Things to Do This Week, June 13-20

AUTHOR ANNABELLE GURWITCH: JUNE 13

The Rancho Mirage Writers Festival Writers Series presents a series of talks by eminent authors throughout the year. This event is free at the Rancho Mirage Library. Gurwitch is an actress, activist, humorist and author of five books, including the New York Times bestseller and Thurber Prize finalist, I See You Made an Effort. The first 200 attendees will receive a free copy of Gurwitch’s new book, You’re Leaving When?

Fantasy Springs Job Fair: June 15

The resort casino is trying to fill 65 positions in a variety of roles and departments. Managers will be onsite to interview applicants and extend job offers on the spot. Candidates should come dressed to impress and are encouraged to bring a resume.

FREE MOVIES IN DOWNTOWN Palm Springs: JUNE 15

The Palm Springs Cultural Center presents Movies in the Park, the inaugural outdoor summer pop-up film series at the new downtown park in Palm Springs. Each summer month features a different iconic Marilyn Monroe film. Movies in the Park launches June 15 with The Seven Year Itch. The film starts at 8 p.m. and includes a special appearance by The Marilyns of Palm Springs.