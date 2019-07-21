Things to Do This Week, July 22-28

GO: ROUTE 66 EXHIBIT AT LA QUINTA MUSEUM / THROUGH SEPT. 14
The La Quinta Museum is excited to open the new exhibit about the cultural and artistic influence of Route 66 in California. This exhibit is a compilation of memories about the Historic Route 66, about how the Mother Road’s past dialogues with the present, and the adventurous spirits who get their kicks on the road. The exhibit showcases the photography of Andy Romanoff and Brian Helder; Wendy Jack’s detailed diorama of a gas station and souvenir shop; a collective art installation from local artists, along with Route 66 artifacts and informative and interactive panels. playinlaquinta.com
GO: TASTE OF SUMMER RANCHO MIRAGE / JULY 12 – AUG. 18
The fourth annual event is geared to feature summer specials at Rancho Mirage restaurants and resorts beginning with a kick-off party July 11 at Pirch and continuing through Aug. 18. To participate, purchase a $10 event wristband, which allows the wearer to participate in a number of $4 deals at participating restaurants. Proceeds go to local charities. tasteofsummerranchomirage.com
• See our story on one of the participating restaurants,
Shame on the Moon.
LISTEN: Gerardo de la Torre / July 24
Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre pairs up with local nonprofit OperaArts to present a concert with up-and-coming Mexican opera singer Gerardo de la Torre in Cathedral City. Born into a musical family, the baritone won his first singing competition when he was still in elementary school. cvrep.org
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY CV REP
Gerardo de la Torre
GO: SISTER ACT: A DIVINE MUSICAL COMEDY / JULY 24-26
The Green Room Theatre Company celebrates diversity while cultivating local talent with Sister Act: A Divine Musical Comedy set for three-day run at Indio High School’s Performing Arts Center. Special matinee on July 25. greenroomtheatrecompany.org or call 760-696-2546.
WATCH: Shampoo / July 25
Screen Shampoo (1975), a satire of 1960s sexual politics enacted on the day Richard Nixon was elected, during the Annenberg Theater’s “Summer of ’69” film series. psmusuem.org
GO: COMEDY NIGHT IN THE DESERT / JULY 25
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in Palm Desert presents a night of comedy with a special three-course meal featuring their famous sizzling steak. RSVP: ruthschris.com
GROOVE: BROADWAY AT THE RIVER / JULY 25-26
Acqua California Bistro and Musical Theatre University present Broadway at The River in Rancho Mirage, a unique dinner-show experience where servers “sing for your supper”. Songs from over 10 musicals are performed by the talented 11-member MTU cast plus a guest star. Reservation: 760-862-9800.
VIDEO: See highlights from the opening night of Broadway at The River.
WATCH: Spaceballs / July 26
Summer nights mean dive-in movies at the Arrive hotel in Palm Springs. This month, they showcase Mel Brooks’ 1987 Star Wars parody, Spaceballs. Fun fact: Tesla played off the film’s starship speeds when naming its acceleration modes. arrivehotels.com
GROOVE: The Queen Extravaganza / July 27
Hand-selected by Queen’s Roger Taylor and Brian May (and endorsed by the 13 million YouTube viewers who watched his audition video), Queen Extravaganza frontman Marc Martel has the vocal chops to do justice to “Killer Queen,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and more. See the tribute act at Agua Caliente in Rancho Mirage. hotwatercasino.com
GROOVE: ’70s Soul Jam /July 27
Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, Good Times star Jimmie “JJ” Walker, and “You Make Me Feel Brand New” singers, The Sylistics, appear at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella for a night of throwback entertainment that’s good for the soul. spotlight29.com
GROOVE: Gerardo Ortiz / JULY 27
Ortiz, who hails from Pasadena, was awarded Male Artist of the Year, Norteño Album of the Year, Norteño Artist of the Year, and Artist of the Year, Songs at the 2013 Mexican Billboard Music Awards. fantasyspringsresort.com
The production traces Rowles’ own lineage back to her grandmother, MGM darling and Hollywood pioneer Kathryn Grayson. See it at CVRep’s new location in Cathedral City. cvrep.org
DRAW: Art Lab / July 28
Participants of all ages can engage in a weekly art workshop where you can create with spray paint and other materials. Take home your finished product. $10 entry fee includes supplies. Facebook page.
GO: Ross Mathews Presents DragTastic Bubbly Brunch / JULY 28
Ross Mathews, the exuberant RuPaul’s Drag Race judge, brings his drag brunch to Moxie Palm Springs featuring drag queens with a variety of talents. When Mathews is not there, he employs a posses of guests hosts. moxiepalmsprings.com