Things to Do This Week in the Desert: Nov. 14-21

Fantasy Springs Job Expo: Nov. 14

The Indio casino is looking to fill 25 positions at the Fresh Grill Buffet. Managers will be on site interviewing and offering candidates jobs on the spot. The award-winning resort is hiring cooks, stewards, servers, bakers, and bussers, and will offer on-the-job training for certain positions.

Palm Springs Opera Guild Opening Party: Nov. 14

Members and their guests will help kick-off the 2022-23 season at Toscana Country Club with entertainment from Guadalupe Paz, a 2016 scholarship recipient.

Craft & Sip: Nov. 15

Enjoy a quality beer and create your own holiday craft with help from instructors at La Quinta Brewing Co. in Palm Desert, Space is limited. Register to save your spot.

Palm Springs International Piano Competition: Nov. 15

Kicking off the season at the Annenberg Theater in Palm Springs, this concert, formerly known as The Waring, celebrates American composers and features Andrew Boyle, Broadway sensation Julie Garnye, former competition winner Nathaniel Zhang, and composer and crossover artist John Bayless.

Vienna Boys Choir: Nov. 16

Founded in 1498 by the Holy Roman Emperor (really!), this children’s choral group instructs its members with an in-depth curriculum that includes sight-singing and playing instruments. See the boys live at the McCallum Theatre.

Market Watch: Nov. 16

Get the lowdown on the Coachella Valley real estate scene, and learn where the market has been and where is it headed. For just $35, register for a link to the virtual discussion.

Martini’s and Moxie: Viva Las Vegas: Nov. 16

Our Bye-Bye Gal (Ann-Margaret) and our Go-Go-Guy (Elvis Presley) team up for a rousing good-time in Viva Las Vegas hosted by your favorite cocktail duo of Claudia Ried and Alan Kraemer with a special appearance by the Dreamboats. Enjoy a pre-movie party of light bites, a martini bar, casino games and love music.