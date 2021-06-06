Things to Do This Week, June 7-14

Take to your kitchens and join the Palm Springs Animal Shelter’s virtual cooking class from 6-9:30 p.m. June 7 with Chef Robert Wepplo, who will show how to create a barbecue mushroom sandwich with veggie Cole slow and a watermelon drink.

You’ll never look at a discarded book the same way after enrolling in this 90-minute class on either June 10 or June 17. Called Altered Books, the Edward-Dean Museum in Cherry Valley (about 35 minutes west from Palm Springs) offers a free workshop on how to take a hardbound book and turn it into a work of art. Call to register and bring a hardbound book, metal ruler, and x-acto knife with extra blades.

Sweden’s Queen of Swing, Gunhild Carling, brings her Swedish jazz sound on June 10 to Oscar’s Cafe in Palm Srings. She’s known for playing the trombone, but her musical instrument bag also includes bagpipes, a trumpet, banjo, ukulele and more.

Summer baseball is back in Palm Springs as The Power open their season June 11 against the Long Beach Legends. Palm Springs captured its ninth Southern California Collegiate Baseball League title in 2019. The season runs through mid-July at Palm Springs Stadium.