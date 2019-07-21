Things to Do This Week, July 22-28

GO: ROUTE 66 EXHIBIT AT LA QUINTA MUSEUM / THROUGH SEPT. 14

The La Quinta Museum is excited to open the new exhibit about the cultural and artistic influence of Route 66 in California. This exhibit is a compilation of memories about the Historic Route 66, about how the Mother Road’s past dialogues with the present, and the adventurous spirits who get their kicks on the road. The exhibit showcases the photography of Andy Romanoff and Brian Helder; Wendy Jack’s detailed diorama of a gas station and souvenir shop; a collective art installation from local artists, along with Route 66 artifacts and informative and interactive panels. playinlaquinta.com

GO: TASTE OF SUMMER RANCHO MIRAGE / JULY 12 – AUG. 18

The fourth annual event is geared to feature summer specials at Rancho Mirage restaurants and resorts beginning with a kick-off party July 11 at Pirch and continuing through Aug. 18. To participate, purchase a $10 event wristband, which allows the wearer to participate in a number of $4 deals at participating restaurants. Proceeds go to local charities. tasteofsummerranchomirage.com

• See our story on one of the participating restaurants,

Shame on the Moon.