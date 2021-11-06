Things to Do This Week, Nov. 8-15

Show You Heart Mixer & Nonprofit Expo: Nov. 9

Join the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce for an outdoor mixer featuring local non-profit member booths, food trucks and networking in celebration of getting back to business and in preparation for Giving Tuesday. Chamber Members and Guests are welcome at attend.

Straight Ahead Jazz with Leanna and Miguel: Nov. 9

With a mix of straight ahead jazz favorites from the 1930s to today, sit back, listen, and dine on the tantalizing fusion flavors of the exclusive menu created specially for the Upstairs Lounge at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

Red Robin Rancho Mirage Hosts Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser: Nov. 10

Local officers from Riverside County Sheriff and the California Highway Patrol will host and serve diners at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews for tips. All tip proceeds will benefit the Special Olympics Southern California and are tax deductible.

Jim Brax’s California Cabaret: Nov. 10

Outstanding professional singers and dancers with Broadway experience stop to perform standards from the Great American songbook at the Rancho Mirage Amphiteater.

The Art of Music, “Roots and Blues”: Nov. 11

Engage with the historic Old Town Artisan Studios campus and be swept up by the beautiful surroundings, community, and world-renowned music. The music series combines a concert and Q & A with the musician. Next up is Nathan James.