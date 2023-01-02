Things to Do This Week in the Desert, Jan. 2–8

Peter Cincotti performs Jan. 6 at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.
Drag Bingo & Trivia: Jan. 2
Head to the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs for a fabulous evening of bingo and trivia hosted by Bella da Ball. Bingo starts promptly at 7 p.m. in the King's Highway diner followed by trivia at 9 p.m. in the Amigo Room bar. Reservations and early arrival are strongly recommended.
Coachella Valley Firebirds: Jan. 4, 7, 8
Our local hockey team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, have three home games this week at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms. They play the Colorado Eagles (Jan. 4), the San Jose Barracuda (Jan. 7), and the Ontario Reign (Jan. 8).
Steven Taylor Blues Band: Jan. 5
Mississippi–born bluesman Steven Taylor channels lifelong influences B.B. King and Otis Rush during his show at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.
90’s Hip Hop & Early Frank Gehry: Jan. 5
The Palm Springs Art Museum’s "Mixed Feelings" lecture series invites attendees to draw connections between two seemingly disparate topics. This week, the golden age of rap meets architect Frank Gehry’s breakout work.
Pinot Noir Quartet: Jan. 5
Jazz musician Luca Pino and his quartet transform Cascade Lounge at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs into a swingin’ 1920s speakeasy.
Naathan Phan: Jan. 5–7
Take your seat at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta to witness the mindblowing illusions that nabbed Naathan Phan the $10,000 prize on Syfy show Wizard Wars.
Kennel Club of Palm Springs Dog Show: Jan. 5–8
Judges at Indio’s Empire Polo Club select the cream of the canine crop in breed-specific categories and obedience and rally trials at this annual Kennel Club dog show.
Actress Amy Adams arrives at the 2014 Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala.
Palm Springs International Film Festival: Jan. 5–16
Filmmakers from more than 60 countries show their masterpieces at the annual Palm Springs International Film Festival and jockey for accolades such as Best International Screenplay, Best Documentary, and the teen-judged Young Cineastes Award. Screenings happen at multiple cinemas and often include celebrity appearances and Q&As.
El Paseo Cruise Night: Jan. 6
Hundreds of vintage cars parade down El Paseo in Palm Desert during El Paseo Cruise Night. A car show kicks off at 2 p.m. on the upper west level of The Gardens on El Paseo, and the motorcade begins at 4:30 p.m. It’s a great time to grab a streetside patio table for happy hour to watch the action.
Peter Cincotti: Jan. 6
New Yorker Peter Cincotti started playing piano at age 3. When he was 20, he became the youngest artist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard jazz charts. See the musical prodigy at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.
There Was a Time: Jan. 6
Soprano Ellen Hargis and pianist Charles Metz whisk listeners from the Artist Center at the Galen in Palm Desert to an elegant parlor in 19th-century Europe with music by composers including Mozart and Stephen Foster.
Sierra Katow: Jan. 6
Last Comic Standing alum and Harvard University graduate Sierra Katow shares her side-splitting quips at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.
Lucia Heffernan: Jan. 6–20
Lucia Heffernan’s playful paintings imagine a world where animals partake in everyday human activities. See her smile-inducing tableaus — featuring scenarios such as a dog delivering pizza and meerkats working on their golf swing — at Coda Gallery in Palm Desert.
Brian Stokes Mitchell: Jan. 7
You’ve seen Brian Stokes Mitchell on TV in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Frasier — and on Broadway as one of musical theater’s most prominent leading men. The baritone Tony winner appears at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.
Desert Mountains Art Fair: Jan. 7
Stop by this monthly art fair and discover photos, paintings, pottery, and more that rivals the beauty of the Santa Rosa & San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitor Center’s stunning desert surroundings in this monthly art fair and market.
One Vision of Queen: Jan. 7
Marc Martel has performed showstoppers such as “Somebody to Love” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” alongside original Queen members Roger Taylor and Brian May. The vocalist captures Freddie Mercury’s powerful stage presence in a tribute concert at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.
Francesca Amari: Jan. 8
Cabaret singer Francesca Amari’s smooth vocal chops nabbed her a Coachella Valley Music Awards nomination for Best Jazz Singer. She plays an afternoon concert at the Palm Desert Civic Center Park amphitheater.
San Diego Symphony: Jan. 8
The San Diego Symphony charms McCallum Theatre showgoers with compositions by Albert Roussel, Arturo Marquez, and Stravinsky. The innovative orchestra played its first show in 1910.
San Diego Symphony visits Palm Desert on Jan. 8.
HAPPENING ALL WEEK
Paranormal Cirque: Through Jan. 9
Calling all Halloween enthusiasts and horror movie fans! Actors and acrobats at the Indio Grand Marketplace blend aspects of the circus, theater, and cabaret in a terrifying, stunt-filled show.
Outburst Projects: Through Jan. 29
Five artists draw upon their cultural histories to create evocative pieces, from woven artwork to cyborg-like sculpted monsters, as part of this residency program at Palm Springs Art Museum.
Petra Cortright: Through Mar. 26
The Santa Barbara–born artist known for self-portrait videos composes “paintings” with internet imagery in this exhibition at Palm Springs Art Museum.
Phillip K. Smith III's studio gallery.
Phillip K. Smith III: Through May 21
Palm Desert resident Phillip K. Smith III fills four galleries at Palm Springs Art Museum with installations inspired by the desert’s unique quality of light.
A Place at the Table: Through June 4
View the formal table settings that the Annenbergs set out to entertain presidents and royals at Sunnylands Center & Gardens.
American Framing: Through July 2
The Architecture and Design Center in Palm Springs brings attention to the subtle architectural genius of wood framing through models, photos, furniture, and a full-scale structure.
