Things to Do This Week, May 10-17

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway resumes seven -day operations starting May 10. Advanced online ticket purchase is still required. The first tram goes up at 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and at 8 a.m. Friday through Sunday. pstramway.com

Actor Richard Dreyfuss brings star power to "Keep Their Dreams Alive", a virtual gala by Tools for Tomorrow, which provides after school art programs for Coachella Valley students. Watch it May 11 and see performances by the Tools for Tomorrow Theatre Troupe and by student singers musicians and dancers.

Sunset is the perfect time of the day to unwind and rid your body of the stress of the day. Every Wednesday at 7 p.m. through the first week of June, you can participate in a meditation session at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater. You can bring your own mat or blanket if you wish. Chairs are provided. Make sure to bring water.