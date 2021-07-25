Things to Do This Week, July 26 to Aug. 3

Looking for a job? Spotlight 29 Casino will host a job fair on July 27 from 1-5 p.m. There is a $500 sign-on bonus for some positions. Bring a copy of your resume and “dress for success”.

Chef Jamie Gwen takes you outside to showcase for dishes on the grill during a Palm Desert Food & Wine virtual experience on July 28. She will share the recipes, too.

The LGBTQ Center of the Desert resumes its monthly Center Stage socials on July 28 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Saguaro Palm Springs. Meet the center’s new CEO, Rob Wheeler.