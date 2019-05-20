Things to Do This Week, May 20-24

WATCH: Falling / May 17–26

Encore Theatre District presents the story of a young, severely autistic man and his family as they deal with the question, “How can you love someone who is hard to love?” Catch the production at Palm Springs High School’s intimate Black Box Theatre. A portion of the ticket proceeds benefits the Coachella Valley Autism Society.



GO: U.S. Open Professional Figure Skating Championships / May 21

If Kristi Yamaguchi is your all-time favorite Olympian and you have strong opinions about I, Tonya, this competition at Desert Ice Castle in Cathedral City might make you triple-axel for joy. Hosted by the Professional Skaters Foundation, the event is open to all pro ice athletes and is free for attendees.

LAUGH: The Comedy Madness Show With Mike Quu / May 23–24

Order a delicious dinner at The Club at Palm Springs’ Hotel Zoso and settle in for a side-splitting comedy extravaganza with stand-up stars from Netflix, America’s Got Talent, Comedy Central, and Showtime.

GO: Lavender Festival / May 23–June 30

123 Farm in Cherry Valley (a scenic 40 minute drive from Palm Springs) transforms its lavender harvest into essential oils, honey, lemonade, scented stuffed animals, and more at this fragrant festival. Purchase organic goods, enjoy live music and farm-to-table foods, participate in a workshop, and take the perfect purple-hued Insta shot in the fields.

GROOVE: Matisyahu / May 24

Known for his improvisational skill, Matisyahu and his band blend roots reggae with beatboxing, rock, and on-the-spot impromptu lyrical and musical rearrangements to deliver performances that transcend the expected. Experience his unique artistic prowess at Pappy & Harriet’s.

