Things to Do This Week, Nov. 1-8

Greater Palm Springs Pride: Nov. 1-7

Founded in 1986 as a talent showcase called “Sizzle,” Greater Palm Springs Pride is now a multi-day extravaganza in downtown Palm Springs. Join the Pride festivities, which include a parade, 5K race, art exhibition, live entertainment, and more.

Palm Springs Walk of Stars, Dr. Terri Ketover: Nov. 2

Currently serving on the boards of Desert AIDS Project, Palm Springs International Film Festival, and Barbara Sinatra Children's Center, Terri Ketover will be honored with a star on Nov. 2. She also co-chairs the Palm Springs Art Museum's Annenberg Theater Council, One Night Only, Rancho Mirage Writers Festival Opening Night Gala, and Everyday Heroes.

Sunnylands Celebrates Days of Los Muertos: Nov 3-7

A five-day celebration at the Rancho Mirage location includes a screening of the film, Coco, on Nov. 5 and a one-hour performance by Danza Azteca Citlatonac dance troupe on Nov. 7.