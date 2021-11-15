Things to Do This Week, Nov. 15-22

To mark its 4th anniversary, 4 Saints at The Rowan Palm Springs will host a "Dinner Under the Stars" on Nov. 17.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE ROWAN PAM SPRINGS
CV Firebirds Open store: Nov. 15
The latest addition to the American Hockey League, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, an affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, will open their merchandise store on El Paseo in Palm Desert.
Brett Walko
COMEDIAN BRETT WALKO : NOV. 16
Brad’s Pad will feature a special night of live music and comedy when stand-up comedian Brett Walkow stops by to perform at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. He’s performed alongside Melissa McCarthy, Jimmy Fallon, and appeared in Jerry Seinfeld’s hit movie, Comedian.
4 Saints /rowan 4th anniversary dinner: Nov. 17
4 Saints is hosting a special “Dinner Under the Stars” event in celebration of The Rowan Palm Springs’ fourth anniversary. The elevated, al fresco dining experience will take place on the rooftop and feature a four-course, prix fixe menu by Executive Chef Ysaac Ramirez.
Fill the Bus Food Drive: Nov. 18
SunLine Transit Agency and The LGBTQ+ Community Center of the Desert invites you to help “Fill the Bus” with non-perishable food items, frozen meats, and other assorted trimmings for holiday meals. The Center’s bus will be located at SmokeTree Village Ralph’s from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dr. Manfred W. Kiel
The Summit – Virtual Event: Nov. 18
Dr. Manfred W. Kiel, associate professior of economics at Claremont McKenna College, delivers an economic report and forecast for the Coachella Valley. The report includes a look at goals to mobilize a long-term sustainable effort to elevate the economy of the Coachella Valley.
CHEF’S AUCTION: NOV. 18
Winning bidders at this fundraising auction earn a private dinner for eight, prepared by a top-tier local chef. Want to sample the goods before throwing in your lot? The chefs offer appetizers during the event at Indian Wells Country Club.
DESERT ARC GOLF CLASSIC: NOV. 18
Hit the green for a good cause. This shotgun scramble at Eagle Falls Golf Course benefits Desert Arc’s programs for people with disabilities and includes a barbecue lunch and buffet dinner.
JOHN SHRYOCK & MARI LYNN: NOV. 18–20 & 25–27
Masters of Illusion alums John Shryock and Mari Lynn spellbind audiences at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta. Shryock once abracadabra’d for President George W. Bush at his inaugural ball.
Martinis and Moxie: Nov. 19
Director Leo Zahn (Sinatra in Palm Springs) and maitre’d Brian Ellis from Melvyn’s in Palm Springs reminisce about Frank Sinatra in this second installation honoring Ol' Blue Eyes as he would have turned 106 next month. Enjoy live music, food, an art exhibit and a special Sinatra screening.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MCCORMICK'S CLASSIC CAR AUCTION
MCCORMICK’S CLASSIC CAR AUCTION: NOV. 19–21
Head to the Palm Springs Convention Center to place your bid on a plethora of exotic, classic, and luxury cars, including a sleek 1972 Dodge Demon with powerful 340 engine.
Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival: Nov. 19-21
Thirty hot air balloons highlight a 3-day fest featuring a host of activities by the Mary Pickford Theater and on the property of the Agua Caliente Casinos in Rancho Mirage and Cathedral city. A special balloon glow night will be held at the Westin Mission Hills Resort, plus food trucks, kids activities and a lineup of live music headlined by Giselle Woo and The Night Owls.
BLAZE YOUR OWN TRAIL TO SELF-LOVE: TELL YOUR INNER CRITIC TO TAKE A HIKE: NOV. 19–21
The best way to get negative self-talk to hit the road? Hit it yourself. Hiking My Feelings author Sydney Williams guides this mindfulness retreat in the Joshua Tree National Park.
BOB MACKIE BOOK SIGNING: NOV. 20
The Palm Springs resident will be at Just Fabulous to sign copies of his new book, The Art of Bob Mackie. With a foreword by Carol Burnett and an afterword by Cher, the book features hundreds of photos and dozens of never-before-seen sketches from Mackie’s personal collection.
ANNE STEELE: NOV. 20
New York-born singer Anne Steele puts a fresh spin on her favorite tunes from the 1970s, ’80s, ’90s and beyond at Toucans Tiki Lounge in Palm Springs.
DON FELDER: NOV. 20
Instead of the Hotel California, head to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, where former Eagles guitarist Don Felder serenades audience members with his famous Gibson guitars.
FALL FAMILY FESTIVAL: NOV. 21
Celebrate the season of pumpkins, cozy sweaters, and apple cider at this free festival at SilverRock Resort in La Quinta. Little ones will have the chance to make crafts and pet critters.
