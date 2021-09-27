Things to Do This Week: Sept. 27 to Oct. 4

The Queen of Funk, Chaka Khan, comes to Fantasy Springs on Oct. 2.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY CHAKA KHAN
Last Wednesday Comedy: Sept. 29
At Oscar’s Café in Palm Springs, watch Dana Eagle, Renee Percy, and Wyatt Cote take the stage featuring a variety of comedy styles. Eagle and Percy should be recognizable from several TV appearance, while Cote is a comedy club veteran.
The Dinah: Sept. 29 to Oct. 3
Macy Gray, Yung Baby Tate, MK xyz, and Kat Cunning are among the headliners at this year’s Dinah, the world’s largest lesbian event that brings together more than 15,000 lesbian, bisexual, and queer women in Palm Springs for pool parties, shows, and more. https://www.palmspringslife.com/events/club-skirts-presents-the-dinah-at-the-hilton-palm-springs
Xanadu at Desert Rose Playhouse: Sept. 30 to Oct. 17
How can you turn down a play featuring roller skating, a pop-rock musical score, muses and Zeus. Check out the VIP couches at Desert Rose Playhouse.
America plays Oct. 1 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY AMERICA
America: Oct. 1
Despite their patriotic moniker, folk rock group America actually formed in London, England, where the members’ fathers were stationed on a U.S. Air Force base in 1970. Hear “Sister Golden Hair” and other hits stateside at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.
Sunset Sessions at The Gardens on El Paseo: Oct. 1
The Gardens on El Paseo offers center lawn entertainment starting Oct. 1 and every Friday through mid-December. Start with Michael Keeth on Oct. 1.
Desert Art Center Opens: Oct.1
The Palm Springs art center unveils its new clay studio as part of its opening along with refreshments and live music.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MORONGO CASINO RESORT & SPA
The Commodores play Morongo Casino Resort & Spa on Oct. 1.
The Commodores Take Morongo Casino Stage: Oct. 1
Known for chart-topping songs such as “Brickhouse,” “Easy,” “Lady (You Bring Me Up)” and “Three Times a Lady,” the R&B group let the soul songs fly, landing them with seven No.1 hits, numerous Grammy Award nominations and a Grammy win for the song “Nightshift” in 1985.
Red Rubine Gallery, Midcentury Works: Oct. 2
Rubine Red Gallery presents an exhibition of four estate artists that became profoundly influenced by the ideals and aesthetics of abstract art in 1950’s New York, including Lynne Mapp Drexler (1928-1999), Malcolm Myers (1917-2002), Reginald Murray Pollack (1924-2001) and Jacob Semiatin (1915-2003). Featured paintings will include works from the 1940s to the 1960s. Opening reception is 5-9 p.m. Oct. 2. The exhibit runs through Oct. 18.
Virtual Reality Gamers Take Over Museum: Oct. 2
On Oct. 1-2 from 6-9 p.m., the Museum of Ancient Wonders in Cathedral City will host PRO VR USA’s Escape the Lost Pyramid Virtual Reality Escape Game. Participants will be transported inside a massive pyramid, where they must navigate treacherous obstacles, utilizing weapons, mind, and wits to solve puzzles in order to find the treasured relic, and escape.
Jackie Beat & Sherry Vine: Oct. 2
In this cheeky show entitled “Best Frenemies,” drag queens Jackie Beat and Sherry Vine perform hilarious song parodies and trade playful barbs at the Purple Room in Palm Springs.
Chaka Khan: Oct. 2
R&B legend Chaka Khan launched her career as the lead singer of funk band Rufus. Since then, she’s nabbed 10 Grammys and the No. 17 spot on VH1’s list of the 100 Greatest Women of Rock & Roll. See the Queen of Funk live at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.
Archaeopalooza at Copper Mountain College: Oct. 2
The Desert Institute will produce a free, family-friendly program in Joshua Tree to celebrate California Archaeology Month and as a tribute to Daniel McCarthy, the Desert Institute instructor of Rock Art classes who died earlier this year.
Sammy’s International Meatball Festival: Oct. 3
Join this virtual meatball festival by the Cathedral City Boys and Girls Club where you watch the videos of the competing chefs and vote on your favorite. Vidoes are due by Sept. 30 and the contest runs through Oct. 17. Watch the best meatball maker, Sammy Pace, make his in 2020.
Palm Springs Vintage Market: Oct. 3
Whether you seek a striking painting for above the dining table, a vintage film camera in great condition, or the perfect pair of retro cutoffs, you might end your search at this monthly market at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.
Troon Challenge: Oct. 3
Grab a partner and tee up for this two-person scramble. Amateur golfers compete at the Indian Wells Golf Resort for their chance to qualify for the finals in Arizona.
BNP Paribas Open: Oct. 4-17
For the first time ever, pro tennis’ fifth major is played in the fall after the pandemic forced it to be canceled in 2020. Many of the top players will be there including Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev on the men’s side and Bianca Andreescu, Coco Gauff, Leylah Fernandez, and Carlos Alcaraz on the women’s side.