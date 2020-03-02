Things to Do This Week, March 2-8

GO: Coachella Valley Wildflower Festival / March 7
The Coachella Valley Wildflower Festival at the Palm Desert Civic Center Park celebrates the desert’s annual vibrant bloom with this free event featuring art, food vendors, live music, a kids zone, and 5K. desertmountains.org/wildflower
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FRIENDS OF DESERT MOUNTAINS
While the lack of rainfall may not bring the same flower bloom to the festival this year, there are plenty of other activities for the whole family.
GO: Photography Without Borders / March 2
Annie Griffiths appears at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert to speak about her colorful career as one of the first woman photographers to shoot for National Geographic. She gives attendees a glimpse at some of her most powerful images, including those emphasizing the impacts of climate change worldwide. mccallumtheatre.com
GO: Oracle Challenger Series/ March 2–8
Up-and-comers compete for BNP Paribas Open wildcard berths in this point-based showdown at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Past Oracle winners who have gone on to impressive tennis careers include Taylor Fritz and Danielle Collins. oraclechallengerseries.com
GROOVE: The Finest Hour / March 3
Davina and The Vagabonds and Hot Club of Cowtown energize McCallum Theatre audiences with the postwar tunes of Billie Holiday, Bing Crosby, and other luminaries who defined “the finest hour” of American music. mccallumtheatre.com
GO: Wild Coachella: The Genius of Birds / March 4
“Bird brain” isn’t exactly a compliment — but author Jennifer Ackerman takes the stage at University of California, Riverside’s Palm Desert campus to argue that maybe it should be. Ackerman breaks down the astonishing brightness of birds in our region. palmdesert.ucr.edu
GO: Idyllwild Arts Student Showcase / March 4
Idyllwild Arts is a boarding school helping kids cultivate their talents in visual arts, creative writing, dance, theater, and more. The academy’s future O’Keeffes, Astaires, and Austens showcase their talents at the Rancho Mirage Public Library and Observatory. idyllwildarts.org
GROOVE: Pink Martini / March 4–8
Take a sip of the genre-bending sound of “little orchestra” Pink Martini. Lead vocalists China Forbes and Storm Large sing in 15 different languages for a transnational show at the McCallum Theatre. mccallumtheatre.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MCCALLUM THEATRE
Pink Martini features singers China Forbes and Storm Large.
GO: The Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament / March 5-8
Now in its 10th year, the Patrick Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament returns to the desert March 5-8, bringing in more than 75 stars, songwriters and rock legends for a weekend of golf and one-of-a-kind music events to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. thewarburton.com
GO: La Quinta Art Celebration / March 5–8
More than 200 artists set up shop at the La Quinta Civic Center park for the inaugural year of this annual festival, which offers visitors the best in ceramics, painting, sculpture, and more, plus fun extras like a toffee vendor and a margarita village. laquintaartcelebration.org
Laugh: Terry Fator / March 6
This America’s Got Talent–winning ventriloquist honed his talent for singing with his mouth closed in the car, where he liked to belt along to songs without other drivers eyeing the performance. See Fator’s celebrity-impression skills (and his squad of personality-packed puppets) at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. fantasyspringsresort.com
GROOVE: Queen Nation / March 6
When it comes to honoring Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon, Queen Nation are the champions. The energetic tribute artists play classics like “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Somebody to Love” at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella. spotlight29.com
LAUGH: The Improv Comedy Club / March 6
Comedian, actor and author Wayne Federman takes the stage March 6-7. Known for his observational, self-deprecating humor, he’s performed in clubs, theaters and on television, including The Larry Sanders Show, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Crashing. fantasyspringsresort.com
dance: Community’s Finest Showcase / March 6-7
The best of desert dance sashays onto the Annenberg Theater stage in this pre-professional showcase hosted by the Palm Springs Dance Project. Local dance schools and cultural groups present a captivating variety of styles while competing for the chance to rep the Coachella Valley at the So Cal Youth Invitational Showcase. On March 7, a gala program culminates featuring performances by three Los Angeles-based dance companies. psdanceproject.org
PHOTOGRAPH BY DENISE LEITNER
Brockus Red is one of three Los Angeles dance companies performing as part of Palm Springs Dance Project’s Main Event on March 7.
