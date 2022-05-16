Things to Do This Week, May 16-23

Taylor Dayne headlines the entertainment for the second annual “Divas in the Desert,” a fundraiser benefiting the Coachella Valley LGBTQ Center and DAP Health.
Paint Night at the Brewery: May 18
Drink La Quinta Brewing Co.’s locally crafted ales, porters, and IPAs while painting a masterpiece at the brewery’s Palm Desert taproom. Artist Lauren Avitia walks you through each step of decorating your canvas.
Broadway Showstoppers: May 19
Join Glenn Rosenblum and guest star Teri Ralston as they explore the musicals of the legendary composer Stephen Sondheim.
Third Thursday Soundbath: May 19
Spencer James makes crystal bowls sing out healing sound waves at Yucca Shala in Yucca Valley, helping participants relax, release tension, and deepen their meditation practice.
Kelly Rae Band: May 19
The City of Palm Desert is hosting a series of free, weekly concerts at the Palm Desert Civic Center Park amphitheater throughout the month of May. The Kelly Rae Band plays a wide range of country music from Patsy Cline and George Strait, to Little Big Town and Carrie Underwood.
Divas in the Desert: May 19
Taylor Dayne, known for hits like “Tell it to my Heart” and “Love Will Lead You Back”, will entertain during the second annual benefit for the Coachella Valley LGBTQ Center and DAP Health at Morongo Casino. Dayne hit the national music scene in 1987 following the release of her single, “Tell It to My Heart,” which gained global recognition, gold status, and placement on the top-10 hits list in the dance-pop genre. Three years later, the Dayne single “Love Will Lead You Back” secured the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 list of adult contemporary songs. Hosted by Channel Q, there will also be performances by Mikalah Gordon and drag diva Rosemary Galore and Friends.
John Carney: May 19–21
Sleight-of-hand star John Carney knows his stuff — the magician wrote five books teaching novice conjurers how to wow with their own tricks. He blends illusions and comedy at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.
Lady A includes (from left) Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood.
Lady A: May 20
Former middle school classmates Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood joined forces with Scott’s Myspace friend, Charles Kelley, to form country group Lady A (then known as Lady Antebellum) in 2006. The trio plays hits like “Need You Now” at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. Read our interview with Kelley.
Lip Sync for a Cure: May 20
General Hospital star Sean Kanan; his wife, Michele; and other celebs break it down at this lip sync showdown at Palm Springs Cultural Center. Proceeds benefit American Cancer Society Desert Spirit.
Rare Books Palm Springs: May 20–21
Print is not dead. More than 40 rare booksellers from across the country will share their love of books, fine prints, maps, and other ephemera in this virtual fair at Hotel Zoso in Palm Springs.
Jo Koy
Jo Koy & Friends: May 20–22
Comedian Jo Koy got his start in Las Vegas, where he once rented the Huntridge Theater and drummed up interest in his stand-up routine selling tickets door to door. Koy headlines three side-splitting shows at Agua Caliente Casinos Rancho Mirage.
Marieann Meringolo: May 21
The Golf Tournament and Dinner Show will be held at Indian Wells Country Club, home of the original Bob Hope Classic, on its renowned Cove Course. This inaugural event will celebrate Mama’s House’s first decade.
Mama's House Golf Classic: May 21
Singer Marieann Meringolo appears at Oscar’s Palm Springs, performing tunes that songwriters Alan and Marilyn Bergman penned for films like Sabrina (1995) and Barbra Streisand’s The Way We Were (1973).
Bow Wow Film Festival: May 21
The festival returns to the Palm Springs Cultural Center for a one-night-only special benefit for the cultural center. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a VIP Cocktail Reception followed by a 7 p.m. screening of dog-centric short films.
A Well-Sung Life: May 22
Musician Allan Jensen takes audiences at Arthur Newman Theater through his autobiography via a soaring selection of Broadway hits (and a few deep cuts) along with Great American Songbook standards.
