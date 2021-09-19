Things to Do This Week, Sept. 20-27

Take in the colorful 30th annual Morongo Band of Mission Indians annual Powwow, Sept. 24-26, in Cabazon.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTRESY MORONGO CASINO RESORT SPA
The Business Expo & Taste of Palm Springs showcases over 100 businesses and includes a sample from over 35 restaurants on Sept. 22 at Indian Canyons Golf Resort in Palm Springs. There will also be wine and beer tasting, a cocktail bar, and live entertainment.
Meet new CEO Rob Wheeler when the LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert slates a social gathering Sept. 22 at The Saguaro Palm Springs in their outdoor lawn area for some refreshing drinks.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY LINDSAY WAGNER
Lindsay Wagner will appear at Oscar's Café in Palm Springs.
Lindsay Wagner will always be the Bionic Woman from the 1970s TV series she starred in as Jaime Sommers. Hear her talk about the show and her passion for holistic health on Sept, 22 at Oscar’s Café in Palm Springs.
Job seekers don’t need to leave home to apply for a job at the 26th annual Valley-Wide Virtual Employment Expo on Sept. 23. There is no cost in registering and sessions will be held in English and Spanish. Have a PDF of your resume handy.
Normally served on a plate, this version of sauerkraut comes in the form of a band, Die Sauerkrauts, which headlines an Oktoberfest Party on Sept. 23 at Agua Caliente Palm Springs in the Cascade Lounge. There will be plenty of dancing, yodeling, and beer, and you must be 21 and over to attend.
The 30th annual Morongo Band of Mission Indians performs its annual Powwow, Sept. 24-26, in celebration of its Native American heritage and traditions. The Morongo Indian Market opens the weekend at 4 p.m. Sept. 24.
Trini Lopez
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PALM CANYON THEATRE
Sordid Lives runs Sept. 24 through Oct. 3 at the Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs.
Palm Canyon Theatre brings Del Shores’ hysterical comedy, Sordid Lives, to the stage beginning Sept 24 through Oct. 3 in Palm Springs. The original film screened for nearly two years at the Camelot Theatre in Palm Springs starring Beau Bridges, Leslie Jordan, and Olivia Newton John.
Register to take a 7.5 mile hike on the Indian Trail Loop on Sept. 25, considered a moderate hike with a variety of terrain. The hike will be led by Travis Puglisi, owner/operator of Wandering Mojave Hiking Services.
Palm Desert High School offers a free concert open to the public as part of a day full of activities in the American Jazz Institute and the Regional Access Project. The concert features the Palm Desert High School Jazz Ensemble and the American Jazz Institute Ensemble.
Participate in a one-day outdoor workshop Sept. 26 on natural dyeing with local plants collected on the grounds of the Harrison House Arts and Ecology Center. Taught by Emily Endo, students will leave with dye samples notes, and their own hand dyed silk scarf or handkerchief made in class.
The Hood Bar and Pizza in Palm Desert hosts a beer-food-music-drink night Sept. 26 on its patio with some of the desert’s best singers/songwriters. Masks required and social distancing.
PS Underground devotes a Sept. 26 Sunday Supper to support FIND Food Bank in Indio during Hunger Action month. Enjoy a multi-course supper themed dining experience and live entertainment with FIND Food Bank CEO Debbie Espinosa.
