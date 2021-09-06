Things to Do This Week, Sept. 7-13

Chicago visits Fantasy Springs Resort Casino with a legendary history of 100+ million albums sold, 18 platinum albums, and 23 gold albums.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY CHICAGO BAND
As local singing groups gear up for the “season”, they are always looking for new members, new voices. The Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus will conduct auditions Sept. 7 at the Mizell Center under the direction of new artistic director Jerry Soria-Foust.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OSCAR'S CAFE
Electricity starts Sept. 7 at Oscar's Café in Palm Springs.
Oscar’s Café in Palm Springs plays host on Sept. 7 to a revival of Electricity, a gay play that opened three years ago using a hotel room as its stage. The play focuses on two characters, Brad and Gary, who reunite at a hotel room every decade after each high school reunion.
Wynonna Judd
The Palm Spring Art Museum Architecture and Design Center will reopen Sept. 9 with the exhibition The Modern Chair, which follows a timeline of the development of the modern chair starting with the famous Thonet “B-9” bent wood armchair (circa 1905). The exhibit runs through April 3, 2022.
Wynonna Judd and her band, Big Noise, make a stop at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown on Sept. 9. Wynonna and her mother, Naomi, have recently been named inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Big Noise is headed by Wynonna’s husband, Cactus Moser.
Elvis is in the house. Performed by Scot Bruce on Sept. 10 at the Purple Room Supper Club, which is now in full swing after opening last week. Bruce entertains crowds at Disneyland on a regular basis.
The Cave at Big Bear Lake, under new ownership, brings together a pair of tribute bands in one show featuring Oceans (Pearl Jam) and The 182’s (Blink 182) on Sept 10. They also serve Mexican style food.
9/11/Events
A pair of events in Palm Springs will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. The first is a 9/11 memorial hosted by the Palm Springs Fore Department headquarters on Sept. 11 starting at 8:30 a.m., while the second will be flyover of the Coachella Valley and High Desert by the Palm Springs Air Museum starting at 9:45 a.m.
A special screening of the Emmy-wining documentary, Telling Nicholas, will take place the night of Sept. 11 at the Mary Pickford Theatre in Cathedral City. Director James Whitney will be on hand to do a post screening Q&A and there will be dignitaries from the City of Palm Springs and First responders.
To honor the victims of the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, terror attacks, the city of La Quinta will hold a 9/11 memorial at 7 p.m. Sept. 11. Musical performances, speeches by local dignitaries, and public art composed from World Trade Center building remnants will also be part of the event.
•. • •
Originally slated to appear earlier in the year, Chicago returns to the stage at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. Their accomplishments are daunting: 100+ million albums sold, 18 platinum albums, and 23 gold albums Founding members Jimmy Pankow, Robert Lamb, and Lee Loughane propel this greatest hits tour.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY AVERAGE WHITE BAND
Alan Gorrie is a founding member of the Average White Band.
Still feeling nostalgic? Average White Band and Tower of Power combine for one powerful show at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage. Tower of Power formed 50 years ago and released a new album to mark the anniversary, “50 Years of Funk and Soul: Live at the Fox Theater, Oakland, CA.” Average White Band may be best known for “Pick Up the Pieces,” a song symbolic of how this group of out-of-place Scotsmen made a big splash in the R&B and funk world.
Save the Date: Opening of Cinema Diverse, the Palm Springs LGBTQ_+ Film Festival on Sept. 16 featuring a mix of in-person and streaming films. In-person films run Sept. 16-19 and Sept. 22-26. Streaming runs through Sept. 30.