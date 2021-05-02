Things to Do This Week: May 3-10

Monday is National Paranoid Day. Best way to celebrate? Tune in to Z107.7 FM Desert Oracle host by Ken Layne, who is guaranteed to keep you mesmerized with his stories from aliens to Bigfoot-esque bests. Check Spotify for back episodes.

Taste Cinco de Mayo at a variety of Coachella Valley restaurants, like El Jefe, which offers a three-course dinner May 5 at the Saguaro Palm Springs. Sample Dos Hombres, the mezcal brand tequila by Breaking Bad stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston. palmspringslife.com/el-jefe

Or visit the Agave Caliente Tequila Bar at the new Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City where you can sip mezcal and munch chips and limey ceviche. aguacalientecasinos.com