Things to Do This Weekend, Feb. 14-18

GO: MODERNISM WEEK — FEB. 14–24

What better date than Valentine’s Day to kick off a series of events celebrating Palm Springs’ unabashed love for midcentury architecture, design, and culture? Presentations, dinners, and daily tours are individually ticketed, so visit the website and pick and choose to construct the modernism itinerary of your aesthetic dreams. We recommend “The Forgotten Frey: The Cree House” tour to view a historic home never before opened to the public.

modernismweek.com

GROOVE: LINDA EDER — FEB. 14

Best known for playing Lucy in the Broadway debut of Jekyll & Hyde, Linda Eder also won Star Search in 1988 and was featured on Rosie O’Donnell’s eponymous TV show. See her at the McCallum.

mccallumtheatre.com

GO: DESERT X, FEB. 9 — APRIL 21

The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, officially opens Feb. 9 continues through April 21. Desert X hubs in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and Indio are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, and bus tours launch every Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Additionally, tours of the art installations inspired by architecture happen daily during Modernism Week (Feb. 14–24). Read our preview of Desert X and about the Parallel Projects.

desertx.org