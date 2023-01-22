Things to Do in the Desert, Jan. 23–29

THE HIGHWAYMEN: JAN. 23
Outlaw-country trailblazers Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson formed supergroup The Highwaymen in 1985. This tribute on Monday at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert honors the quartet, who also starred together in the 1986 Western Stagecoach.
Wayne Gretzky: Jan 23
Over the course of his 20-season NHL career, Wayne Gretzky established himself as the top goal scorer in league history. Sports reporter Christine Simpson chats with the ice hockey legend onstage at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa Rancho Mirage.
Itzhak Perlman: Jan. 24
Violinist Itzhak Perlman’s live audiences have included former President Barack Obama and the late Queen Elizabeth II. Join this illustrious company by seeing his show at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert this Tuesday.
18KT Blue Soul and R&B: Jan. 25
The members of this groovy blues band pay tribute to myriad musical legends — from Motown icons to Parliament Funkadelic — at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.
Chihuly: Roll the Dice: Jan 25
This documentary, presented at the University of California, Riverside, campus in Palm Desert, captures the five years artist Dale Chihuly spent crafting a series of large-scale glass sculptures he calls Rotolo.
Harrison Greenbaum: Jan. 25
Harrison Greenbaum’s side-splitting blend of stand-up comedy and sleight-of-hand has nabbed him spots on Conan and Last Comic Standing. See what the fuss is about at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta on Wednesday.
Sam Bush, Mike Marshall, Edgar Meyer & George Meyer: Jan. 25
A five-time Grammy winner who’s collaborated with virtuosos like Joshua Bell and Yo Yo Ma, bassist Edgar Meyer plays an acoustic bluegrass bonanza at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert alongside his son, George, on violin, and mandolin players Sam Bush and Mike Marshall.
Alpha Rhythm Kings: Jan. 26
Singer, trumpeter, and composer Rob Dehlinger fronts swing group Alpha Rhythm Kings when he’s not busy penning jingles for Star Wars–themed podcasts. See the Kings live at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.
Top of the World: Jan. 26
This tribute show at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert fêtes the tunes of brother-sister duo The Carpenters, who developed their first hit, “(They Long to Be) Close to You,” for a 1969 charity concert before going on to international fame.
West Coast Abstraction & The History of Cruising: Jan. 26
The Palm Springs Art Museum’s “Mixed Feelings” lecture series invites attendees to draw connections between two seemingly disparate topics. This week, California painters race headlong toward hot rod culture.
Derek Hughes: Jan 26–28
Hughes’ knack for mystifying illusions and hilarious commentary propelled him to a Top 10 finish on the tenth season of America’s Got Talent. See why in person at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.
Southwest Arts Festival: Jan. 26–29
More than 200 artists gather at the Empire Polo Club in Indio to share and sell stunning work in nearly every medium imaginable, from large-scale sculpture to mixed-media canvases and delicate hand-blown glass.
Daniel Eachus: Jan. 27
As an undergrad in Long Beach, Daniel Eachus became the youngest finalist ever in the Jon Lovitz Comedy Club’s annual Funniest Comic in Los Angeles competition. He draws laughs at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.
Engelbert Humperdinck: Jan. 27
Balladeer Engelbert Humperdinck borrowed his memorable moniker from a late-19th-century German composer. His songs soon made him memorable in his own right. Hear “There Goes My Everything” and other favorites at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.
Disco hitmakers KC & The Sunshine Band play on Jan. 27.
KC & The Sunshine Band: Jan. 27
“Get Down Tonight” at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage with funk outfit KC & The Sunshine Band. Come prepared to “(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty.”
Palm Springs Pinot Noir Festival: Jan. 27–28
This festival’s 75 wineries pour samples of premium pinot and answer queries about growing processes, oak types, and other details for vino obsessives at The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa.
Paradise Road Show: Jan. 27–29
Fans of that “new car smell” need not apply — this all-American road show only accepts rides produced before 1975. Shop finds from car culture–inspired vendors while checking out classic hot rods and choppers at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs.
Paul Anka: Jan. 27–28
In addition to recording standards like “Diana” and “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” under his own name, Paul Anka wrote chart toppers for artists including Tom Jones, Frank Sinatra, and Michael Jackson. See Anka live at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.
