Things to Do This Week in the Desert, Jan. 2–8

Drag Bingo & Trivia: Jan. 2

Head to the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs for a fabulous evening of bingo and trivia hosted by Bella da Ball. Bingo starts promptly at 7 p.m. in the King's Highway diner followed by trivia at 9 p.m. in the Amigo Room bar. Reservations and early arrival are strongly recommended.

Coachella Valley Firebirds: Jan. 4, 7, 8

Our local hockey team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, have three home games this week at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms. They play the Colorado Eagles (Jan. 4), the San Jose Barracuda (Jan. 7), and the Ontario Reign (Jan. 8).

Steven Taylor Blues Band: Jan. 5

Mississippi–born bluesman Steven Taylor channels lifelong influences B.B. King and Otis Rush during his show at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.



90’s Hip Hop & Early Frank Gehry: Jan. 5

The Palm Springs Art Museum’s "Mixed Feelings" lecture series invites attendees to draw connections between two seemingly disparate topics. This week, the golden age of rap meets architect Frank Gehry’s breakout work.

Pinot Noir Quartet: Jan. 5

Jazz musician Luca Pino and his quartet transform Cascade Lounge at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs into a swingin’ 1920s speakeasy.



Naathan Phan: Jan. 5–7

Take your seat at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta to witness the mindblowing illusions that nabbed Naathan Phan the $10,000 prize on Syfy show Wizard Wars.

Kennel Club of Palm Springs Dog Show: Jan. 5–8

Judges at Indio’s Empire Polo Club select the cream of the canine crop in breed-specific categories and obedience and rally trials at this annual Kennel Club dog show.