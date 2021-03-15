Things to Do This Week, March 15-21

Light Fantastic

Wildlights is back at The Living Desert through March 28. The spring version includes stops at the new Australian Adventures and the African Safari Loop. Check for available dates as there are capacity limitations.

Drag 101

Who else could take you through the history and culture of drag than Greater Palm Springs’ own drag extraordinaire Bella da Ball in this virtual presentation on March 16.

Shop Local and Outdoors

More than 100 local artisans offer products ranging from beauty to apparel and accessories at The Artisan Market on March 20 at Westfield Palm Desert Mall. https://www.palmspringslife.com/events/open-air-desert-event-the-artisan-market-at-westfield-palm-desert/