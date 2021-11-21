Things to Do This Week, Nov. 22-29

DESERT ART FESTIVAL: NOV. 26-28

The Desert Art Festival will return to The River at Rancho Mirage for Thanksgiving weekend, featuring artists from throughout the Western U.S. displaying their original work in all mediums of fine art and fine craft. Artwork on display will include collage, ceramics, mixed media, paintings, photography, sculpture in clay, glass, metal, and bronze, jewelry, fiber art, and more. All work on display will be available for purchase. The hours of the event are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Admission and parking is free.

"Merry Movie Nights" ON EL PASEO: Nov. 27

Check out "Merry Movie Nights" at The Gardens on El Paseo with the screening of The Grinch on Nov. 27. The once-a-week outdoor cinema experience takes place on the center lawn in front of Saks Fifth Avenue. Bring your own blankets and dress warm. Movies will begin at dusk (5 p.m.) and look for a good chance of snow afterward. The remaining films include Frozen on Dec. 4; Elf on Dec, 11, and The Santa Clause on Dec. 18.

BENEFIT CONCERT FOR HARRISON HOUSE WITH ERIC BYERS: NOV. 27

Eric Byers is a renowned soloist and a founding member of the Calder Quartet. Together they have appeared at Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, Wigmore Hall and Disney Hall. Byers has conducted masterclasses at The Juilliard School, Cincinnati Conservator of Music, Cleveland Institute of Music, UCLA, and USC.

DANCE WITH MISS LINDSAY PRESENTS NUTCRACKER AND HOLIDAY FAVES: NOV. 28

A desert family holiday tradition- “DWML Presents: Nutcracker & Holiday Favorites” features dancers ranging in age from 3 to adult. Sit back and enjoy a day of music and performance including ballet, tap, jazz, hip-hop, and lyrical.