset Boulevard, both the movie and the character of Norma Desmond provided a renewed spotlight. Seeing in Norma a portal back to the stardom she once commanded during her years as an actress in silent pictures, Swanson strategically began efforts to parlay Sunset Boulevard into a new phase of her career. Watch how Swanson tries to create a musical adaptation of the classic film.
THE HIGH D BOYS: JULY 23
Comprised of melodious four-part harmony, each singer is proficient on their particular instruments, including banjo, guitar, and wash-tub bass with tasteful skits and classy choreography included. See them at Morongo Casino Resort and Spa in Cabazon.
CHRISTMAS IN JULY: JULY 24
The Roost Lounge in Cathedral City hosts this annual celebration — with music, food, drinks, and a holiday wreath contest —benefiting local nonprofit Tools for Tomorrow’s free arts literacy program.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY JOSHUA TREE GALLERY OF CONTEMPORARY ART
See Stephan Gladieu's exhibition, Through Their Eyes.
STEPHAN GLADIEU EXHIBITION: THROUGH AUG. 28
The Joshua Tree Gallery of Contemporary Art’s exhibition, Through Their Eyes, features the iconic humanistic portraits by international award-winning French photographer, Stephan Gladieu. In his extensive series of works, Gladieu’s social documentary photography addresses cultural, social, and political narratives of the present time.
KIDS' MOVIES FOR FREE: THROUGH AUG. 4
The Cathedral City Parks and Community Events Commission, in partnership with the Mary Pickford Theatre, presents a “Free Summer Kids Movie Series” happening every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. through Aug. 4. July 21 is Peter Rabbit Runaway.
• READ NEXT: Looking For More to Do? 23 Things to Do in July in Greater Palm Springs.