Things to Do This Week, July 26 to Aug. 3

Comedian Kevin James, known for his hilarious role in Mall Cop 1and 2, comes to the Agua Caliente Resort Spa Casino in Rancho Mirage on July 31.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY KEVIN JAMES ON FACEBOOK
Looking for a job? Spotlight 29 Casino will host a job fair on July 27 from 1-5 p.m. There is a $500 sign-on bonus for some positions. Bring a copy of your resume and “dress for success”.
Chef Jamie Gwen takes you outside to showcase for dishes on the grill during a Palm Desert Food & Wine virtual experience on July 28. She will share the recipes, too.
The LGBTQ Center of the Desert resumes its monthly Center Stage socials on July 28 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Saguaro Palm Springs. Meet the center’s new CEO, Rob Wheeler.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY UCR PALM DESERT
Discuss the film and book, The Talented Mr. Ripley, with author Tod Goldberg.
If you have always wanted to take a deep dive into your favorite films, join UCR Palm Desert’s Lit Flicks virtual gathering hosted by Coachella Valley author Tod Goldberg on July 28. This week’s film is The Talented Mr. Ripley with Matt Damon. Read the book and watch the film on your own, and then tune in for the conversation with Tod.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY POPPY CHAMPLIN
Poppy Champlin kikcs off the "Last Laugh Wednesday" program at Oscar's Cafe om July 28.
Comedian Poppy Champlin, who has made TV appearances on Showtime, LOGO, Comics Unleashed, Comedy Central, VH-1, HBO and Oprah, will headline Oscar Cafe’s “Last Laugh Wednesday” on July 28. “Last Laugh Wednesday” will continue monthly on the last Wednesday.
Bingo will never be the same once you hear the Angelique VaGorgeous calling out B-29 at Amp Sports Lounge on July 29. Every Thursday, doors open at 6 p.m, and the first card is free and every card after that is a buck.
In the late 1940s and 1950s, the Chi Chi in downtown Palm Springs was the place to be and be seen. It was not unusual to see Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Jerry Lewis, and Marilyn Monroe on any given night. PS Underground brings back those heydays with a four-course dining adventure and show on July 30.
Comedian Kevin James makes a stop in the desert on July 31 with a one-night show at the Agua Caliente Resort Spa Casino in Rancho Mirage. You probably know him from his stint on The King of Queens as as the hilarious security guy in Mall Cop 1 & 2.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY SKY'S THE LIMIT OBSERVATORY
Starry, starry nights take on a whole new meaning at the sixth annual Night Sky Festival.
Tickets are on sale for the sixth annual Night Sky Festival, Sept. 3-5, at the Sky’s The Limit Observatory in Twentynine Palms. Open to all ages with engaging activities like Stargazing 101 where author Dean Regas helps you find the constellations and much more to photography workshops of shooting the stars to a rock scrambling hike through the Chasm of Doom.