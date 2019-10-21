Things to Do This Week, Oct. 21-27

GO: STEVEN FALES, CONFESSIONS OF A MORMAN BOY / THROUGH JAN. 2020
Steven Fales is launching a five-month residency at Hotel Zoso with its “Storytelling Tuesdays” series. Previews begin Sept. 10, leading up to a lavish opening night event Oct. 22. The one-man show tells the story of what happened to Fales and his gay brothers and sisters in the Mormon Church at the turn of the millennium. mormonboyexperience.com
GO: REACH FOR THE SKY:TRADITION + INSPIRATION / SEPT. 11 – JUNE 2020
Music legend Herb Alpert has created totem pole art after being inspired by the work of the Hunt family, and Sunnylands has brought both collections together to display in Rancho Mirage. or the first time in the United States, the new Sunnylands exhibition brings together three generations of Kwakiutl art representing the Northwest Coast’s most significant carving family: Henry Hunt, his son Stanley, and grandson Jason. sunnylands.org
GO: ELECTRICITY PLAY / sept. 17 through NOV. 26
Two once closeted men share a hotel room after their 10th high school reunion in 1983. There’s an “electricity” that draws them back to that same room after each reunion for 4 decades. Their journey is our story. It’s funny, romantic and powerful. electricitytheplay.com
GO: MARX BROTHERS COLLECTION / THROUGH 2019
Bill Marx, the son of Harpo Marx, loans a stunning array of memorabilia from his famous family to the Rancho Mirage Public Library with the hope of revealing a powerful legacy. ranchomiragepubliclibrary.org or harposplace.com
GO: MAMA MIA BY DESERT THEATREWORKS / OCT. 18-NOV. 3
The unforgettable Broadway Musical spectacular has audiances coming back again and again to relive the feel-good story of a mother, a daughter, three possible dads and one unforgettable trip down the aisle. dtworks.org
GO: BIRDING WALK-ABOUT / OCT. 22
Experienced birders will introduce you to our many year-round and migratory birds who call the Coachella Valley desert their home. Bring your binoculars, water, hat, sunscreen and camera. Check-in begins at 7:15 a.m.
desertmountains.org
GROOVE: Joe Bonamassa / Oct. 23
This Grammy-nominated blues-rock guitarist kicked off his career at the age of 12 by opening for blues legend B.B. King. The independent-label¬ owner and vintage-guitar collector brings his rock chops to Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage. aguacalientecasinos.com
GO: The Addams Family / Oct. 24–27
College of the Desert Performing Arts presents this comical take on a familiar tale: teenage daughter brings home a boy who doesn’t quite fit in with the family. The catch? The young man is most parents’ dream — but his girlfriend is the inimitable Wednesday Addams. See how Gomez, Morticia, and the rest of the Addams gang react to the star-crossed new couple at the McCallum. mccallumtheatre.com
GO: PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT / OCT. 25 – NOV. 17
Based on the smash-hit movie, the musical is the heartwarming adventure of three friends, who agree to take their show to the middle of the Australian outback. palmcanyontheatre.org
GO: 10th ANNUAL CENTER STAGE / OCT. 25
One of the signature events to benefit the LGBT Community Center of the Desert, Center Stage will celebrate the music of the 1980s along with a silent auction and sit-down dinner at the Riviera Palm Springs. thecenterps.org
GROOVE: Jade Bird & Flyte / Oct. 25
The melancholy melodies of alt-pop group Flyte provide the perfect opener for a performance by self-taught, Alanis Morissette–inspired musician Jade Bird at Pappy & Harriet’s. pappyandharriets.com
The King of Romance, Engelbert Humperdinck is set to bring his charm, award-winning talent, and an arsenal of hits assembled over the past half-century to a special night at Morongo Casino.
GROOVE: Engelbert Humperdinck / Oct. 25
This English pop legend beat out The Beatles for the top spot on the U.K. charts in 1967, but before that, it took a pub contest to convince a young Humperdinck to pursue singing. See him live at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon. morongocasinoresort.com
GO: CROPTOBER AT LEAF EL PASEO / OCT. 25-26
The Leaf El Paseo celebrates the cannabis harvest with its inaugural ‘Croptober’ festivities taking place throughout October. The event will bring together some of the industry’s best cultivators, and willl feature product specials, games, and prizes. palmspringslife.com/events
GO: Coco Peru / Oct. 26
LGBTQ performance series Outlandish Palm Springs brings Trick star Coco Peru to the Camelot Theatre for a night of riveting stories and songs from the legendary red-wigged drag performer. outlandishps.com
GO: Palm Springs Triathlon / Oct. 26
Triathlon-like races have existed since 1901, though the earliest, in France, kept competitors above the water in canoes. This event at Lake Cahuilla Park in La Quinta stays standard with running, biking, and swimming and four different levels to accommodate athletes of all stripes. hitsendurance.com
GO: East Coachella Valley Pride / Oct. 26
Greater Palm Springs’ Pride season (which was switched from summer to fall in 1995 due to scorching desert temps) kicks off in the East Valley with live music and more at Coachella’s Veterans Park. fb.com/ecvpride
GO: Palm Springs Tram Road Challenge / OCT. 26
Start at 400-feet elevation and climb to over 2,600-feet elevation in 6 kilometers. The Palm Springs Tram Road Challenge is open to ages 5 to 95 and attracts more than 1,000 participants. Service dogs are welcome to walk with their families in the Palm Springs Tram Road Challenge, with their own water bowls at the three fluid stations on the course. kleinclarksports.com
GO: JJ HARRINGTON GALLERY OPENING / OCT. 26
Taking over for Colin Fisher Studios, this new gallery in Cathedral City’s Perez Road Arts District features Fisher’s curator manager, Michael Harrington. The gallery will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the opening reception is 6-8:30 p.m. evensi.us
TASTE: Campfire Cuisine / Oct. 26–27
Chef Tanya Petrovna teaches attendees techniques for elevating fireside snacks beyond soggy sandwiches and half-cooked hot dogs. Recipes include open-range pizzas and ash-baked potatoes. Each day begins with a guided hike out of Joshua Tree Visitor Center to ensure you work up an appetite. joshuatree.org
GO: Reel Women’s Film Festival / Oct. 27
Planned Parenthood’s Coachella Valley clinics benefit from all proceeds raised by this feminist festival. Held at Camelot Theatres in Palm Springs, the event showcases women-centric movies, including a powerful short film penned by poet Warsan Shire and filmed at Dadaab Refugee Camp in Kenya. planned.org/rwff