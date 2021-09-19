Things to Do This Week, Sept. 20-27

The Business Expo & Taste of Palm Springs showcases over 100 businesses and includes a sample from over 35 restaurants on Sept. 22 at Indian Canyons Golf Resort in Palm Springs. There will also be wine and beer tasting, a cocktail bar, and live entertainment.

Meet new CEO Rob Wheeler when the LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert slates a social gathering Sept. 22 at The Saguaro Palm Springs in their outdoor lawn area for some refreshing drinks.