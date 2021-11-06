Things to Do This Week, Nov. 8-15

Black rhinos Jaali and Nia officially meet the public starting Nov. 12 when the Rhino Savanna opens at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE LIVING DESERT ZOO AND GARDENS
Coachella Valley’s Top Club Pros Shoot-Out Event: Nov. 9
PGA WEST will host the Coachella Valley’s top club pros for the inaugural indiGO Stadium Shoot-Out, benefitting the First Tee of the Coachella Valley. This made-for-TV event will feature 16 challengers — including PGA WEST director of golf Chris Caballero — competing for $1,000 in cash on the Pete Dye Stadium Course’s notorious 17th hole, known as “Alcatraz.”
Leeds & Son Reopens After Renovation: Nov. 9
One of the West Coast’s foremost watch, diamond and fine jewelry retailers for 75 years, Leeds & Son will reopen their newly expanded and beautifully remodeled boutique in Palm Desert. The El Paseo retailer will feature an exclusive Grand Opening in early 2022.
Michael Bush Receives Spot on Walk of Stars: Nov. 9
Famed costume designer, award-winning author and stylist, Michael Bush, who’s collaborated with some of pop music and Hollywood’s biggest luminaries from Britney Spears to Elizabeth Taylor, and celebrated for his renowned work in creating the iconic costumes worn by The King of Pop – Michael Jackson – will be honored by the Palm Springs Walk of Stars. Bush owns a second home in Palm Springs.
Show You Heart Mixer & Nonprofit Expo: Nov. 9
Join the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce for an outdoor mixer featuring local non-profit member booths, food trucks and networking in celebration of getting back to business and in preparation for Giving Tuesday. Chamber Members and Guests are welcome at attend.
Straight Ahead Jazz with Leanna and Miguel: Nov. 9
With a mix of straight ahead jazz favorites from the 1930s to today, sit back, listen, and dine on the tantalizing fusion flavors of the exclusive menu created specially for the Upstairs Lounge at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.
Red Robin Rancho Mirage Hosts Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser: Nov. 10
Local officers from Riverside County Sheriff and the California Highway Patrol will host and serve diners at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews for tips. All tip proceeds will benefit the Special Olympics Southern California and are tax deductible.
Jim Brax’s California Cabaret: Nov. 10
Outstanding professional singers and dancers with Broadway experience stop to perform standards from the Great American songbook at the Rancho Mirage Amphiteater.
The Art of Music, “Roots and Blues”: Nov. 11
Engage with the historic Old Town Artisan Studios campus and be swept up by the beautiful surroundings, community, and world-renowned music. The music series combines a concert and Q & A with the musician. Next up is Nathan James.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY ELIZABETH FAULKNER
Elizabeth Faulkner
Official Player Party World Team Tennis: Nov. 11
Guests will enjoy cuisine prepared by celebrity chef Elizabeth Faulkner, who has appeared on several food networks, at Miramonte Resort & Spa in Indian Wells. Players joining in the fun are Sloan Stephens, Kim Clijsyes, DJ Jasmine Solano, and Dhol Drummer Mtooray.
Rhino Savanna Grand Opening at The Living Desert: Nov. 12
The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is unveiling its biggest expansion to date – the Rhino Savanna. This grand opening celebrates the zoo’s new four-acre habitat offering guests incredible opportunities to meet Jaali and Nia, a pair of African black rhinos.
Old Dominion: Nov. 12
After years penning country tunes for other artists (including Kenny Chesney and Blake Shelton), the five members of Old Dominion came together in Nashville to write their own hits. They play crowd favorites like “Break Up With Him” at Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage.
La Quinta Art Celebration: Nov. 12
At the La Quinta Civic Center Park, 200 artists showcase paintings, sculptures, photographs, fiber crafts, jewelry, and more. Fuel up for a day of searching for a masterpiece with eats from local restaurants and sips from the champagne bar. laquintaartcelebration.org
Anne Hampton Callaway & Liz Callaway: Nov. 12–13
Best known for recording the theme song to The Nanny, these singing sisters have also lent their voices to Disney characters and TV jingles. Their “Sibling Revelry” act at the Purple Room in Palm Springs features Broadway hits and selections from the `Great American Songbook.
