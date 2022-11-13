Things to Do This Week in the Desert: Nov. 14-21

The Hot Air Balloon Festival and Food Truck Fiesta features a marquee will kick off the festival with a first flight at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY AGUA CALIENTE CASINOS
Fantasy Springs Job Expo: Nov. 14
The Indio casino is looking to fill 25 positions at the Fresh Grill Buffet. Managers will be on site interviewing and offering candidates jobs on the spot. The award-winning resort is hiring cooks, stewards, servers, bakers, and bussers, and will offer on-the-job training for certain positions.
Palm Springs Opera Guild Opening Party: Nov. 14
Members and their guests will help kick-off the 2022-23 season at Toscana Country Club with entertainment from Guadalupe Paz, a 2016 scholarship recipient.
Craft & Sip: Nov. 15
Enjoy a quality beer and create your own holiday craft with help from instructors at La Quinta Brewing Co. in Palm Desert, Space is limited. Register to save your spot.
Palm Springs International Piano Competition: Nov. 15
Kicking off the season at the Annenberg Theater in Palm Springs, this concert, formerly known as The Waring, celebrates American composers and features Andrew Boyle, Broadway sensation Julie Garnye, former competition winner Nathaniel Zhang, and composer and crossover artist John Bayless.
Vienna Boys Choir: Nov. 16
Founded in 1498 by the Holy Roman Emperor (really!), this children’s choral group instructs its members with an in-depth curriculum that includes sight-singing and playing instruments. See the boys live at the McCallum Theatre.
Market Watch: Nov. 16
Get the lowdown on the Coachella Valley real estate scene, and learn where the market has been and where is it headed. For just $35, register for a link to the virtual discussion.
Martini’s and Moxie: Viva Las Vegas: Nov. 16
Our Bye-Bye Gal (Ann-Margaret) and our Go-Go-Guy (Elvis Presley) team up for a rousing good-time in Viva Las Vegas hosted by your favorite cocktail duo of Claudia Ried and Alan Kraemer with a special appearance by the Dreamboats. Enjoy a pre-movie party of light bites, a martini bar, casino games and love music.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY ALAN RODE
Walt Disney with Jack Wrath from the documentary, Jack Wrath: A Legacy of Film and Friendship.
Jack Wrath – A Legacy of Film and Friendship: Nov. 16
The short documentary tells the remarkable story of the Texas oil millionaire who produced film noir classics; built and owned the original Disneyland Hotel; produced hit TV series like Lassie and The Lone Ranger; and with his wife, movie star Bonita Granville, were successful hoteliers in their beloved Palm Springs. Producers Alan K. Rode and Steven C. Smith will host a Q&A at the Rancho Mirage Library.
Jackie Gibson Quintet: Nov. 17
As a teenager, vocalist Jackie Gibson shared West Hollywood stages with Joni Mitchell. The lifelong musician drops by Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs with her jazz quintet.
Muy Bridge Documentary: Nov. 18
Director Marc Shaffer will introduce the film and then following the film, narrator/actor Gary Oldman will join him on stage for a filmmakers Q + A. The film focuses on evolutionary photographer Eadweard Muybridge, whose unprecedented images of running horses instantly transformed the camera into a machine of unmatched powers of perception and persuasion, and set the course for the birth of cinema.
Let’s Play Hooky for College of the Desert: Nov. 18
Retailers in the El Paseo Shopping District will open their clothing, jewelry, furniture and home stores to shoppers looking to discover exciting new trends with 15 percent of sales from participating retailers in the El Paseo Shopping District will directly benefit the college’s Fund for Student Success.
Tree Lighting at The Shops on El Paseo: Nov. 18
Join Santa and Mrs. Claus as they ring in the Christmas season with the annual grand illumination of the 60-foot tall Christmas tree at The Shops on El Paseo. This family-friendly event will include festive holiday caroling, roller skaters, stilt walkers, and sweet treats.
Hot Air Balloon Festival & Food Truck Fiesta: Nov. 18–20
Agua Caliente Casinos presents the 8th annual Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival and Food Truck Fiesta. The casino’s very own marquee hot air balloon will kick off the festival with a first flight at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage on Nov. 18.
