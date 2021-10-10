Things to Do This Week, Oct. 11-18

Albert Frey (American, born Switzerland, 1903-1998), Frey House II, 1963-1964, addition 1970-1971, Collection Palm Springs Art Museum, Bequest of Albert Frey, 55-1999.1. Interior, lounge. Take tours during Modernnism Week Fall Preview.
PHOTOGRAPH BY DAN CHAVKIN
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Reopens: Oct. 11
Following its annual maintenance, the Tram is ready to take on passengers again. The first tram up will be at 10 a.m., the last tram up at 8 p.m. and the last tram down at 9:30 p.m. Tram cars depart at least every 30 minutes. Face coverings are required.
Virtual Culinary Series With Chef Shannon Bush: Oct. 12
The Rancho Mirage Public library brings you a virtual culinary show with Chef Shannon Bush, who will teach you how to prepare plant-based versions of popular Japanese dishes.
The Dirty Show with Skyler Gentry: Oct. 13, 20, and 27
Coachella Valley actor-singer-dancer-psychic, Sklyer Gentry, has an all-new stage show that is really dirty, really gay, and filled with music, laughs and psychic readings with audience members. The outdoor venue is located at 4629 E. Sunny Dunes Road, in Palm Springs.
Learn Why There is a Celebration for Dia de Los Muertos: Oct. 13, 20, and 27
Coachella Valley Days of Los Muertos is hosting a four-part workshop to expand cultural awareness and understanding of the celebration. These weekly workshops will be on Zoom, Wednesdays from 5-6p.m. on October 13, 20, and 27.
View Rare, Vintage Palm Springs Villager Covers Reception: Oct. 14
Palm Springs Life presents vintage covers of the Palm Springs Villager at the Mojave Flea Trading Post in Palm Springs with a special cocktail reception from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 14. The exhibition runs through Oct. 31.
Modernism Week Fall Preview: Oct. 14–17
If butterfly rooflines set your heart aflutter and you dream of owning an Eames, don’t miss ModernismWeek Fall Preview, which offers more than 50 tours, talks, and parties for mid-mod mavens. Must-dos include a Rat Pack–era cocktail-making class and a double-decker bus tour of the desert’s most iconic architecture.
Frey House 2 Tours and Palm Springs Art Museum Day Pass: Oct. 14-17
Hosted by the Palm Springs Art Museum, these 30-minute self-guided tours are a rare opportunity to see the residence of modernist architect, Albert Frey. As a bonus, you may also use your tour ticket for free admission to both the Palm Springs Art Museum and the Architecture & Design Center where The Modern Chair Exhibit is currently on view.
High Desert Farmer’s Market: Oct. 14, 16
The market takes place on the lower campus of Victor Valley Community College, 18422 Bear Valley Road, between the gym and tennis courts on the west side toward the fish hatchery, every Thursday, year-round, rain or shine. Runs 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 14 and Oct. 16, 8 a.m. to noon.
Modernism Show & Sale: Oct. 15–17
Dozens of exhibitors converge on the Palm Springs Convention Center with selections of vintage furniture and art and midcentury-inspired contemporary designs. The sale kicks off with a preview party where guests can sip wine and get an early chance at the goods.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY WILD + SCENIC FILM FESTIVAL
Feathers in Flight: The Bird Genoscape Project is among the films to screen during the festival.
Wild & Scenic Film Festival, Oct. 15
UCR Palm Desert Center hosts this outdoor film festival with the goal of inspiring environmental activism and a love of nature through film. This is a free event.
Kraft Kween Cocktail Hour & Cupcake Decorating Contest: Oct. 15
With Lio “Krafty Kween” Botello, sweeten your Happy Hour by joining GED Magazine’s cover model for drinks, cupcakes, and eye candy. Cupcake(s) for decorating and entry into the contest. Lio will be lending a helping hand, giving pointers, and judging the contest.
