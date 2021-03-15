Things to Do This Week, March 15-21

Experience Wildlights of Spring at The Living Desert through March 28.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE LIVING DESERT
Light Fantastic
Wildlights is back at The Living Desert through March 28. The spring version includes stops at the new Australian Adventures and the African Safari Loop. Check for available dates as there are capacity limitations.
Drag 101
Who else could take you through the history and culture of drag than Greater Palm Springs’ own drag extraordinaire Bella da Ball in this virtual presentation on March 16.
Shop Local and Outdoors
More than 100 local artisans offer products ranging from beauty to apparel and accessories at The Artisan Market on March 20 at Westfield Palm Desert Mall. https://www.palmspringslife.com/events/open-air-desert-event-the-artisan-market-at-westfield-palm-desert/
Behind the Scenes With Desert X
Palm Springs Life editor-in-chief Steven Biller gives you a virtual breakdown of each of the 13 installations and the artists behind them at Desert X 2021. You’ll get tips to enrich your experience and prepare you for the real deal if you are able to see the site-specific art installations in person.
PHOTOGRAPH BY LANCE GERBER
Nicholas Galanin, Never Forget.
Luck of the Irish
Looking for a corned beef and cabbage fix? Try Taproom 29 at Spotlight 29 in Indio and receive a special bottle opener with a purchase of an alcoholic beverage or entree while supplies last.
Live Music Weekends Are Back
Listen to The Champagne Band, which performs songs from the ‘50s through today’s hits, March 19-20 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino’s LIT Lounge.
Watch a Mural Come Together
CODA Gallery presents “Todd Gray: Love Always Wins,” an outdoor celebration centered on the acclaimed contemporary pop artist. Starting March 13 and during the week before the opening of his solo gallery exhibition Gray will be outside painting a mural on the gallery façade facing Lupine Plaza.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY COACHELLA VALLEY BREWING CO.
Become a beer connoisseur
Know the difference between a lager and a porter? What about a brown versus a pale variety? Increase your ale acumen with an at-home tasting of suds from local breweries, including Babe’s Bar-B-Que & Brewery in Rancho Mirage (try the crisp Palm Springs IPA) and Thousand Palms’ Coachella Valley Brewing Co., which concocts the Belgian-style, honeyed Desert Swarm.
In the Spirit of Red Dress
While the typical Red Dress in-person event can’t be held, the LGBTQ Center of the Desert marks the 10th anniversary of its Community Food Bank by inviting you to create your own event. The Virtual Red Dress weekend, March 20-21, closes with a virtual Head Over Heels virtual dance party and DJ Galaxy.
Spring Fashion Blooms
Spring is in the air with vibrant colors and prints from Tzu Tzu Sport, which slates a trunk show March 17 at Alexandrite Active & Golf Wear in Old Town La Quinta. Choose from solids and fun prints for a confident and flirty attitude.