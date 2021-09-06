Things to Do This Week, Sept. 7-13

The Palm Spring Art Museum Architecture and Design Center will reopen Sept. 9 with the exhibition The Modern Chair, which follows a timeline of the development of the modern chair starting with the famous Thonet “B-9” bent wood armchair (circa 1905). The exhibit runs through April 3, 2022.

Wynonna Judd and her band, Big Noise, make a stop at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown on Sept. 9. Wynonna and her mother, Naomi, have recently been named inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Big Noise is headed by Wynonna’s husband, Cactus Moser.