HOLIDAY EVENTS

Celtic Woman— The Best of Christmas Tour,

Dec. 14

The celestial voices of multiplatinum Irish group Celtic Woman, an all-female ensemble, enchant at the McCallum with songs from their sophomore holiday album, including “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Silent Night.” mccallum.com

Men in Tights— A Holiday Spectacular, Dec. 14

Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus launches its 20th season with a fun performance at the Annenberg Theater that begins with music reminiscent of the Renaissance and culminates with twists on the traditional carols of present day. psgmc.com