Things to Do This Week, May 16-23

Paint Night at the Brewery: May 18

Drink La Quinta Brewing Co.’s locally crafted ales, porters, and IPAs while painting a masterpiece at the brewery’s Palm Desert taproom. Artist Lauren Avitia walks you through each step of decorating your canvas.

Broadway Showstoppers: May 19

Join Glenn Rosenblum and guest star Teri Ralston as they explore the musicals of the legendary composer Stephen Sondheim.

Third Thursday Soundbath: May 19

Spencer James makes crystal bowls sing out healing sound waves at Yucca Shala in Yucca Valley, helping participants relax, release tension, and deepen their meditation practice.

Kelly Rae Band: May 19

The City of Palm Desert is hosting a series of free, weekly concerts at the Palm Desert Civic Center Park amphitheater throughout the month of May. The Kelly Rae Band plays a wide range of country music from Patsy Cline and George Strait, to Little Big Town and Carrie Underwood.

Divas in the Desert: May 19

Taylor Dayne, known for hits like “Tell it to my Heart” and “Love Will Lead You Back”, will entertain during the second annual benefit for the Coachella Valley LGBTQ Center and DAP Health at Morongo Casino. Dayne hit the national music scene in 1987 following the release of her single, “Tell It to My Heart,” which gained global recognition, gold status, and placement on the top-10 hits list in the dance-pop genre. Three years later, the Dayne single “Love Will Lead You Back” secured the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 list of adult contemporary songs. Hosted by Channel Q, there will also be performances by Mikalah Gordon and drag diva Rosemary Galore and Friends.

John Carney: May 19–21

Sleight-of-hand star John Carney knows his stuff — the magician wrote five books teaching novice conjurers how to wow with their own tricks. He blends illusions and comedy at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.