“After debuting Agua Caliente Casinos’ very own hot air balloon in last year’s festival, we are exceedingly proud to be the presenting sponsor at this year’s festival and get back up in the sky with the other balloons,” said Darrel Kammeyer, vice president of marketing at Agua Caliente Casinos. “This year, we have balloons coming from all across the world! It is such an exciting and unique event, and we are looking forward to joining our community in the activities. Bring your cameras … the awe of watching a hot air balloon take flight is hard to describe and only a picture will do it justice.”
The official kick-off begins with the balloon launch from Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage on Friday, November 18 at sunrise. The Food Truck Fiesta takes place Nov. 18-19 at the Cathedral City Amphitheater featuring a dozen food truck vendors from all over Southern California, a beer garden, tethered balloon rides, a car show, kid zones, live music, and more.
McCormick’s Classic Car Auction: Nov. 18–20
Bid on hot rods and classic rides at McCormick’s in Palm Springs. Noteable tickets include a sleek 1962 Thunderbird Roadster and a ’63 Corvette enhanced with custom mods.
Desert Vibes at Desert Art Center: Nov. 18-20
Featured artists Delphine Bordas and Matthew Bamberg present duo architecture and landscape photography exhibition, which opens with a wine reception Nov. 18.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY INDIAN WELLS GOLF RESORT
The ice rink is getting ready for skaters during the Indian Wells Winterfest.
Indian Wells Winterfest: Nov. 18 – Jan. 1
Starting Nov. 18 with a traditional tree lighting, ice skating, and Shots in the Night Driving Range at the Indian Wells Golf Resort, this festival will continue with more special events like holiday movies and cookie decorating.
Palm Springs Wine & Food Experience: Nov. 19
USA Today teams up with local culinary power players to present a mouthwatering Grand Tasting packed with chef demonstrations, sommelier chats, and, of course, tons of sample-size bites and sips.
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons: Nov. 19
Oh, what a night! Falsetto phenom Frankie Valli can’t take his eyes off the audience at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. The Four Seasons vocalist started singing at age 6 after seeing Frank Sinatra perform in Manhattan, and at age 88, he’s still going strong.
Props & Hops Craft Beer Fest: Nov. 19
Now in its 10th year at the Palm Springs Air Museum, this festival pairs the desert’s best brews (and a few nationally known labels) with vintage aircraft and lively entertainment by local bands. If you’re feeling bold, book a flight on one of the warbirds.
Monument Cleanup: Nov. 19
Celebrate National Public Lands Day by lending a hand to local flora and fauna. Participants will help clean up and restore desert terrain near the Palm Canyon Creek Wild and Scenic River in Palm Springs.
PS Dance Project Presents The Connoisseur Club: Nov. 19
Building an original, live theater experience, this one night only event features a cast of 13 dancers, three iconic choreographers at the Indian Canyons Golf Resort. This is the sixth professional performance presented by the Dance Project and will feature 16 dancers expressing work by three choreographers: Stephen Agisilaou, Deborah Brockus, and Adam Parson.
Artwalk at Indian Wells: Nov. 19–20
Browse one-of-a-kind work by fine artists and craftspeople at the Village at Indian Wells. A variety of mediums and price points ensures you’ll come home with the perfect find, whether you’re after a statement canvas for your entryway or a unique necklace for your sweetheart.
Fall Family Festival: Nov. 20
Little ones will love this autumn-themed event hosted by About Families Inc. at SilverRock Resort in La Quinta. The 15th annual festival features family-friendly activities including crafts, entertainment, and animal encounters.
Copper Mountain College Foundation Festival of Wreaths: Nov. 20
Local businesses, service clubs, and individuals create fantastical wreaths, centerpieces, and ornaments to be auctioned off to raise money for CMC students. The wreaths are also full of gift cards and certificates, jewelry, electronics, and more. Doors open at 2 p.m. to view the wreaths and bidding stats at 3 p.m. at the college’s Bell Center Gymnasium in Joshua Tree.
Transgender Day of Remembrance: Nov. 20
A special event will take place in front of Palm Springs City Hall. To attend or volunteer, register in advance.
Holiday Cooking and Gadget Demo: Nov. 21
Featuring Jan The Gadget Gal and Chef Frank at Avenida Palm Desert, a special cooking demonstration will also have demonstrations of the latest kitchen gadgets.