Things to Do This Week, July 8-12

GO: ROUTE 66 EXHIBIT AT LA QUINTA MUSEUM / THROUGH SEPT. 14

The La Quinta Museum is excited to open the new exhibit about the cultural and artistic influence of Route 66 in California. This exhibit is a compilation of memories about the Historic Route 66, about how the Mother Road’s past dialogues with the present, and the adventurous spirits who get their kicks on the road. The exhibit showcases the photography of Andy Romanoff and Brian Helder; Wendy Jack’s detailed diorama of a gas station and souvenir shop; a collective art installation from local artists, along with Route 66 artifacts and informative and interactive panels. playinlaquinta.com

WATCH: Spring Awakening / July 5–14

Palm Canyon Theatre stages Spring Awakening – this angsty, eight-time Grammy-winning rock musical about a group of German teenagers’ explorations with relationships and sexuality. palmcanyontheatre.org

WATCH: Moe Berg Documentary / THROUGH JULY 11

Moe Berg wore a mask as a major league catcher, a perfect cover for his role as a spy during World War II, as shown in this new documentary by award-winning writer-director-producer Aviva Kempner, The Spy Behind Home Plate. Screenings continue at Palm Desert 10 Cinemas. palmdesert.tristonecinemas.com

• Read our interview with Kemper about the film.