Things to Do This Week, March 21-28

FASHION WEEK EL PASEO; March 21-26

The week-long nightly celebration of fashion on the runway includes appearances by designers Keanan Duffty, Christopher Bates, and Edwin Oudshoorn, plus salutes to the Shops on El Paseo, the graduates of FIDM,, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

UKULELE ORCHESTRA OF GREAT BRITAIN: MARCH 21

This group’s name perfectly captures their M.O. — eight ukulelists strum, sing, and even whistle their way through ditties by Tchaikovsky, Lady Gaga, and others on the McCallum Theatre stage.

102 YEARS OF BROADWAY: MARCH 22–23

Get a history lesson in New York theater with composer Neil Berg. Five Broadway stars join Berg at the McCallum Theatre, performing selections from the musicals beloved by any Broadway buff worth their salt, including West Side Story, Wicked, and Les Misérables.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC: March 22-23

The students of Musical Theatre University will perform for the first time since the pandemic began. The production will be a staged musical in front of a 16-piece orchestra at The Sonoran in Palm Springs.

SUSTO: MARCH 23

At age 14, Susto frontman Justin Osborne taught himself music with stealthy solo jam sessions on the family heirloom guitar he was forbidden to touch. The determined songwriter and his band share selections from their 2021 album Time in the Sun at The Alibi in Palm Springs.