Things to Do This Week, Oct. 14-20

GO: STEVEN FALES, CONFESSIONS OF A MORMAN BOY / THROUGH JAN. 2020
Steven Fales is launching a five-month residency at Hotel Zoso with its “Storytelling Tuesdays” series. Previews begin Sept. 10, leading up to a lavish opening night event Oct. 22. The one-man show tells the story of wha happened to Fales and his gay brothers and sisters in the Mormon Church at the turn of the millennium. mormonboyexperience.com
GO: REACH FOR THE SKY:TRADITION + INSPIRATION / SEPT. 11 – JUNE 2020
Music legend Herb Alpert has created totem pole art after being inspired by the work of the Hunt family, and Sunnylands has brought both collections together to display in Rancho Mirage. or the first time in the United States, the new Sunnylands exhibition brings together three generations of Kwakiutl art representing the Northwest Coast’s most significant carving family: Henry Hunt, his son Stanley, and grandson Jason. sunnylands.org
GO: ELECTRICITY PLAY / sept. 17 through NOV. 26
Two once closeted men share a hotel room after their 10th high school reunion in 1983. There’s an “electricity” that draws them back to that same room after each reunion for 4 decades. Their journey is our story. It’s funny, romantic and powerful. electricitytheplay.com
GO: MARX BROTHERS COLLECTION / THROUGH 2019
Bill Marx, the son of Harpo Marx, loans a stunning array of memorabilia from his famous family to the Rancho Mirage Public Library with the hope of revealing a powerful legacy.
ranchomiragepubliclibrary.org or harposplace.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY BILL MARX
Lucille Ball and Harpo Marx appeared on the I Love Lucy show on May 9, 1955.
GO: Die, Mommie, Die at Desert Rose Playhouse / OCT. 4-27
Ex-cabaret siren Angela Arden is no longer in love with her husband, and is disconnected from her children. In an attempt to escape her marriage so that she can be with a hunky layabout, she poisons her husband. desertroseplayhouse.org
GO: BILL FEINGOLD WALK OF THE STARS / OCT. 14
Walk of the Stars Palm Springs will honor popular on-air radio and local civic personality Bill Feingold with the 432nd star from Walk of the Stars Palm Springs at 10 am. Oct. 14. pschamber.org
GO: “MUSICALS ON MONDAYS” / OCT. 14, 21, 28, NOV. 4, 11
Acqua California Bistro and David Green’s Musical Theatre University continue their entertaining series of dinner theatre with Nunsense starring Tony-nominated actress Jonelle Allen and a talented cast of alumni from MTU for a five-week run. acquaranchomirage.com
Taste: Business Expo & Taste of Palm Springs / Oct. 15
More than 30 Coachella Valley restaurants present tantalizing tastes at the picturesque Colony 29 in Palm Springs. Pair your samples and snacks with wine, beer, and cocktails while you browse the booths of 100-plus local businesses. pschamber.org
GO: FASHION DESIGNER ZANDRA RHODES / OCT. 16
Sandra Rhodes, who revealed her latest collection at Fashion Week El Paseo back in March, is back in the desert to talk about her 50+ year career. ranchomiragelibrary.org
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PALM SPRINGS LIFE ARCHIVES
GO: Happy Tails Dog Adventure / Oct. 16
Fetch your dog’s leash and join other hikers on an outing. “Happy Tails” provides fun exercise while exploring in nature. Learn about doggy friendly trails in local National Monuments, the native flora, and wildlife. RSVP is required. desertmountains.org/calendar/happy-tails
GO: Modernism Week Fall Preview / Oct. 17–20
Mad for mod? Warm up for February’s main event with four days of tours and talks at Modernism Week Fall Preview. Our can’t-miss picks from the schedule: a double-decker bus tour with author Charles Phoenix and the Cul-de-Sac Experience, an immersive jaunt through the era of Motown and mop-top haircuts.
modernismweek.com
GROOVE: Dirtwire / Oct. 18
Virtuoso trio Dirtwire self-identify as “an Americana, bluegrass, blues, electronica, folk, world group from Oakland.” In short, they’re eclectic, and half the fun of their live shows is the opportunity to experience the use of unconventional instruments like jaw harps, kalimbas, and more. pappyandharriets.com
GROOVE: REO Speedwagon / Oct. 18
REO Speedwagon’s first gig following their formation at the University of Illinois in 1967 was a frat party-turned-food fight. Their latest show at Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage will be jam-packed with hits like “Keep on Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling” — though hopefully free of flying spaghetti. aguacalientecasinos.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY AGUA CALIENTE RESORTS RANCHO MIRAGE
GO: Palm Springs Modernism Week Show & Sale / Oct. 18–20
Expand your collection (or give your home a full modernist makeover) with finds from this treasure trove of 20th-century furniture and art. Explore Modernism Week Fall Preview and the show’s 40 dealers at the Palm Springs Convention Center. fall.palmspringsmodernism.com
TASTE: Olive Festival / Oct. 18–20, 26–27
Highland Springs Ranch & Inn in Cherry Valley (less than an hour’s drive from Palm Springs) transforms the bounty of more than 750 olive trees into artisan olive oils and other culinary delights. Taste infused oils at this fest, which also features workshops like olive crown–making. hsresort.com
GROOVE: Los Tucanes De Tijuana / Oct. 19
This Baja California–born norteño band worked their way up from playing nightclubs to filling Dodger stadium — and nabbing 12 Grammy nominations. Hear favorites like “Mundo de Amor” at Spotlight 29. spotlight29.com
GO: Art, Health, Wellness Fair / Oct. 19
Spend a day engaging in self-care at this free-admission fair at Palm Desert Country Club, where muralists, a mini farmers market, a reiki master, and more provide feasts for the eyes, stomach, and soul. fb.com/sunshinedeserthomes
LAUGH: Margaret Cho / Oct. 19
The Korean-American humorist burst onto the stand-up scene in the early 1990s after winning a competition to open for Jerry Seinfeld. She’s since become internationally known for sold-out tours, a one-woman Broadway production, and LGBTQ activism. The unfiltered comedian appears at the Camelot Theatre in Palm Springs.
outlandishps.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY ALBERT SANCHEZ
Go: Highway 62 Open Studio Art Tours / Oct. 9–20
Now in its 18th year, the Morongo Basin Cultural Arts Council’s popular program allows art connoisseurs and collectors to explore more than 100 private studios throughout the Morongo Basin. At each stop on your self-guided tour, you’ll have the chance to chat with artists and purchase their works. hwy62arttours.org
GO: CROPTOBER AT THE LEAF EL PASEO / OCT. 19-20, 25-26
The Leaf El Paseo celebrates the cannabis harvest with its inaugural ‘Croptober’ festivities taking place throughout October. The event will bring together some of the industry’s best cultivators, and willl feature product specials, games, and prizes. leafelpaseo.com