Psychic Medium Matt Fraser at Morongo Casino: Nov. 12
A star of the hit television series Meet The Frasers on E! Entertainment, Matt Fraser brings healing, hope, and laughter to a global audience of fans and followers from all around the world.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY DARCI LYNNE
Darci Lynne
Darci Lynne: Nov. 13
America’s Got Talent-winning ventriloquist and singer Darci Lynne takes the stage at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella, accompanied by puppet pals like bespectacled mouse Oscar and pink-haired bunny Petunia.
VIMY Awards & WineLover’s Auction: Nov. 13
Oenophile philanthropists support Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine by bidding on wines, travel packages, and more. The event, held at Thunderbird Country Club in Rancho Mirage, also features entertainment and a three-course meal — with vino, of course.
David Sedaris: Nov. 13
Bestselling author David Sedaris got his big break when NPR host Ira Glass heard him reading his diary at a Chicago club in the early 1990s. Proof that everything comes full circle: Sedaris reads from A Carnival of Snackeries, the second volume of his published diaries, at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.
Flannery Exchange Hosts Dog Adoption Weekend: Nov. 13-14
Flannery Exchange in the heart of uptown Palm Springs is partnering with the Humane Society of the Desert and hosting a weekend of dog adoptions on Saturday and Sunday, 13-14, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m each day.
Community Olive Picking: Nov. 14
Say “olive you” to this fun family activity at Highland Springs Ranch & Inn in Cherry Valley (a half hour from Palm Springs). Harvest olives the old-fashioned way — by hand — and receive free tickets or drink vouchers for the farm’s Christmas Nights event.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY EMINENT DESIGN
Eminent Design opens its doors this week at The River in Rancho Mirage.
Eminent Design Has Grand Opening at The River: Nov. 14
Eminent Design is a beautiful and eclectic blend of art, glass, pottery, and jewelry. Some of the best local artisans and artists from around the globe lend to the ever-changing collection of art.
Celebrity Chef Fabio Shows How to Prepare Thanksgiving Side Dishes: Nov. 14
Celebrity chef Fabio Viviani and the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa are joining forces to spice up Thanksgiving with an array of delightful holiday recipes during his next monthly virtual cooking classes, on Nov. 14. Registrants will receive a link to recipe cards ahead of time listing the ingredients and utensils needed to cook alongside Viviani if they would like.
theater
"Hedwig and the Angry Inch": Nov. 4–21
Desert Rose Playhouse in Palm Springs presents John Cameron Mitchell’s musical about a genderqueer German rock star with a soundtrack inspired by David Bowie, John Lennon, Lou Reed, and Iggy Pop.
"Murder at the Howard Johnson’s": Nov. 5–21
A woman, her husband, and her dentist lover conspire to murder one another in at a Howard Johnson’s hotel. See who survives the Desert Theatreworks play at the Indio Performing Arts Center. dtworks.org
"Bakersfield Mist": Nov. 9–21
This two-actor play at the Coachella Valley Repertory in Cathedral City explores the clash between a New York art expert and an unemployed bartender certain she’s thrifted a Jackson Pollock.
"This Side of Crazy": Nov. 18–21
Playwright Del Shores penned this family comedy about an aging singer’s attempts to reunite her estranged daughters for a show on Gospel Network Television. Watch the story unfold at the Palm Canyon Theatre.
art exhibits
Storm of Hope: Law & Disorder: Through Feb. 6
On view at the Palm Springs Art Museum, Robert Longo’s massive, hyperrealistic charcoal drawings serve as a thought-provoking portrait of our contemporary moment.
The Modern Chair: Through April 3
The Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center traces the history of chair design through the 20th and 21st centuries. Visitors can see more than 50 spectacular chairs by designers such as Eero Saarinen, Charles and Ray Eames, Frank Lloyd Wright, and Frank Gehry.
Helen Frankenthaler Late Works, 1990–2003: Oct. 14–Feb. 27
Known for a technique dubbed “soak-stain,” in which she used thinned oil paint to create watercolor-like pieces, Helen Frankenthaler is among the most important artists of the post-World War II era. See 30 pieces from her later years at the Palm Springs Art Museum.
• READ NEXT: Learn More About the Coachella Valley Real Estate Market in This Market Watch Webinar.