WATCH: Christmas With the Crawfords, Through Dec. 23

In this production at Desert Rose Playhouse in Rancho Mirage, we fade in on Christmas Eve at Joan Crawford’s Brentwood mansion just as she is about to receive a houseful of unwelcome celebrity guests including Judy Garland, Katharine Hepburn, and Ethel Merman. Festive musical madness ensues.

desertroseplayhouse.org

GO: WildLights, Through Dec. 24

Nearly a million twinkling lights deck The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens for WildLights, a holiday season mainstay in the Coachella Valley that began Nov. 23 and runs select nights through Dec. 24. Stroll the string-lit pathways, ride a camel, and check out the G-scale model trains with more than 3,300 feet of specially decorated track.

livingdesert.org

GO: Full Moon Hike, Dec. 21

Hikers will meet up at the La Quinta Cove parking lot to traverse the trails by moonlight with Friends of the Desert Mountains. Reservations are required and dogs are not permitted on the trail.

desertmountains.org

GROOVE: The Brian Setzer Orchestra, Dec. 21

SiriusXM presents three-time Grammy Award winner Brian Setzer and his 19-piece orchestra at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino with a set list featuring music off their latest Christmas album, Rockin’ Rudolph.

fantasyspringsresort.com

WALK: Santa Paws 5K, Dec. 22

Meet at American Legion Palm Springs to participate in a festive 5K run and walk for pets and their parents benefiting local nonprofit Guide Dogs of the Desert.

guidedogsofthedesert.org

GO: Full Moon Party, Dec. 22

Welcome the full moon with a drum circle and card readings by the pool at Ace Hotel in Palm Springs.

acehotel.com

GROOVE: The Solid Ray Woods Raw Soul Review, Dec. 26

Solid Ray Woods defies performative expectations as a singer-songwriter who sits behind the drum kit rather than a guitar. His rhythmic interpretations of gospel and soul music are no doubt influenced by his native Joshua Tree surroundings. Hear him at Pappy & Harriet’s.

pappyandharriets.com