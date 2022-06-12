Things to Do This Week, June 13-20

Josh Turner says when you hear him sing, you'll hear the influences of five singers he holds in high esteem: Randy Travis, John Anderson, Johnny Cash, Vern Gosdin and Hank Williams.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO
AUTHOR ANNABELLE GURWITCH: JUNE 13
The Rancho Mirage Writers Festival Writers Series presents a series of talks by eminent authors throughout the year. This event is free at the Rancho Mirage Library. Gurwitch is an actress, activist, humorist and author of five books, including the New York Times bestseller and Thurber Prize finalist, I See You Made an Effort. The first 200 attendees will receive a free copy of Gurwitch’s new book, You’re Leaving When?
Fantasy Springs Job Fair: June 15
The resort casino is trying to fill 65 positions in a variety of roles and departments. Managers will be onsite to interview applicants and extend job offers on the spot. Candidates should come dressed to impress and are encouraged to bring a resume.
FREE MOVIES IN DOWNTOWN Palm Springs: JUNE 15
The Palm Springs Cultural Center presents Movies in the Park, the inaugural outdoor summer pop-up film series at the new downtown park in Palm Springs. Each summer month features a different iconic Marilyn Monroe film. Movies in the Park launches June 15 with The Seven Year Itch. The film starts at 8 p.m. and includes a special appearance by The Marilyns of Palm Springs.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY CV REP
Steve Ross
STEVE ROSS at CV Rep: JUNE 16
International cabaret and concert performer Steve Ross brings his sophisticated touch, delicious sense of humor and his heartfelt ballads together in a program featuring the music of Cole Porter at CV Rep in Cathedral City.
WRITING LAB: JUNE 17
Eduardo Santiago conducts a creative writing session for the Palm Springs Writers Guild in a Zoom meeting starting at 1 p.m. and runs until 3 p.m. Anyone can attend for a fee. Santiago’s first novel, Tomorrow They Will Kiss, was an Edmund White Debut Fiction Award finalist and won the Latino Book Award for Best Historical Novel.
JEFF HARNAR at The Purple Room Palm Springs: JUNE 17
Just in time for the release of his fifth solo album, Jeff Harnar brings his “I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim’s Words” to the Purple Room Palm Springs. He will be joined by jazz pianist Jon Weber, and together they revisit songs from Follies, In the Woods, A Little Night Music, Dick Tracy, Company, and more.
STEVE MARTIN & MARTIN SHORT: JUNE 18
The duo who met on the set of the 1986 film Three Amigos and most recently starred alongside Selena Gomez in the Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building. They roast each other at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa. Read our interview with the two amigos.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY SPOTLIGHT 29 CASINO
Tom Segura
TOM SEGURA: JUNE 18
Ohio-born comedian Tom Segura is well-known for his Netflix specials and podcasts. Catch his set at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella.
JOSH TURNER: JUNE 18
The country superstar makes a desert stop at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. Expect Turner to play tunes from his latest album, “Country State of Mind", along with chart-topping hits such as “Your Man,” “Would You Go With Me,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” and “All Over Me.” For nearly two decades, Turner has been one of country music’s most recognizable voices, selling more than 8.5 million units and amassing more than 2.5 billion global streams.
JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION: June 18
Celebrate with music, art, food, fashion, discussions, and more at Desert Highland Unity. The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center, 480 W. Tramview Road. In addition, local community leaders will be on hand with educational materials to inform residents about the significance of Juneteeth.
• READ NEXT: Book a Room, Find the Right Accomodation in Greater Palm Springs.