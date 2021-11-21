Things to Do This Week, Nov. 22-29

Zowie Bowie headlines a concert marking the one-year anniversary of the Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City on Nov. 24.
AGUA CALIENTE CASINO CATHEDRAL CITY TURNS 1: NOV. 24
Agua Caliente Casinos Cathedral City celebrates its one-year anniversary on Nov. 24 witha full schedule of entertainment including a concert with Zowie Bowie at 8 p.m. Ace Club members can reserve two free tickets to the concert until sold out. Signing up to be an Ace Club member is free. Café One Eleven will host a special dinner and show with country music star Cali Tucker beginning at 6 p.m. Guests are also invited to a special dinner and show at 360 Sports with Ryan Whyte Maloney from NBC's The Voice, starting at 9 p.m. Agave Caliente Tequila Bar will close the night with a dance party after the concert, with local DJs until 2 a.m.
PRE-THANKSGIVING MEAL AT EL JEFE: NOV. 24
Start your Thanksgiving early with a chef inspired, three-course dinner paired with Dulce Vida Organic Tequila on Nov. 24. El Jefe restaurant is back at it with our seasonal series of six Mexican spirits collaboration dinners. This is the second dinner of the series and offers a chef’s tasting menu paired with Dulce Vida Organic Tequila varietals.
WILDLIGHTS: NOV. 24 THROUGH DEC. 30
WildLights at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is celebrating 29 years of dazzling guests by transforming the zoo into a sparkling winter wonderland. This joyous, annual tradition kicks off Nov. 24, from 6-9 p.m. and continues select nights through Dec. 30. Tickets are on sale now and advanced reservations are required. Presented by the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation, WildLights features more than a million colorful, twinkling lights and light displays with decorations and entertainment spread throughout the zoo.
Thanksgiving Day Virtual 5K: Nov. 25
This traditional Thanksgiving Day race down El Paseo in Palm Desert has gone virtual for 2021. Register and create your own 5K run or walk to support services for the unhoused from Martha’s Village & Kitchen.
Blue Suede Christmas: Nov. 26
Scot Bruce first took up impersonating Elvis to avoid being a starving musician. Eventually, he found himself portraying the King in documentary and commercial appearances and shows across the nation, including this holiday special at the Purple Room in Palm Springs.
Café Tacvba: Nov. 26
This Latin rock band borrowed its moniker from Mexico City coffee shop Café de Tacuba, a major player in the Pachuco scene that influenced the band’s aesthetic. Hear the group’s songs — which also nod to alt rock stars like The Cure and The Clash — at Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage.
PALM SPRINGS OPEN TENNIS TOURNAMENT: NOV. 26-28
The Palm Springs Open is an international tennis tournament run by the Desert Tennis Association, attracting more than 300 LGBTQ+ players from around the world. DTA is a non-profit corporation that organizes tennis events for the LGBTQ+ community in the Coachella Valley and raises funds for local charities. The tournament will be played at Mission Hills Country Club, Monterey Country Club, Sunrise Country Club, and Ruth Hardy Park. All tournament play is free and open to the public. The tournament benefits AAP-Food Samaritans.
DESERT ART FESTIVAL: NOV. 26-28
The Desert Art Festival will return to The River at Rancho Mirage for Thanksgiving weekend, featuring artists from throughout the Western U.S. displaying their original work in all mediums of fine art and fine craft. Artwork on display will include collage, ceramics, mixed media, paintings, photography, sculpture in clay, glass, metal, and bronze, jewelry, fiber art, and more. All work on display will be available for purchase. The hours of the event are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Admission and parking is free.
"Merry Movie Nights" ON EL PASEO: Nov. 27
Check out "Merry Movie Nights" at The Gardens on El Paseo with the screening of The Grinch on Nov. 27. The once-a-week outdoor cinema experience takes place on the center lawn in front of Saks Fifth Avenue. Bring your own blankets and dress warm. Movies will begin at dusk (5 p.m.) and look for a good chance of snow afterward. The remaining films include Frozen on Dec. 4; Elf on Dec, 11, and The Santa Clause on Dec. 18.
BENEFIT CONCERT FOR HARRISON HOUSE WITH ERIC BYERS: NOV. 27
Eric Byers is a renowned soloist and a founding member of the Calder Quartet. Together they have appeared at Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, Wigmore Hall and Disney Hall. Byers has conducted masterclasses at The Juilliard School, Cincinnati Conservator of Music, Cleveland Institute of Music, UCLA, and USC.
DANCE WITH MISS LINDSAY PRESENTS NUTCRACKER AND HOLIDAY FAVES: NOV. 28
A desert family holiday tradition- “DWML Presents: Nutcracker & Holiday Favorites” features dancers ranging in age from 3 to adult. Sit back and enjoy a day of music and performance including ballet, tap, jazz, hip-hop, and lyrical.
Lois Bourgon
LOIS BOURGON AT THE ARTHUR NEWMAN THEATRE: NOV. 28
Lois Bourgon reflects on her many years singing, dancing and touring with Hollywood legend, Debbie Reynolds, in shows performed around the country and Las Vegas. Bourgon will recreate beloved songs from some of Debbie’s hit musicals and will be joined by her special guest singer, Jack Messenger.
CONTOUR DERMATOLOGY 20TH ANNIVERSARY VIRTUAL CONSULT: nov. 29
Join Contour Dermatology for a telemedicine consultation to discuss your beauty needs and wants. This milestone event benefits the Coachella Valley Horse Rescue, and leads to an in-person event on Dec. 4 with live demonstrations.
art exhibitions
Storm of Hope: Law & Disorder: Through Feb. 6
On view at the Palm Springs Art Museum, Robert Longo’s massive, hyperrealistic charcoal drawings serve as a thought-provoking portrait of our contemporary moment.
The Modern Chair: Through April 3
The Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center traces the history of chair design through the 20th and 21st centuries. Visitors can see more than 50 spectacular chairs by designers such as Eero Saarinen, Charles and Ray Eames, Frank Lloyd Wright, and Frank Gehry.
Helen Frankenthaler Late Works, 1990–2003: Oct. 14–Feb. 27
Known for a technique dubbed “soak-stain,” in which she used thinned oil paint to create watercolor-like pieces, Helen Frankenthaler is among the most important artists of the post-World War II era. See 30 pieces from her later years at the Palm Springs Art Museum.
