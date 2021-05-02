Things to Do This Week: May 3-10

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias comes to Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage stage after more than a year since live entertainment due to the pandemic.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY GABRIEL IGLESIAS
Monday is National Paranoid Day. Best way to celebrate? Tune in to Z107.7 FM Desert Oracle host by Ken Layne, who is guaranteed to keep you mesmerized with his stories from aliens to Bigfoot-esque bests. Check Spotify for back episodes.
Taste Cinco de Mayo at a variety of Coachella Valley restaurants, like El Jefe, which offers a three-course dinner May 5 at the Saguaro Palm Springs. Sample Dos Hombres, the mezcal brand tequila by Breaking Bad stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston. palmspringslife.com/el-jefe
Or visit the Agave Caliente Tequila Bar at the new Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City where you can sip mezcal and munch chips and limey ceviche. aguacalientecasinos.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY SUSAN MYRLAND
What kind of bird is that in your backyard? Kurt Leuschner helps identify them for you in a special online program May 4 by the Rancho Mirage Library. Read up first on writer Susan Myrland’s experience becoming a birder during the pandemic.
Chita Rivera, choreographer for the Oscar-winning West Side Story, is joined May 6 by choreographer and dancer Raymond Del Barrio for the final Theatre Thursdays by CV Rep.
Bring toiletries and personal care items to make a difference for someone less fortunate as part of “A Drive to Change Lives” May 7 in Rancho Mirage to assist the work done by Well in the Desert.
Check out the variety of ways to say thanks to Mom on Mother's Day by visiting our online calendar and clicking on the date, May 9, to view restaurant specials in Greater Palm Springs.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MON PETIT MOJAVE
Mon Petit Mojave brings music to an outdoor drive-in venue in Yucca Valley.
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias helps re-open the stage May 5-7 at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage. Originally from Long Beach, Iglesisas is one of the most-watched comedians on YouTube.
Mon Petit Mojave, the outdoor drive-in musical venue in Yucca Valley, continues its concert series again May 8 with ManoucheFest featuring a five-player gypsy jazz band.
Supermodel Beverly Johnson wants you to shop until you drop for a good causes, May 7-8, such as the Barbara Sinatra Center for Abused Children and Bighorn Behind a Miracle, which aids cancer patients. Meet and greets designers from Summer Colony Living boutiques, participate in an art show and silent auction May 7 followed by shopping May 8 at The Gardens on El Paseo.
• READ NEXT: Looking for More to Do? We have 20 More Suggestions for May.