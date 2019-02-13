Things to Do This Weekend, Feb. 14-18

GO: MODERNISM WEEK — FEB. 14–24
What better date than Valentine’s Day to kick off a series of events celebrating Palm Springs’ unabashed love for midcentury architecture, design, and culture? Presentations, dinners, and daily tours are individually ticketed, so visit the website and pick and choose to construct the modernism itinerary of your aesthetic dreams. We recommend “The Forgotten Frey: The Cree House” tour to view a historic home never before opened to the public.
GROOVE: LINDA EDER — FEB. 14
Best known for playing Lucy in the Broadway debut of Jekyll & Hyde, Linda Eder also won Star Search in 1988 and was featured on Rosie O’Donnell’s eponymous TV show. See her at the McCallum.
GO: DESERT X, FEB. 9 — APRIL 21
The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, officially opens Feb. 9 continues through April 21. Desert X hubs in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and Indio are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, and bus tours launch every Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Additionally, tours of the art installations inspired by architecture happen daily during Modernism Week (Feb. 14–24). Read our preview of Desert X and about the Parallel Projects.
GO: ART PALM SPRINGS — FEB. 14–18
The Palm Springs Convention Center hosts this popular expo of postwar and contemporary art. With nearly 80 galleries displaying work and an average 15,000 attendees, you’re bound to find the perfect piece — and perhaps strike up a friendship with a few fellow art lovers. On Feb. 17 at 1 p.m., Peter Frank will lead a discussion on Artist of the Year, Joe Goode, and his impact on the California art scene presented by Peter Blake Gallery.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY ART PALM SPRINGS
By Joe Good, who will be honored as Artist of the Year at Art Palm Springs.
GROOVE: ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK — FEB. 15
This English singer beat out The Beatles for the top spot on the U.K. charts in 1967, but before that, it took a pub contest to convince a young Humperdinck to pursue singing. See him live at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon.
GROOVE: THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS — FEB. 15
Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield made waves in the ’60s and ’70s with hits like “Unchained Melody.” Hatfield passed away in 2003, but Medley carries the torch with Bucky Heard. They perform at Fantasy Springs. Read our interview with Medley.
GROOVE: MICHAEL FEINSTEIN AND STORM LARGE — FEB. 15–16
Ohio-born Michael Feinstein is as famous for his archival work on the Great American Songbook as he is for his piano and vocal chops. Songstress Storm Large joins him at the McCallum for a rock ’n’ roll take on timeless tunes.
SHOP: PALM SPRINGS MODERNISM SHOW & SALE — FEB. 15–18
The art and design blowout returns to the Convention Center. Stop by the Palm Springs Life booth (No. 115) while you’re there. Read our preview of some of the dealers.
GO: RIVERSIDE COUNTY FAIR & NATIONAL DATE FESTIVAL — FEB. 15–24
Now in its 73rd year, this massive Arabian-themed festival at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio features carnival rides, camel races, a beauty pageant, agricultural competitions, live performances by major musical acts, and plenty of tasty date treats. Read our preview.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY RIVERSIDE COUNTRY FAIR & NATIONAL DATE FESTIVAL
Monster Trucks are part of the arena events at the fair.
GROOVE: SNOOP DOGG — FEB. 16
With 17 Grammy nominations under his belt, California-born Snoop Dogg has come a long way since he was discovered in 1992 by fellow rapper Dr. Dre. Scoop up tickets for his show at Fantasy Springs, then prep by watching Pizzanet Earth, his hilarious attempt at narrating Planet Earth, available on YouTube.
TASTE: GREATER PALM SPRINGS FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL — FEB. 16
The Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa hosts an expansive tasting event with top eateries. Read our preview featuring one of those featured vendors.
GROOVE: AIR SUPPLY — FEB. 16
The soft-rock duo met in an Australian production of Jesus Christ Superstar and went on to be inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame. Hear their hits at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY AGUA CALIENTE CASINO RESORT SPA
GO: DESERT WOMAN’S SHOW — FEB. 16
Designed to be the perfect girls’ getaway, this annual expo brings speakers, chefs, and shopping to the Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa.
GO: FAIRY TALES AND FROG DAY — FEB. 16
Freddy the Frog hosts a toad-ally Royal Tea, among other activities, at this family-friendly Living Desert event.
GO: MARDI GRAS MASQUERADE BALL — FEB. 16
Enjoy a slice of New Orleans in Palm Desert at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa. Don your brightest beads and break it down to the sound of Star Search–winning band The Zippers. Proceeds benefit CSUSB Palm Desert Campus.
GO: PALM DESERT GREEK FESTIVAL — FEB 16–17
Greek culture buffs (or Mamma Mia! fans dreaming of a visit to Skopelos) should flock to the Saint George Greek Orthodox Church in Palm Desert for this annual festival featuring live Greek music and vendors hawking traditional souvenirs and snacks.
WATCH: IT’S MAGIC! — FEB. 17
To the stars of It’s Magic!, making rabbits appear is, well, old hat. See breathtaking acts of illusion by Las Vegas headliners, America’s Got Talent stars, and international magic award winners at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.
SHOP: VINTAGE MARKET — FEB. 17
The Palm Springs Vintage Market gives mid-modern design and décor buffs another chance to find those hidden gems for their homes with a special edition during Modernism Week.
LEARN: NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE — FEB. 18
Husband-and-wife photography team David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes take McCallum audiences under the sea in this interactive National Geographic experience. Encounter the abundant life in the waters of Papua New Guinea’s Coral Triangle and traverse the ice-cold oceans of the Antarctic and the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
GROOVE: LEGENDS IN CONCERT — FEB. 19–20
With 17 Grammys and nearly half-a-billion records sold between them, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Cher, and Neil Diamond are titans of the musical world — and while they’re not actually banding together for the show of a lifetime at the McCallum, this group of talented tribute artists will make it seem as though they are.