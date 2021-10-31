Things to Do This Week, Nov. 1-8

Greater Palm Springs Pride will include an in-person parade for the first time since 2019 on Palm Canyon Drive starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 7.
PHOTOGRAPH BY LANI GARFIELD
Greater Palm Springs Pride: Nov. 1-7
Founded in 1986 as a talent showcase called “Sizzle,” Greater Palm Springs Pride is now a multi-day extravaganza in downtown Palm Springs. Join the Pride festivities, which include a parade, 5K race, art exhibition, live entertainment, and more.
Palm Springs Walk of Stars, Dr. Terri Ketover: Nov. 2
Currently serving on the boards of Desert AIDS Project, Palm Springs International Film Festival, and Barbara Sinatra Children's Center, Terri Ketover will be honored with a star on Nov. 2. She also co-chairs the Palm Springs Art Museum's Annenberg Theater Council, One Night Only, Rancho Mirage Writers Festival Opening Night Gala, and Everyday Heroes.
Sunnylands Celebrates Days of Los Muertos: Nov 3-7
A five-day celebration at the Rancho Mirage location includes a screening of the film, Coco, on Nov. 5 and a one-hour performance by Danza Azteca Citlatonac dance troupe on Nov. 7.
Lizann Warner
Levent Magic: Nov. 4–6 & 11–13
As a teenager, magician Levent honed his sleight-of-hand skills in New York and went on to become an expert in vaudeville and magic history. He brings his signature tricks to Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.
LGBTQ+ History and Archives Inaugural Exhibition: Nov. 4-7
The newly formed organization, LGBTQ+ History & Archives of the Desert has staged a special exhibition showing a collection of the desert’s LGBTQ+ history on display at the Welwood Murray Memorial Library during Greater Palm Springs Pride in downtown Palm Springs. Admission is free.
An Evening with Lizann Warner with Bill Marx: Nov. 4
Lizann Warner can imitate over 35 famous recording artists. She is joined by pianist Bill Marx at the Rancho Mirage Amphiteater.
Cathedral City Art Night: Nov. 5
Wanna be the next Agnes Pelton? The transcendental desert painter famously called Cathedral City home. At this citywide celebration, the destination invites visitors to meet local artists, explore galleries, experience art installations, and create one-of-a-kind crafts.
GirlFriend Factor’s Longstanding GoGirl! Luncheon: Nov. 5
This year’s event will showcase nursing recipients and graduates supported by GFF, along with honorees Amy Lipton and Debra Hovel at the Miramonte Resort & Spa in Indian Wells.
Gipsy Kings: Nov. 5
In the 1970s, cousins Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo, along with other family members, began making high-energy, Spanish-influenced music out of southern France. Hear the songs that introduced the globe to pop flamenco at Morongo Casino in Cabazon.
El Paseo Cruise Night: Nov. 5
The season opener features classic cars, but it’s more of a family event from 2-5 p.m. on the upper west level of The Gardens on El Paseo.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY RUN WITH LOS MUERTOS
Enjoy a celebration of Dia de Los Muertos, a block party, and 5K walk/run on Nov. 6 in Coachella.
An Evening of Elegance: Marc Antonelli and Patricia Welch: Nov. 5
Patricia Welch, who starred with Yul Brynner in The King And I, also starred with Robert Goulet and was a featured soloist with Wayne Newton. Marc Antonelli sings the songs of Josh Groban, Michael Buble’, and Andrea Bocelli. Along with many beautiful duets, these two dynamic singers perform songs from the Great American Songbook at the Indian Wells Resort Hotel.
Creation of the Joshua Tree Landscape: Nov. 5–6
Explore the geologic forces that shaped Joshua Tree National Park in this field class offered by the Desert Institute. Cerritos College professor Tor Lacy gives a Zoom lecture about rocks, tectonics, and more before leading participants on an educational hike the following day. joshuatree.org
Dia de Los Muertos Block Party: Nov. 6
Organized by arts nonprofit Raices Cultura, this Day of the Dead celebration in downtown Coachella includes a traditional blessing and procession along with art installations and exhibits, entertainment, and food. A 5K event is part of the festivities.
MakerCraft: Nov. 6
Is your home missing some fall spirit? Grab a free wreath frame and craft a custom piece of décor with felt, leaves, and acorns at the La Quinta Library’s Create Station.
PHOTOGRAPH BY JIM POWERS
Hundreds of flags dot the intersection of Date Palm Drive and Dinah Shore in Cathedral City where the "Healing Field" pays tribute to local veterans.
Healing Field, Patriot Park in Cathedral City: Nov. 6
The annual event is co-sponsored by the Cathedral City Noon and Evening Rotary Clubs, which collect donations from the community to purchase and store American flags and other materials for the annual event. See an amazing display of American flag starting Nov. 6 through Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11.
War: Nov. 6
Despite their moniker, funk rock band War aims to foster brotherhood and harmony. Drawing on the diverse sounds of their hometown of Los Angeles, the group wrote beloved tunes like George Lopez theme song “Low Rider.” See their 50th anniversary performance at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella.
Daryl Hall & John Oates: Nov. 6
Hall & Oates make dreams come true with a live performance at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. The pop rock pair began penning songs together in the late 1960s after meeting as students at Temple University in Philadelphia.
The Ripper: Nov. 6
This citywide scavenger hunt pits teams against one another to solve clues and catch a serial killer in Indio. Prizes abound, including awards for best sleuth-inspired costumes and top pet detective.
Gold Rush Hoedown: Nov. 6
Ride on down to this boot-scootin’ fundraiser at Indian Wells Golf Resort, featuring live country music, games, and family-style, cowboy-inspired eats. Proceeds benefit Family YMCA of the Desert.
