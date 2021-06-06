Things to Do This Week, June 7-14

The lights will go on at Palm Springs Stadium this week when the Palm Springs Power open their 2021 summer season.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PALM SPRINGS POWER
Take to your kitchens and join the Palm Springs Animal Shelter’s virtual cooking class from 6-9:30 p.m. June 7 with Chef Robert Wepplo, who will show how to create a barbecue mushroom sandwich with veggie Cole slow and a watermelon drink.
You’ll never look at a discarded book the same way after enrolling in this 90-minute class on either June 10 or June 17. Called Altered Books, the Edward-Dean Museum in Cherry Valley (about 35 minutes west from Palm Springs) offers a free workshop on how to take a hardbound book and turn it into a work of art. Call to register and bring a hardbound book, metal ruler, and x-acto knife with extra blades.
Sweden’s Queen of Swing, Gunhild Carling, brings her Swedish jazz sound on June 10 to Oscar’s Cafe in Palm Srings. She’s known for playing the trombone, but her musical instrument bag also includes bagpipes, a trumpet, banjo, ukulele and more.
Summer baseball is back in Palm Springs as The Power open their season June 11 against the Long Beach Legends. Palm Springs captured its ninth Southern California Collegiate Baseball League title in 2019. The season runs through mid-July at Palm Springs Stadium.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY EDWARD-DEAN MUSEUM
You can create an Altered Book at the Edward-Dean Museum.
Hear a mix of standards, show tunes, and the blues from Siobhan and Jerome Elliot when they perform on June 11 at Runway Bar and Restaurant in Cathedral City. Ticketed event.
Ready to view a double feature on Friday and Saturday nights? The Mojave Desert Drive-In at Joshua Tree Lake RV and Campground will show a pair of films each night, June 11 and 12, featuring concert footage from Live in the Mojave Desert.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE PETTYBREAKERS
Tom Petty fans, here is a chance to listen to all of his hits from a tribute band, The Pettybreakers, at 8 p.m. June 12 at the Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage. What was a regional band has now toured 22 states and Washington, D.C.
Take a virtual trip to the High Desert for the Hi-DeF Festival, June 12-13, featuring cutting-edge theater, film, dance, music and improv programming online with performers from the Morongo Basin, Coachella Valley, and across the globe.
The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa hosts a Riboli Family Wine Dinner with special guest Christopher Riboli on June 13 that includes a four-course menu paired with a glass of wine from Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery. Put on by Winewomen PSP, the dinner benefits Martha’s Village & Kitchen, one of the largest providers of homeless services in the desert.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PALM SPRINGS VILLAGEFEST
Mark your calendars. June 15 is the official day that California completely opens minus pandemic restrictions. Palm Springs is celebrating by offering a mini VillageFest from 5-8 p.m. June 15 that runs on Tahquitz Canyon Way between Palm Canyon Drive and Indian Canyon Drive. Join “Palm Springs is Back in Business” along with NBC Palm Springs, which is doing a live remote from the site.