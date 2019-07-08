Things to Do This Week, July 8-12

GO: ROUTE 66 EXHIBIT AT LA QUINTA MUSEUM / THROUGH SEPT. 14
The La Quinta Museum is excited to open the new exhibit about the cultural and artistic influence of Route 66 in California. This exhibit is a compilation of memories about the Historic Route 66, about how the Mother Road’s past dialogues with the present, and the adventurous spirits who get their kicks on the road. The exhibit showcases the photography of Andy Romanoff and Brian Helder; Wendy Jack’s detailed diorama of a gas station and souvenir shop; a collective art installation from local artists, along with Route 66 artifacts and informative and interactive panels. playinlaquinta.com
WATCH: Spring Awakening / July 5–14
Palm Canyon Theatre stages Spring Awakening – this angsty, eight-time Grammy-winning rock musical about a group of German teenagers’ explorations with relationships and sexuality. palmcanyontheatre.org
WATCH: Moe Berg Documentary / THROUGH JULY 11
Moe Berg wore a mask as a major league catcher, a perfect cover for his role as a spy during World War II, as shown in this new documentary by award-winning writer-director-producer Aviva Kempner, The Spy Behind Home Plate. Screenings continue at Palm Desert 10 Cinemas. palmdesert.tristonecinemas.com
WATCH: RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL / THROUGH JULY 15
Called “the stage mother of all musicals,” the Desert Rose Playhouse production of Ruthless! The Musical is over-the-top camp at its very best. desertroseplayhouse.org
WATCH: Sense & Sensibility / JULY 10
The popular summer book-to-film series is back. Viewers are encouraged to read the books prior to each free screening. There will be a brief review and talk before the screening, followed by a discussion facilitated by Tod Goldberg, director of the UCR Palm Desert MFA program, cultural critic, and author of more than a dozen books. palmdesert.ucr.edu
WATCH: Putney Swope / July 11
Palm Springs Art Museum’s Annenberg Theater themed its free, three-month-long film series “Summer of ’69” in a celebration of all things 1960s. See Putney Swope (1969), Robert Downey Sr.’s satirical comedy about race and corporate advertising. psmuseum.org
GO: Desert Classic DanceSport Championships / July 11–14
Held at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, this international dance competition features pros, amateurs, and youth dancers battling it out for the top spot in more than 50 categories. desertclassicdancesport.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY DESERT CLASSIC DANCESPORT CHAMPIONSHIPS
GO: TASTE OF SUMMER RANCHO MIRAGE / JULY 12 – AUG. 18
The fourth annual event is geared to feature summer specials at Rancho Mirage restaurants and resorts beginning with a kick-off party July 11 at Pirch and continuing through Aug. 18. To participate, purchase a $10 event wristband, which allows the wearer to participate in a number of $4 deals at participating restaurants. Proceeds go to local charities. tasteofsummerranchomirage.com