Kill the Editor: Jan. 27–29
Desert Ensemble Theatre in Palm Springs presents this witty, satirical play about a film editor’s struggle to whittle down a five-hour feature — with only a week to go before Cannes.
CluedUpp: Alice in Wonderland: Jan. 28
Chase curious clues across a topsy-turvy version of Palm Springs in this virtual game inspired by Alice in Wonderland. Grab a few of your favorite people to play, navigating the city with a smart phone app.
Eric Darius & Rebecca Jade: Jan. 28
Eric Darius has toured with his trusty saxophone since the tender age of 11. He delights audience members at The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa alongside jazz vocalist Rebecca Jade.
Fleetwood Mac tribute band Gypsy plays The Gardens on El Paseo.
Gypsy: Jan. 28
Fleetwood Mac tribute band frontwoman Lisa McCormick has it on good authority that she looks and sounds just like Stevie Nicks — the woman herself remarked on the similarity. “Go Your Own Way” to The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert to see her in action.
Los Huracanes del Norte: Jan. 28
Founded by three brothers and a friend in 1969, this celebrated Mexican band counts a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame among their achievements. Hear their Norteño tunes at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.
Palm Springs Health Run & Wellness Festival: Jan. 28
Tie your running shoes and choose your challenge: This race features 10K, 5K, and 1K routes, plus a half marathon for the most seasoned athletes. After you cross the finish line, browse booths presented by local wellness organizations at Ruth Hardy Park.
Vince Neil & Stephen Pearcy: Jan. 28
Ratt founder Stephen Pearcy joins Motley Crüe frontman Vince Neil onstage at Spotlight 29 Casino in Indio, sharing heavy metal hits from both bands.
Frank Abagnale: Jan. 29
Frank Abagnale’s autobiography about his former life as a con artist inspired the Leonardo DiCaprio film Catch Me If You Can. Now a security consultant, the cybercrime expert speaks at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells.
HAPPENING ALL WEEK
Dirty Blonde: Through Jan. 29
When aspiring actress Jo meets film archivist and fellow Mae West obsessive Charlie at the pop culture legend’s grave, the two tumble into mutual passion. See the story unfold at Coachella Valley Repertory in Cathedral City.
Outburst Projects: Through Jan. 29
Five artists draw upon their cultural histories to create evocative pieces, from woven artwork to cyborg-like sculpted monsters, as part of this residency program at Palm Springs Art Museum.
Palm Springs Getaway: Through Jan. 29
It’s always sunny in Palm Springs! Beloved icons and celebrities from the city’s history appear in this high-energy musical at Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs.
Winter BioBlitz: Through Jan. 29
Let your inner scientist loose and head out to the Santa Rosa & San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitors Center to discover and assist in documenting new plants and animals, adding to the 2,400-plus species already recorded in the area.
Nunsense A-Men: Through Feb. 5
Male actors at Desert TheatreWorks in Indio star as five singing nuns aiming to raise funds for 52 funerals after the convent’s cook accidentally poisons dozens of their sisters.
Pure, Simple & Beautiful Forms: Through Feb. 5
Palm Springs Art Museum wants guests to reflect on the idea of universal beauty with this exhibition of glass works from its permanent collection.
In Buffalo: Through Mar. 5
Documentary photographer Milton Rogovin captured the vibrancy and strength of everyday people in his hometown of Buffalo, New York. Palm Springs Art Museum exhibits his work in light of the May 2022 shooting in the city.
Petra Cortright's internet-inspired works are on display at Palm Springs Art Museum.
Petra Cortright: Through Mar. 26
The Santa Barbara–born artist known for self-portrait videos composes “paintings” with internet imagery in this exhibition at Palm Springs Art Museum.
Phillip K. Smith III: Through May 21
Palm Desert resident Phillip K. Smith III fills four galleries at Palm Springs Art Museum with installations inspired by the desert’s unique quality of light.
A Place at the Table: Through June 4
View the formal table settings that the Annenbergs set out to entertain presidents and royals at Sunnylands Center & Gardens.
American Framing: Through July 2
The Architecture and Design Center in Palm Springs brings attention to the subtle architectural genius of wood framing through models, photos, furniture, and a full-scale structure.
