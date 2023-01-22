Things to Do in the Desert, Jan. 23–29

THE HIGHWAYMEN: JAN. 23

Outlaw-country trailblazers Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson formed supergroup The Highwaymen in 1985. This tribute on Monday at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert honors the quartet, who also starred together in the 1986 Western Stagecoach.

Wayne Gretzky: Jan 23

Over the course of his 20-season NHL career, Wayne Gretzky established himself as the top goal scorer in league history. Sports reporter Christine Simpson chats with the ice hockey legend onstage at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa Rancho Mirage.

Itzhak Perlman: Jan. 24

Violinist Itzhak Perlman’s live audiences have included former President Barack Obama and the late Queen Elizabeth II. Join this illustrious company by seeing his show at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert this Tuesday.

18KT Blue Soul and R&B: Jan. 25

The members of this groovy blues band pay tribute to myriad musical legends — from Motown icons to Parliament Funkadelic — at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

Chihuly: Roll the Dice: Jan 25

This documentary, presented at the University of California, Riverside, campus in Palm Desert, captures the five years artist Dale Chihuly spent crafting a series of large-scale glass sculptures he calls Rotolo.

Harrison Greenbaum: Jan. 25

Harrison Greenbaum’s side-splitting blend of stand-up comedy and sleight-of-hand has nabbed him spots on Conan and Last Comic Standing. See what the fuss is about at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta on Wednesday.

Sam Bush, Mike Marshall, Edgar Meyer & George Meyer: Jan. 25

A five-time Grammy winner who’s collaborated with virtuosos like Joshua Bell and Yo Yo Ma, bassist Edgar Meyer plays an acoustic bluegrass bonanza at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert alongside his son, George, on violin, and mandolin players Sam Bush and Mike Marshall.

Alpha Rhythm Kings: Jan. 26

Singer, trumpeter, and composer Rob Dehlinger fronts swing group Alpha Rhythm Kings when he’s not busy penning jingles for Star Wars–themed podcasts. See the Kings live at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

Top of the World: Jan. 26

This tribute show at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert fêtes the tunes of brother-sister duo The Carpenters, who developed their first hit, “(They Long to Be) Close to You,” for a 1969 charity concert before going on to international fame.

West Coast Abstraction & The History of Cruising: Jan. 26

The Palm Springs Art Museum’s “Mixed Feelings” lecture series invites attendees to draw connections between two seemingly disparate topics. This week, California painters race headlong toward hot rod culture.

Derek Hughes: Jan 26–28

Hughes’ knack for mystifying illusions and hilarious commentary propelled him to a Top 10 finish on the tenth season of America’s Got Talent. See why in person at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.

Southwest Arts Festival: Jan. 26–29

More than 200 artists gather at the Empire Polo Club in Indio to share and sell stunning work in nearly every medium imaginable, from large-scale sculpture to mixed-media canvases and delicate hand-blown glass.

Daniel Eachus: Jan. 27

As an undergrad in Long Beach, Daniel Eachus became the youngest finalist ever in the Jon Lovitz Comedy Club’s annual Funniest Comic in Los Angeles competition. He draws laughs at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

Engelbert Humperdinck: Jan. 27

Balladeer Engelbert Humperdinck borrowed his memorable moniker from a late-19th-century German composer. His songs soon made him memorable in his own right. Hear “There Goes My Everything” and other favorites at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.