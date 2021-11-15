Things to Do This Week, Nov. 15-22

CHEF’S AUCTION: NOV. 18

Winning bidders at this fundraising auction earn a private dinner for eight, prepared by a top-tier local chef. Want to sample the goods before throwing in your lot? The chefs offer appetizers during the event at Indian Wells Country Club.

DESERT ARC GOLF CLASSIC: NOV. 18

Hit the green for a good cause. This shotgun scramble at Eagle Falls Golf Course benefits Desert Arc’s programs for people with disabilities and includes a barbecue lunch and buffet dinner.

JOHN SHRYOCK & MARI LYNN: NOV. 18–20 & 25–27

Masters of Illusion alums John Shryock and Mari Lynn spellbind audiences at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta. Shryock once abracadabra’d for President George W. Bush at his inaugural ball.

Martinis and Moxie: Nov. 19

Director Leo Zahn (Sinatra in Palm Springs) and maitre’d Brian Ellis from Melvyn’s in Palm Springs reminisce about Frank Sinatra in this second installation honoring Ol' Blue Eyes as he would have turned 106 next month. Enjoy live music, food, an art exhibit and a special Sinatra screening.