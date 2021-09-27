Things to Do This Week: Sept. 27 to Oct. 4

Last Wednesday Comedy: Sept. 29

At Oscar’s Café in Palm Springs, watch Dana Eagle, Renee Percy, and Wyatt Cote take the stage featuring a variety of comedy styles. Eagle and Percy should be recognizable from several TV appearance, while Cote is a comedy club veteran.

The Dinah: Sept. 29 to Oct. 3

Macy Gray, Yung Baby Tate, MK xyz, and Kat Cunning are among the headliners at this year’s Dinah, the world’s largest lesbian event that brings together more than 15,000 lesbian, bisexual, and queer women in Palm Springs for pool parties, shows, and more. https://www.palmspringslife.com/events/club-skirts-presents-the-dinah-at-the-hilton-palm-springs

Xanadu at Desert Rose Playhouse: Sept. 30 to Oct. 17

How can you turn down a play featuring roller skating, a pop-rock musical score, muses and Zeus. Check out the VIP couches at Desert Rose Playhouse.