Things to Do This Week, Jan. 27 – Feb. 2

GO: Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel / Feb. 3

Jeffrey Siegel is a piano man with the gift of gab — he furnishes his catalog of melodic classics with commentary on the origins and importance of each song and its composer. His latest concert at the McCallum Theatre celebrates some of music’s most beloved greats, including Brahms, Tchaikovsky, and Stenhammar. mccallumtheatre.com

THEATER

Camelot / Jan. 17–Feb. 9

The writers of My Fair Lady penned this classic King Arthur musical. Take your own seat at the round table at Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs. palmcanyontheatre.com

Those Musclebound Cowboys From Snake Pit Gulch / Jan. 17–Feb. 9

Desert Rose Playhouse in Rancho Mirage lassoes in audiences with this cheeky, modern take on the American western, in which an east coast detective disguises himself as a woman for an investigation and finds himself fighting crime — and falling in love — in the all-men gold rush town of Snake Pit Gulch. desertroseplayhouse.org

Escape to Margaritaville / Through Feb. 2

Waste away an evening at the McCallum Theatre, where a dedicated researcher, a playboy bartender, and their friends find romance, treasure, and their long-lost shaker of salt during a weeklong island romp in this lighthearted jukebox musical featuring Jimmy Buffet songs. mccallumtheatre.com

Adoption Roulette / Through Feb. 2

Elizbeth Fuller and Joel Vig’s harrowing experiences in Moscow as they attempted to adopt a little girl provide the true-life basis for this new play. See the world premiere at the Pearl McManus Theatre in Palm Springs. detctheatre.org

Ballroom / Through Feb. 16

The Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre worked with Ballroom’s original authors to breathe new life — including three brand-new songs and several others that were previously cut before they reached the stage — into the 1976 Broadway musical about love at a dance hall. cvrep.org

Art Exhibitions

Alexander Girard: A Designer’s Universe / Through March 1

Girard wore many hats in the world of design — buildings, furniture, fabrics, and more all bear his mark. More than 400 objects, plus a replica of one of his celebrated interiors, bring the artist’s unique sense of whimsy to the galleries of the Palm Springs Art Museum. psmuseum.org

Imaging Change: History, Memory, and Social Justice / Through April 5

Inspired by Dawoud Bey’s moving photographic series honoring and remembering the six children who were murdered by white supremacists in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sep. 15, 1963, this exhibition at the Palm Springs Art Museum features artists whose photos engage with the past, the contemporary moment, and the need for a different future. psmuseum.org

Lino Tagliapietra: Il Deserto Fiorito / Through April 12

Renowned Italian glassblower (and mentor to American glass master Dale Chihuly) Lino Taliapietra exhibits more than 30 vibrant glass sculptures at the Palm Springs Art Museum. psmueum.org

Reach for the Sky: Tradition + Inspiration / Through June 7

A striking 30-foot-tall totem pole has greeted visitors to Walter and Leonore Anneberg’s Rancho Mirage estate, Sunnylands, since 1978. Carved by indigenous artist Henry Hunt and later restored by his son Stan and grandson Jason, the totem pole serves as the focal point for a new exhibition featuring work by the Hunts and American sculptor Herb Alpert. sunnylands.org

Touching History: Stonewall 50 / Through March 29

Fifty years after the uprising at the Stonewall Inn in New York City that kickstarted the fight for LGBTQ rights, the Palm Springs Art Museum presents this beautiful exhibition of photographs and collages exploring the power of queer intimacy and touch. psmuseum.org

Gerald Clarke: Falling Rock / Jan. 18–May 31

Palm Springs Art Museum mounts Cahuilla artist Gerald Clarke’s first major solo exhibition, highlighting around 80 works, including branded books and metal signs, that approach modern issues with a dry wit and a singular cultural perspective that refuses to let viewers shy away from America’s fraught history. psmuseum.org