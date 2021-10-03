Things to Do This Week, Oct. 4-11

Desert Theatrework opens its season Oct. 8 with The Producers, the hysterical Mel Brooks musical.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY DESERT THEATREWORKS
CERTIFIED FARMERS’ MARKETS: ALL MONTH
Certified Farmers’ Markets are back in business outdoors as we roll into October. In Palm Desert, check out the new location, El Paseo and San Pablo Avenue on Wednesday mornings starting Oct. 6. In La Quinta, the market operates on Sunday mornings on Main Street in Old Town La Quinta, while the Palm Springs edition runs on Saturday mornings at the Palm Springs Cultural center parking lot.
rancho mirage, indian wells farmers' markets: All Month
Rancho Mirage brings back its outdoor farmers market every Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Atrium, while the Indian Wells Certified Farmers Market runs every Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Highway 111 and Cook Street.
BNP Paribas open: Oct. 4-17
Despite the absence of some of the world's top players, the return of "the fifth major" after a two-year hiatus is a welcome sight. The perks of this tournament include lounging in an Adirondack chair in Stadium Plaza, enjoying a world-class meal at Nobu or Spago, or watching up-close your favorite player warm up on one of the practice courts.
"XANADU": THROUGH OCT. 17
Roller skating muses, greedy real estate tycoons, and Zeus himself all take the stage in Desert Rose Playhouse’s production of Xanadu, an adaptation of the Razzie-winning 1980 cult classic of the same name. desertroseplayhouse.org
Music is in the air from start to finish at the Joshua Tree Music Festival.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY JOHSUA TREE MUSIC FESTIVAL
JOSHUA TREE MUSIC FESTIVAL: OCT. 7–10
Dirtwire, Orgone, and Jack Love top the lineup at this family-friendly music festival at the Joshua Tree Lake Campground. Between acts, get crafty at the creation stations or stretch out at a yoga workshop.
AAP FOOD SAMARITANS SEASON KICK-OFF: OCT. 7
Evereyone’s original Annie, Andrea McArdle brings her Broadway chops to AAP-Food Samaritans’ season-openign event complete with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Ne fee required, but when you RSVP by Oct. 4, that comes with a commitment to join the Jeannette Rockefeller Angel program and more.
Palm Desert Free Concert in the Park: Oct. 7
Every Thursday in October, the city of Palm Desert offers a free concert from 6-7:30 p.m. feautirng a variety of music styles each week. The Oct. 7 concert has Beach St. A GoGo, which plays ‘60s music. Fod and beverage trucks will be available each week.
Desert Theatreworks Opens with "The Producers": Oct. 8
The Mel Brooks hit runs through the end of October at the Indio Performing Arts Center with performances Friday through Sunday, Oct. 8-10, and then Thursdays through Sundays the rest of the month. The comedy was also a hit movie starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick.
Albert Frey (American, born Switzerland, 1903-1998), Frey House II, 1963-1964, addition 1970-1971, Collection Palm Springs Art Museum, Bequest of Albert Frey, 55-1999.1. Interior, lounge.
PHOTOGRAPH BY DAN CHAVKIN
Enjoy a Palm Springs Weekend of Architecture and Design: Oct. 8-11
Immerse yourself into a weekend of architecture and design with the Palm Springs Art Museum’s extensive programming over four days, Oct. 8-11, that includes The Modern Chair exhibit at the Architecture and Design Museum, a dinner at the Kirk Douglas Estate in Palm Springs, and a tour of Frey House II designed by Albert Frey.
Billy Strich at the Purple Room: Oct. 8-9
Billy Strich got his break when he toured for what turned out to be 25 years with Liza Minelli. He recently toured with the legendary Tony Bennett, who just stepped down from performing at age 97. He also wrote a No. 1 hit, “Des He Love You” recorded by Reba McEntire and Linda Davis. See him Oct. 8-9 at the Purple Room Supper Club.
El Paseo will be awash in pink during the annual fight against cancer walk.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PAINT EL PASEO PINK
PAINT EL PASEO PINK: OCT. 9
El Paseo in Palm Desert is at its rosiest during this annual walk to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment. Form a team and don your commemorative pink T-shirts, plus all the blush-colored accessories you can pile on, for a spirited stroll. Registration on the day of the event is $45.
CHASE THE ACE MOTORCYCLE POKER RUN: OCT. 9
Ready your chips and choppers for this fundraiser at the Indio Community Center. Enter the raffle, grab a bite, and join the game for your chance to win a prize for best hand (or worst!). Proceeds benefit adaptive sports and rec programs at the Desert Recreation District.
Frank Valli and the Four Seasons: Oct. 9
Frankie Valli is 87, but he can still hit many of the signature notes that made him and the Four Seasons famous going back to the 1960’s. You may have seen their story told through a play and movie version of Jersey Boys. Frankie plays the Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage.
HWY 62 OPEN STUDIO ART TOURS: OCT. 9-10, 16–17, 23–24
More than 160 artists in Joshua Tree and the Morongo Basin offer guests a sneak peek into their studios. Visitors will have the chance to purchase pieces and watch the artists at work.
Le Dîner en Blanc: Oct. 9
While the event is sold out, one of its premises is to be held in a public spot so the rest of us can watch them eat and be merry. Stay alert Oct. 9 for a large gathering of people all dressed in white!
Held in at least four other California cites, Le Dîner en Blanc will make its Palm Springs debut at an undisclosed place. Guests will learn the location that day and either feast of their own fixings or enjoy a pre-ordered meal.
Andy Grammer Plays Poolside at Morongo: Oct. 9
The singer will perform poolside at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa, but the only way you’re going to possibly be in attendance is by entering a contest to win a pair of tickets. Grammer’s “Honey, I’m Good” album went quadruple platinum led by the single “I Found You”.
Save the Date: Modernism Week Fall Preview
This scaled-back version of the bigger event in February still features in-person home tours, cocktail parties, and the Modernism Show and Sale. Special Tours of Frey House II are available.