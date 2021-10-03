Things to Do This Week, Oct. 4-11

CERTIFIED FARMERS’ MARKETS: ALL MONTH

Certified Farmers’ Markets are back in business outdoors as we roll into October. In Palm Desert, check out the new location, El Paseo and San Pablo Avenue on Wednesday mornings starting Oct. 6. In La Quinta, the market operates on Sunday mornings on Main Street in Old Town La Quinta, while the Palm Springs edition runs on Saturday mornings at the Palm Springs Cultural center parking lot.

rancho mirage, indian wells farmers' markets: All Month

Rancho Mirage brings back its outdoor farmers market every Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Atrium, while the Indian Wells Certified Farmers Market runs every Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Highway 111 and Cook Street.

BNP Paribas open: Oct. 4-17

Despite the absence of some of the world's top players, the return of "the fifth major" after a two-year hiatus is a welcome sight. The perks of this tournament include lounging in an Adirondack chair in Stadium Plaza, enjoying a world-class meal at Nobu or Spago, or watching up-close your favorite player warm up on one of the practice courts.

"XANADU": THROUGH OCT. 17

Roller skating muses, greedy real estate tycoons, and Zeus himself all take the stage in Desert Rose Playhouse’s production of Xanadu, an adaptation of the Razzie-winning 1980 cult classic of the same name. desertroseplayhouse.org