Martini’s & Moxie – A Desert Society Social: Oct. 15
The Palm Springs Cultural Center will be transformed into the lounge at the Sands Hotel, where Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack played and performed. This swank event will include: live music by PS Piano Bar pianist Alan Kreamer, Frank Sinatra’s speciality beverages, free gambling tables with themed prizes, a Martini Madness art display/sale by local artist Kasey Scott-Brown, a Neon Sign light display/sale by Riofine Neon Signs of Catherdal City, passed hors d’ ouveres, a special movie screening, an entertaining pre-movie discussion by Palm Springs Point of View hosts Conrad and Claudia, and on Oct. 15 the special guest will be Nelda Linsk, of the famed “Poolside Gossip” photo, who will share her stories related to Frank Sinatra and the era.
Book Signings at Just Fabulous: Oct. 16-17
In conjunction with Modernism Week Fall Preview, Just Fabulous hosts renowned modernist authors Adele Cygelman, Tim Street-Porter, Annie Kelly, Catherine Cody, Joe Lauria and Steven Keylon for book signings. Check the schedule.
Fifth Annual East Coachella Valley Pride Fest: Oct. 16
The East Coachella Valley Pride will conduct a parade on Oct. 16 staring at 1 p.m. Participants should meet at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 1500 4th St., in Coachella. Vehicles will be decorated, and the route will take about 40 minutes to complete around Coachella. Afterward, there will be music at Veteran’s Memorial Park. A film festival is also scheduled for Oct. 15.
“PS We Love You” Scavenger Hunt: Oct. 16
Participants of all ages are invited to compete with and form teams to solve clues on game day, followed by an awards party and vendor fair at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter. The scavenger hunt will take you physically and virtually around Palm Springs. The team with the most points will win prizes (to be announced) and bragging rights. Best of all, everyone will be doing it to save and improve the lives of thousands of homeless pets.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY HIGHWAY 62 OPEN STUDIO ART TOURS
See the studio of Lili T. California, who creates pure bronze jewelry.
Hwy 62 Open Studio Art Tours: Oct. 16–17, 23–24
Weekends 2 and 3 of the Art Tours opens the studio doors of more than 160 artists, including newcomer Bunnie Reiss, in Joshua Tree and the Morongo Basin, giving guests a sneak peek into how they create their work and ask questions. Visitors will have the chance to purchase pieces as well.
Yum! Food Fest & Night Market: Oct. 17
Come hungry to the Westfield Palm Desert mall, where food trucks and snack stands serve tasty eats alongside retail vendors. There’s also live music, plus carnival rides for kiddos and a beer garden for grownups.
Desert X 2021 - The Film Special Screening: Oct. 17
Hosted by the City of Rancho Mirage at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater, the film will be followed by a Q & A with Desert X 2021 artist Kim Stringfellow, artistic director Neville Wakefield, co-curator César García-Alvarez and film producer Zoe Lukov.
THEATER
Xanadu: through. 17
Roller skating muses, greedy real estate tycoons, and Zeus himself all take the stage in Desert Rose Playhouse’s production of Xanadu, an adaptation of the Razzie-winning 1980 cult classic of the same name.
The Producers: through Oct. 31
Mel Brooks penned this comedic musical about the titular producers’ shady attempts to get rich quick by collecting capital for the world’s worst Broadway play. Things go awry, however, when their surefire flop becomes an unexpected hit. See the story unfold at Desert Theatreworks in Indio.
ART
Helen Frankenthaler Late Works, 1990–2003: Oct. 14–Feb. 27
Known for a technique dubbed “soak-stain,” in which she used thinned oil paint to create watercolor-like pieces, Helen Frankenthaler is among the most important artists of the post-World War II era. See 30 pieces from her later years at the Palm Springs Art Museum.
Storm of Hope: Law & Disorder: Through Feb. 6
On view at the Palm Springs Art Museum, Robert Longo’s massive, hyperrealistic charcoal drawings serve as a thought-provoking portrait of our contemporary moment.
