ENTERTAINMENT
The Price Is Right Live, Dec. 14
“Come on down!” to Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa for your chance to participate in activities made famous on television’s longest-running game show in its live spinoff, with guest host Jerry Springer. To be eligible for audience selection, ticketholders must sign up at the contestant registration area near the venue box office three hours prior to showtime.
COMEDY
Gabriel Iglesias, Dec. 14
The self-deprecating funnyman is marking his 20th year in stand-up with a world tour and a Netflix deal contracting him for three projects — Mr. Iglesias, a multicam half-hour comedy series, and two stand-up specials. The first special is being taped during his current One Show Fits All world tour, which makes a stop at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MORONGO CASINO RESORT & SPA
HOLIDAY EVENTS
Celtic Woman— The Best of Christmas Tour,
Dec. 14
The celestial voices of multiplatinum Irish group Celtic Woman, an all-female ensemble, enchant at the McCallum with songs from their sophomore holiday album, including “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Silent Night.” mccallum.com
Men in Tights— A Holiday Spectacular, Dec. 14
Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus launches its 20th season with a fun performance at the Annenberg Theater that begins with music reminiscent of the Renaissance and culminates with twists on the traditional carols of present day. psgmc.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY AGUA CALIENTE CASINO RESORT SPA
A Very Barry Christmas! Dec. 15–16
Music legend Barry Manilow, who owns a home in Palm Springs, showcases his lifetime of talents in his annual holiday extravaganza at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa. hotwatercasino.com
Great Russian Nutcracker, Dec. 17
Moscow Ballet’s larger-than-life production of The Nutcracker fuses grand costumery with extravagant sets for a theatrical treat Broadway World called “breathtakingly inspiring.” See the spectacle at the McCallum. mccallumtheatre.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MCCALLUM THEATRE
LECTURE
The Marines’ Lost Squadron, Dec. 15
In this hourlong lecture at Palm Springs Air Museum, author Mark Carlson shares the story of Marine Fighter Squadron 422 (aka the Flying Buccaneers), a group of 24 young Americans who tragically experienced the worst accident in naval aviation history when a typhoon downed 22 of their 23 aircraft. To produce his 2017 book, The Marines’ Lost Squadron – The Odyssey of VMF-422, Carlson spent four years interviewing survivors of the squadron and studying Navy documents related to the event. psam.org
MUSIC
The Soft Moon and Hide, Dec. 13
Oakland-based Luis Vasquez, aka The Soft Moon, crafts haunting, post-wave industrial tracks, while Chicago-born Hide melds electronics, samples, and dark vocals for a sound that is richly post-industrial. Both appear in a standing-room-only inside show at Pappy & Harriet’s. pappyandharriets.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MCCALLUM THEATRE
LeAnn Rimes, Dec. 15
On the heels of her Hallmark Channel debut in the recently released TV movie It’s Christmas, Eve, LeAnn Rimes heads to the McCallum for an evening of yuletide bravado onstage with Major League Baseball pitcher turned Americana songwriter Barry Zito. mccallumtheatre.com
Sara Petite Band and the Shadow Mountain Band, Dec. 15
San Diego–based singer Sara Petite’s robust blend of rock and bluegrass hints at her rural roots, growing up in a tulip-farming town in Washington — it’s a sound that has garnered comparisons to greats like Tammy Wynette and Tom Petty. The Shadow Mountain Band opens. At Pappy & Harriet’s. pappyandharriets.com
Paulina Rubio, Dec. 15
Few stars of the Latin pop world have reached a level of global success equivalent to the “Madonna Latina,” Paulina Rubio. Touring to promote her recently released 11th studio album, Deseo, she drops her dance-pop in the desert at Fantasy Springs in Indio. fantasyspringsresort.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO
ASTROLOGY
Star Party, Dec. 15
Observe the inky sky through telescopes with the Astronomical Society of the Desert at the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitors Center in Palm Desert. astrox.org
ART
Electrolyte Etching, Dec. 15–16
Discover the modernized process of nontoxic etching, in which electric currents cause a chemical reaction resulting in unique works of art, with master printmaker Bernard Hoyes in this two-day ticketed workshop at the Palm Springs Art Museum. psmuseum.org