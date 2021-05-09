Things to Do This Week, May 10-17

American Idol alum Jimmie Allen joins Toby Keith on stage May 15 at Spotlight 29 Casino's Coachella Crossroads outdoor concert venue.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY JIMMIE ALLEN
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway resumes seven -day operations starting May 10. Advanced online ticket purchase is still required. The first tram goes up at 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and at 8 a.m. Friday through Sunday. pstramway.com
Actor Richard Dreyfuss brings star power to "Keep Their Dreams Alive", a virtual gala by Tools for Tomorrow, which provides after school art programs for Coachella Valley students. Watch it May 11 and see performances by the Tools for Tomorrow Theatre Troupe and by student singers musicians and dancers.
Sunset is the perfect time of the day to unwind and rid your body of the stress of the day. Every Wednesday at 7 p.m. through the first week of June, you can participate in a meditation session at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater. You can bring your own mat or blanket if you wish. Chairs are provided. Make sure to bring water.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY DESERT X
View artist Oscar Murillo's Frequencies project during the final weekend of Desert X.
This is the last week to enjoy Desert X, which ends May 16. Artwork from Coachella Valley students will help close the biennial site-specific art exhibition in collaboration with Columbian artist Oscar Murillo. Murillo created Frequencies, a collaborative project with students and schools from around the world. The outdoor presentation of more than 500 pieces of art will be shown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15 at the Coachella Valley Art Center Indio.
Author and naturalist Robin Kobaly gives a virtual tour of what is exactly going on underneath the desert soil on May 14. Kobaly, who wrote a book on the subject, The Desert Underground, digs deep in this Desert Institute at Joshua Tree National Park event.
Dr. Wendy Roberts has partnered with Summer Colony Living in Palm Desert to offer a beauty day on May 14 for brides-to-be and others who want to get their face ready for the hot summer.
One of the first outdoor music concerts in the desert is May 15 featuring country star Toby Keith with American Idol alum Jimmie Allen on May 15 at Spotlight 29’s Coachella Crossroads.
Revivals opens its new location in Indio on May 15 at the Indio Shopping Center. Dating back to 1995, Revivals stores have sold donated goods with the proceeds going to support comprehensive care at DAP Health.
Not to be confused by that very tall, yellow bird on Sesame Street, but we are in the throes of Big Bird Month. Friends of the Desert Mountains offers a birding walk-about at Demuth Park in Palm Springs on Mondays (May 10) in May and also at Desert Willow in Palm Desert on May 18.
