Things to Do This Week, June 17-22

The Palm Springs International ShortFest, the largest of its kind in the country, screens more than 300 films, while ex-Journey singer Steve Augeri hits town.

Directors and screenwriters Dawn Luebbe and Jocelyn DeBoer will introduce Greener Grass, a free film on June 17 to help kick off Palm Springs ShortFest.
GO: LAVENDER FESTIVAL / THROUGH JUNE 30

Highland Springs Ranch & Inn and 123 Farm in Cherry Valley (a scenic 40-minute drive from Palm Springs) celebrate the lavender harvest with organic goods, live music, farm-to-table eats, and fun workshops. Take the perfect purple-hued Insta shot in the fields. hsresort.com

GO: ROUTE 66 EXHIBIT AT LA QUINTA MUSEUM / THROUGH SEPT. 14

The La Quinta Museum is excited to open the new exhibit about the cultural and artistic influence of Route 66 in California. This exhibit is a compilation of memories about the Historic Route 66, about how the Mother Road’s past dialogues with the present, and the adventurous spirits who get their kicks on the road. The exhibit showcases the photography of Andy Romanoff and Brian Helder; Wendy Jack’s detailed diorama of a gas station and souvenir shop; a collective art installation from local artists, along with Route 66 artifacts and informative and interactive panels. playinlaquinta.com

WATCH: greener grass / June 17

As part of a free event at the Palm Springs International ShortFest in partnership with University of California – Riverside, this free short film will be shown at 7 p.m. at the Mary Pickford Theater in Cathedral City.
psfilmfest.org

GO: PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL SHORTFEST / JUNE 18–24

In its 25-year history, ShortFest has presented more than 100 shorts that have gone on to nab Oscar nominations. View some of this year’s contenders at Palm Springs Cultural Center’s Camelot Theatres. psfilmfest.org

• Look back on how ShortFest reached the top of its game over the last 25 years.

• Top 10 films you should watch at ShortFest.

swattedshortfilm

Swatted is among the top 10 films on the must-see list from ShortFest film programmers.

GO: Palm Springs ShortFest Free Panel / June 18

The 25th annual Palm Springs International ShortFest, in collaboration with the University of California, Riverside, will expand the ShortFest Forum to one free day of panels and presentations to the public. One of the panels features La Quinta’s Greg Cannom, who won the Oscar for Best Makeup for the film, Vice, when he transformed actor Christian Bale into former vice president Dick Cheney. palmspringslife.com

WATCH: Guns of Navarone / June 20

The Rancho Mirage Writers Festival Film Club features movies that have been selected to complement and explore the 75th Anniversary of D-Day. This is the final film in that series. Starts at 3 p.m. at the Rancho Mirage Library & Observatory. rmwritersfest.org

GROOVE: Ailee / June 22

K-pop artist Ailee’s 2013 EP sold out across Korea within a day. The pop star appears stateside at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. fantasyspringsresort.com

GROOVE: Steve Augeri / June 22

The party isn’t over for Journey fans — the legendary rock band’s former lead singer takes the stage at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. hotwatercasino.com

journey

