Things to Do This Week in the Desert, Jan. 9–15

Paranormal Cirque: Through Jan. 9

Calling all Halloween enthusiasts and horror movie fans! Actors and acrobats at the Indio Grand Marketplace blend aspects of the circus, theater, and cabaret in a terrifying, stunt-filled performance.

Tommy Peacock: Jan 11

Peacock and his band cover traditional blues tunes and hits from across genres — expect The Monkeys, Johnny Cash, and Billy Idol, among others — in their show at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

Sesame Street Live!: Jan. 11–12

Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, and other beloved characters come to Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms for a fun, interactive show full of music, dancing, and powerful lessons about perseverance and dedication.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T.: Jan. 12

“Think” you know Aretha Franklin? Get to know the Queen of Soul with this stunning tribute, which celebrates Franklin’s top hits and major musical eras — from “Won’t Be Long” to “Chain of Fools” — at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.

Irving Flores Latin Band: Jan. 12

San Diego–based pianist and composer Irving Flores serenades audience members at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs alongside Berklee College of Music–educated bassist Will Lyle.

Reality TV & the Bubonic Plague: Jan. 12

The Palm Springs Art Museum’s “Mixed Feelings” lecture series invites attendees to draw connections between two seemingly disparate topics. This week, the Kardashians meet flea-carried contagions.

Deanna Bogart: Jan. 12

Multi-instrumentalist Deanna Bogart has shared stages with Jimmy Buffet, James Brown, and other legends over the course of her 40-year career. She brings her smoky vocals and virtuoso sax to Old Town Artisan Studios in La Quinta.

Eric Buss: Jan 12–14

America’s Got Talent alum Eric Buss shows off his wacky inventions and comedy chops at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.

Brooks Wheelan: Jan. 13

Before Brooks Wheelan landed a coveted cast member spot on the 2013–2014 season of Saturday Night Live, he worked in Los Angeles researching eyes and heart valves. The comedian shares a stand-up set at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

Carrot Top: Jan. 13

Flame-haired funnyman Carrot Top carts trunks of props (often quirky, quip-ready objects of his own invention) to every comedy show, including this stop at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.

Collective Soul: Jan. 13

Collective Soul’s 1994 hit “Shine” characterized the post-grunge sound of the era. Hear the chart-topper and other songs at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.

Neil Sedaka: Jan. 13–14

Legendary singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka serenades McCallum Theatre audiences with favorites from his catalog of more than 500 songs, including “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do” and “Calendar Girl.”

A Bright New Boise: Jan. 13–22

Dezart Performs presents this Obie Award–winning dark comedy at Pearl McManus Theatre in Palm Springs about an Idaho Hobby Lobby employee’s attempts to reconnect with his estranged son.

Nunsense A-Men: Jan. 13–Feb. 5

Male actors at Desert TheatreWorks in Indio star as five singing nuns aiming to raise funds for 52 funerals after the convent’s cook accidentally poisons dozens of their sisters.

Theresa Caputo Live!: Jan. 14

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo applies her sixth sense for spirit talk at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage, reaching out to audience members’ loved ones and delivering messages from the beyond.

Palm Springs Writers Guild Expo: Jan. 14

Meet local authors and learn more about the business of writing, publishing, and marketing novels and nonfiction at Mizell Center in Palm Springs.

Anything for Salinas: Jan. 14

Snack on local eats and sip craft beer in downtown Indio while singing along to “Como La Flor” and other Selena crowd favorites with tribute group Anything for Salinas.

Tom Dillon: Jan. 14

Comedian Tom Dillon cut his teeth as a young performer dancing with Snuffleupagus on Sesame Street. He riffs on American politics and current events in a stand-up show at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella.

Kids Fest: Jan. 14

Little ones can don a costume and deck out their bike or wagon to participate in a colorful parade around Palm Desert Civic Center Park’s amphitheater area. Afterward, enjoy family-friendly activities and food truck snacks.