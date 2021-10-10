Things to Do This Week, Oct. 11-18

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Reopens: Oct. 11

Following its annual maintenance, the Tram is ready to take on passengers again. The first tram up will be at 10 a.m., the last tram up at 8 p.m. and the last tram down at 9:30 p.m. Tram cars depart at least every 30 minutes. Face coverings are required.

Virtual Culinary Series With Chef Shannon Bush: Oct. 12

The Rancho Mirage Public library brings you a virtual culinary show with Chef Shannon Bush, who will teach you how to prepare plant-based versions of popular Japanese dishes.

The Dirty Show with Skyler Gentry: Oct. 13, 20, and 27

Coachella Valley actor-singer-dancer-psychic, Sklyer Gentry, has an all-new stage show that is really dirty, really gay, and filled with music, laughs and psychic readings with audience members. The outdoor venue is located at 4629 E. Sunny Dunes Road, in Palm Springs.

Learn Why There is a Celebration for Dia de Los Muertos: Oct. 13, 20, and 27

Coachella Valley Days of Los Muertos is hosting a four-part workshop to expand cultural awareness and understanding of the celebration. These weekly workshops will be on Zoom, Wednesdays from 5-6p.m. on October 13, 20, and 27.