GO: The Living Desert Anniversary Gala / March 7
Celebrate 50 years of giraffes, cheetahs, and bighorn sheep at The Living Desert’s Golden Anniversary Gala. Enjoy cocktails, dinner, and entertainment by Citrus College Blue Note Orchestra and DJ Baz while commemorating the past, present, and future of wildlife conservation in the Coachella Valley. livingdesert.org/gala
GROOVE: Rick Braun / March 7
Trumpeter Rick Braun’s smooth jazz stylings have graced the songs of artists like Tom Petty, Rod Stewart, and Tina Turner. The composer appears at the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa as part of their popular Grooves at the Westin series. groovesatthewestin.com
groove: Il Volo / March 7
Pop over to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino to hear the unique “popera” tunes of this Italian trio, who nabbed a top spot in the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest, an annual TV showdown of representative artists from more than 50 countries. fantasyspringsresort.com
GROOVE: Lisa & the Gents and John Stanley King Band / March 7, 14
Now in its 22nd year, the Gardens on El Paseo’s charity concert series has drummed up more than $1 million for local nonprofits with eats, sips, and songs on the lawn in front of Sak’s Fifth Avenue in Palm Desert. This month’s shows feature country band Lisa & the Gents and classic rock outfit the John Stanley King Band and benefit Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine and the YMCA. thegardensonelpaseo.com
GROOVE: Sunnylands Sunday Music / March 8
Bring a lawn chair and pack a picnic. Sunnylands is inviting the public to enjoy free, live music on Sundays through March when its Music in the Gardens concert series. On March 8, see Nathan James and the Rhythm Scratchers. This three-piece band brings a unique fusion of classic blues and rhythm and blues. sunnylands.org
THEATER
Marilyn, Madness & Me / March 5–6
Say “Hello, Norma Jean” at the Community Room Theater at the Rancho Mirage Library & Observatory. This poignant play centers around the actress’ last months with her loyal limousine driver. safehouseofthedesert.org
Sweat / Through March 8
Lynn Nottage’s critically acclaimed play about rising tensions in the poverty-stricken steel town Reading, Pennsylvania, won the Pulitzer Prize in 2017. See the timely drama at the Pearl McManus Theater in Palm Springs. dezartperforms.org
The Producers
The Pajama Game / Through March 15
Fans of Newsies will be drawn to the Palm Canyon Theatre’s production of this 1954 musical, which centers on a labor dispute at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory. palmcanyontheatre.com\
Beautiful Thing / March 6–29
This 1993 play is a tender, triumphant story about coming out, coming of age, and falling in love. Watch teenagers Jamie and Ste navigate life in working-class Thamesmead, England, at the Desert Rose Playhouse in Palm Springs. desertroseplayhouse.org
The City of Conversation / March 11–29
The titular “city” in this political drama at Coachella Valley Repertory is Washington, D.C. The conversation is between a liberal senator’s wife and her family. cvrep.org
Chicago / March 13–15
Audiences at the McCallum Theatre are transported to the Windy City, where the women’s block of Cook County Jail is the launch pad for the sensational vaudeville careers of two singing murderesses. mccallumtheatre.com
Sordid Lives / March 26–29
The Palm Canyon Theatre presents this dark comedy about family tensions following the accidental motel-room death of the family matriarch. The play’s 2000 film adaptation is an LGBTQ cult classic that also spawned a TV series. palmcanyontheatre.com
The Producers / March 13–29
This Mel Brooks musical about two scheming Broadway producers won 12 Tonys in 2001. See the outrageous romp unfold at Desert Theatreworks in Indio. dtworks.org
ART EXHIBITIONS
Imaging Change: History, Memory, and Social Justice / Through April 5
Inspired by Dawoud Bey’s moving photographic series honoring and remembering the six children who were murdered by white supremacists in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sep. 15, 1963, this exhibition at the Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Desert features artists whose photos engage with the past, the contemporary moment, and the need for a different future. psmuseum.org
Lino Tagliapietra: Il Deserto Fiorito / Through April 12
Renowned Italian glassblower (and mentor to American glass master Dale Chihuly) Lino Tagliapietra exhibits more than 30 vibrant glass sculptures at the Palm Springs Art Museum. psmueum.org
Jim Isermann. Copy.Pattern. Repeat.
Gerald Clarke: Falling Rock / Through May 31
Palm Springs Art Museum mounts Cahuilla artist Gerald Clarke’s first major solo exhibition, highlighting about 80 works. It’s an eclectic mix of items like branded books and metal signs, all of which approach modern issues with a dry wit and a singular cultural perspective that refuses to let viewers shy away from America’s fraught history. psmuseum.org
Reach for the Sky: Tradition + Inspiration / Through June 7
A striking 30-foot-tall totem pole has greeted visitors to Walter and Leonore Annenberg’s Rancho Mirage estate, Sunnylands, since 1978. Carved by indigenous artist Henry Hunt and later restored by his son Stan and grandson Jason, the totem pole serves as the focal point for a new exhibition featuring work by the Hunts and American sculptor Herb Alpert. sunnylands.org
Jim Isermann. Copy. Pattern. Repeat. / Through Sep. 27
With his colorful paintings, sculptures, and more, Palm Springs resident Jim Isermann transforms the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center into an exuberant pop art garden. psmuseum.org