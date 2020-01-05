Things to Do This Week, Jan. 6-13

GO: STEVEN FALES, CONFESSIONS OF A MORMAN BOY / THROUGH JAN. 2020

Steven Fales is in the midst of a five-month residency at Hotel Zoso with its “Storytelling Tuesdays” series. The one-man show tells the story of what happened to Fales and his gay brothers and sisters in the Mormon Church at the turn of the millennium. mormonboyexperience.com

GROOVE: Tusk / Jan. 9

Named after Fleetwood Mac’s 12th album Tusk, this tribute group makes “Dreams” come true for fans of Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey Buckingham, and John and Christine McVie. “Go Your Own Way” to the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert to hear sounds-just-like-them covers of the band’s most iconic hits. mccallumtheatre.com

GROOVE: Jack Jones / Jan. 10

Desert local Jack Jones takes to the McCallum Theatre stage to perform the 1960s tunes that scored him two Grammys. Those who watched The Love Boat will recognize Jones as the voice of the show’s cheery theme song (and as an occasional guest star). mccallumtheatre.com

EXPLORE: MOONLIGHT HIKE IN LA QUINTA COVE / JAN. 10

Experience a hike by moonlight. See the beauty of the shadows and wash of moonlight over our mountains. Get introduced to the creatures who inhabit the trail. Family friendly, but no dogs allowed. RSVP required. desertmountains.org