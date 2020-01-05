Things to Do This Week, Jan. 6-13

GO: STEVEN FALES, CONFESSIONS OF A MORMAN BOY / THROUGH JAN. 2020
Steven Fales is in the midst of a five-month residency at Hotel Zoso with its “Storytelling Tuesdays” series. The one-man show tells the story of what happened to Fales and his gay brothers and sisters in the Mormon Church at the turn of the millennium. mormonboyexperience.com
GROOVE: Tusk / Jan. 9
Named after Fleetwood Mac’s 12th album Tusk, this tribute group makes “Dreams” come true for fans of Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey Buckingham, and John and Christine McVie. “Go Your Own Way” to the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert to hear sounds-just-like-them covers of the band’s most iconic hits. mccallumtheatre.com
GROOVE: Jack Jones / Jan. 10
Desert local Jack Jones takes to the McCallum Theatre stage to perform the 1960s tunes that scored him two Grammys. Those who watched The Love Boat will recognize Jones as the voice of the show’s cheery theme song (and as an occasional guest star). mccallumtheatre.com
EXPLORE: MOONLIGHT HIKE IN LA QUINTA COVE / JAN. 10
Experience a hike by moonlight. See the beauty of the shadows and wash of moonlight over our mountains. Get introduced to the creatures who inhabit the trail. Family friendly, but no dogs allowed. RSVP required. desertmountains.org
GROOVE: Grammy Nominee Clint Holmes / Jan. 10
Whether he is singing selections from the Great American Songbook, contemporary classics, or stirring original pieces, every performance is a one-of-a-kind mesmerizing and unforgettable experience. His new release titled “Rendezvous” is a star-studded jazz collective and was recently honored with two Grammy nominations for the tracks “Every Time We Say Goodbye” with Jane Monheit and “There’s A Boat That’s Leavin’ Soon” with Dee Dee Bridgewater. purple roompalmsprings.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PURPLE ROOM PALM SPRINGS
Clint Holmes brings his Grammy-nominated talents to the Purple Room.
GROOVE: George Thorogood / Jan. 11
In 1981, Delaware–born rocker George Thorogood and his band went on a whirlwind tour of all 50 states — in just 50 days. While the “Bad to the Bone” singer’s schedule isn’t quite so rigorous nowadays, he still puts on a killer show, including one at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. fantasyspringsresort.com
groove: Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. / Jan. 11
Though they’re known for the 1976 hit “You Don’t Have to Be a Star (To Be in My Show),” their set at the McCallum Theatre is jam-packed with star power. This sleek-voiced duo met when McCoo joined Davis’s group The 5th Dimension in 1967; they’d go on to marry two years later and become the first black married couple to host a network TV show. mccallumtheatre.com
GROOVE: Capitol Steps / Jan. 12
Political parody band Capitol Steps was founded in 1981 by four U.S. congressional staffers. They continue their nearly 40-year legacy of poking fun at D.C.’s foibles at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. mccallumtheatre.com
LAUGH: Improv Comedy Club / Jan. 10-11
The Coachella Valley’s funniest comedy series, The Improv, returns to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino with a new season of stand-up comics performing every Friday and Saturday night. The laughter resumes Jan. 10-11 with season-opening headliner Jesus Trejo, who will have his first Showtime special air in early 2020 and can currently be seen on the Netflix series Mr. Iglesias. fantasyspringsresort.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO
Jesus Trejo
GROOVE: Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel / Jan. 13
Jeffrey Siegel is a piano man with the gift of gab — he furnishes his catalog of melodic classics with commentary on the origins and importance of each song and its composer. His latest concert at the McCallum Theatre celebrates the songs of Sergei Rachmaninoff and Claude Debussy, including the latter’s hallowed “Clair de Lune.” mccallumtheatre.com
ART EXHIBITIONS
Alexander Girard: A Designer’s Universe / Through March 1
Girard wore many hats in the world of design — buildings, furniture, fabrics, and more all bear his mark. More than 400 objects, plus a replica of one of his celebrated interiors, bring the artist’s unique sense of whimsy to the galleries of the Palm Springs Art Museum. psmuseum.org
Touching History: Stonewall 50 / Through March 29
Fifty years after the uprising at the Stonewall Inn in New York City that kickstarted the fight for LGBTQ rights, the Palm Springs Art Museum presents this beautiful exhibition of photographs and collages exploring the power of queer intimacy and touch. psmuseum.org
Reach for the Sky: Tradition + Inspiration / Through June 7
A striking 30-foot-tall totem pole has greeted visitors to Walter and Leonore Annenberg’s Rancho Mirage estate, Sunnylands, since 1978. Carved by indigenous artist Henry Hunt and later restored by his son Stan and grandson Jason, the totem pole serves as the focal point for a new exhibition featuring work by the Hunts and American sculptor Herb Alpert. sunnylands.org
THEATER
Daniel’s Husband / Jan. 10–19
Author Mitchell’s resistance to tying the knot with his partner Daniel has heartbreaking consequences in this nuanced family drama, presented by nonprofit production company Dezart Performs at the Pearl McManus Theater in Palm Springs. dezartperforms.org
Beehive: The ’60s Musical / Jan. 10–26
This revue musical pays R-E-S-P-E-C-T where it’s due: the groovy girls that defined 1960s pop. Book it to the Indio Performing Arts Center for high hair, high notes, and songs by iconic women artists like Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, and Diana Ross. dtworks.org